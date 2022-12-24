Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
SCV resident, veterans ally Chuck Morris dies at 87
Santa Clarita resident Chuck Morris, a Korean War veteran and a regular supporter of veterans’ activities in the Santa Clarita Valley, died of heart failure at the age of 87 early in the morning on Dec. 19 in his home, those close to him said. A family man and...
Station deputies don aprons, serve up coffee, community engagement at Starbucks
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were meeting, greeting and even doling out the whip cream Wednesday at the Starbucks in Canyon Country, near the intersection of Camp Plenty and Soledad Canyon roads. The latest installment of “Coffee with a Cop” featured Deputy Evan Luster pitching in behind the...
Deputies preventively detain man poised to jump off bridge
A man was reportedly attempting to jump off a bridge in Santa Clarita on Tuesday morning, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were able to take him into their care, sheriff’s officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
Metrolink brings back early-morning train service for Rose Parade
For the first time since January 2020, Metrolink is offering early-morning train service for people attending the Rose Parade being held in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2. The agency is offering early-morning service on five Metrolink lines connecting people to the Metro L Line (Gold), which provides direct service from L.A. Union Station to the parade route.
Former animal stars find new purpose
Newly formed local nonprofit Hollywood Hoofbeats held an event on Monday in an effort to give retired film industry animals a new purpose while also educating the public about them. The event was held at the Santa Clarita Post Acute Center in Newhall, where about a dozen seniors were able...
Arts Commission discusses plans for new year
Roughly six years into a 10-year Arts Master Plan for Santa Clarita, members of the city’s Arts Commission met recently to discuss plans for 2023 and to discuss the progress made in 2022. The Arts Commission has eight committees that work on the various aspects of the city’s 113-page...
Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of resisting lawful detention
A Canyon Country man was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of felony resisting lawful detention by force, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for service regarding a mail theft at approximately 10:45 a.m. on the 17300 block of Humphreys Parkway, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
SCV Sheriff’s Station accepting applications for Explorer Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for the Explorer Program. The Deputy Explorer Program is a career development and educational program, open to young adults between the ages of 14-20. Its purpose is to provide training and experiences that assist young adults in becoming more responsible, compassionate, independent and self-confident, while serving as a volunteer in their communities.
SCV Rotary Club works to aid homeless students
The William S. Hart Union High School District has been facing an increase in registered students who are homeless — and the Santa Clarita Valley’s Rotary Club has been utilizing all its resources to assist these children in the best ways they can. Seeing this need and increase...
Ronald Perry | Reparations and the Taxpayer
Efforts in California to advance Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Reparations Task Force continued this month with one activist calling for $350,000 to be given to every eligible Black person in the state. Only those Californians who are actually descendants of Black Americans from the 19th century will be eligible.
Saugus man arrested on suspicion of stealing from Walmart
A Saugus man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of grand theft of approximately $965 worth of merchandise from the Stevenson Ranch Walmart, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for service regarding stolen merchandise at the Stevenson Ranch Walmart around 11:15 a.m. on...
Four local teams move onto second round in the Classic at Damien
Round one of the Damien Classic boys’ basketball tournament is in the books and all four Santa Clarita Valley participants have advanced in their respective divisions. The tournament draws 112 programs from around the country to compete for a shot at the Damien title. Here’s everything you need to...
The Cube hosting high school hockey showcase
The Cube, in partnership with the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League, is hosting its first high school hockey showcase on Wednesday and Thursday. Over the course of two days, high school hockey teams from throughout California and Nevada will compete against each other as scouts from UCLA, USC, California Lutheran University, UC Santa Barbara, UC Santa Cruz, CSU Bakersfield and Loyola Marymount observe.
SCV teams shine in first round of Hart Holiday classic
Santa Clarita teams went undefeated in the opening, play-in round of the Hart Holiday Classic on Tuesday. The hosting Indians, Golden Valley and Castaic all added a win on Tuesday and head into pool play as the top seeds. Golden Valley dismantles Van Nuys, 74-24 The Grizzlies (10-5) couldn’t have...
Canyons hoops wins fourth in a row, beats Mt. Sac in Cougar Classic opener
COC (9-5) had an offensive explosion from sophomore Andrew Henderson, who poured in 27 points off the bench. Henderson outscored the Mounties bench by 20 while also adding eight rebounds, a steal and one block against Mt. Sac (7-7). The game started off slow with each team turning over the ball on their opening possessions. Both teams also had a handful of open looks that were well off target.
