Fort Worth, TX

airman3078
4d ago

what did you think was going to happen when everyone demands minimum wage be $15 or more an hour, newsflash people, minimum wage was never meant to be a living wage, some people a so entitled without contributing and just don't get it

Guest
4d ago

Good. A few years ago the staff at a McDonalds here went on strike because (in their words) “we have the right to get a raise”. Something has the counter staff believing they are entitled regardless of their performance. Either McD has to give them periodic raises irrespective of merit, or replace them and provide no raises. This McD chose the no-raise choice. Good going counter workers: you eliminated your own job.

Connie Steht
4d ago

Didn't learn the 1st time they did this, result of that? Meet Mr. Kiosk. Now automation is in the beat the high wages . Automation. No smoke breaks, no sick leave, no more being late or no show for work. no more being on your cell phones while working and especially no more screw ups in your orders. You were warned over and over. Hah!

Narcity USA

A McDonald’s In Texas Replaced People With Robots & Now Minimum Wage Is In Question

Good customer service is something most people care about when visiting a restaurant. But what happens if your food is handed to you by a machine?. A new McDonald’s location in Texas looks very different than any other Golden Arches restaurant you’ve ever been to. This innovative spot has automated customer service, and human employees have been replaced with robots.
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days

If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
Taste Of Home

For 3 Days, McDonald’s Is Giving Out Free Big Macs. This Is How You Can Get One

Thanks to McDonald’s, the holiday season just got slightly more jolly. And we, for one, are lovin’ it. All December long, the chain’s “SZN of Sharing” promotion has offered the gift of three weeks of delicious deals! From a chance to win a lifetime of free McDonald’s with a McDonald’s gold card to indulging in everyone’s favorite bestselling McDonald’s items at a free or discounted rate, Mickey D’s has you covered.
Popculture

McDonald's Reveals New Quarter Pounder, But There's a Catch

McDonald's has just revealed a brand new type of Quarter Pounder, but there's a catch. Chew Boom reports that the major fast-food chain has unveiled the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder. However, it's currently only available in Canada. The outlet noted that the new menu item is an interesting take on...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cracker Barrel is Opening Brand New Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: GJ Sentinel and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Charged Customers Double

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Invested in You

