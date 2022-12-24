COC (9-5) had an offensive explosion from sophomore Andrew Henderson, who poured in 27 points off the bench. Henderson outscored the Mounties bench by 20 while also adding eight rebounds, a steal and one block against Mt. Sac (7-7). The game started off slow with each team turning over the ball on their opening possessions. Both teams also had a handful of open looks that were well off target.

WALNUT, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO