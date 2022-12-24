what did you think was going to happen when everyone demands minimum wage be $15 or more an hour, newsflash people, minimum wage was never meant to be a living wage, some people a so entitled without contributing and just don't get it
Good. A few years ago the staff at a McDonalds here went on strike because (in their words) “we have the right to get a raise”. Something has the counter staff believing they are entitled regardless of their performance. Either McD has to give them periodic raises irrespective of merit, or replace them and provide no raises. This McD chose the no-raise choice. Good going counter workers: you eliminated your own job.
Didn't learn the 1st time they did this, result of that? Meet Mr. Kiosk. Now automation is in the beat the high wages . Automation. No smoke breaks, no sick leave, no more being late or no show for work. no more being on your cell phones while working and especially no more screw ups in your orders. You were warned over and over. Hah!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Fort WorthBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
TEXAS Live: New Year's Live! is back in Texas and better than ever!Sheeraz QurbanArlington, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Comments / 212