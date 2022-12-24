Read full article on original website
Related
Erie County, Buffalo defend snowmobile policy during storm
“Erie County has access to snowmobiles and can request them, as needed, but I think we’re forgetting the fact that no one could go out [in the height of the storm],” said Dan Neaverth, Jr. on WBEN Tuesday morning.
Poloncarz says 'We will do what it takes' in attack on Mayor Brown and suggests county take over snow removal
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz launched a seemingly blistering attack of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and City of Buffalo snow removal efforts during his daily briefing in the aftermath of the Christmas weekend blizzard.
WHEC TV-10
Officials: State, military police to enforce driving ban in snow-covered Buffalo; flooding possible as weather warms
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Officials: State, military police to enforce driving ban in snow-covered Buffalo; flooding possible as weather warms. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Buffalo police launch anti-looting unit amid deadly winter storm: 'You’re destroying your community'
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia launched an anti-looting unit to crack down on theft in the wake of a deadly winter storm that buried the city.
wwnytv.com
8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
‘Life-and-death situation’: About 30 people left stranded at Target store during Buffalo blizzard
Jessica Sypniewski said she had never seen a blizzard this bad in her 33 years of living in the Buffalo area. Her family was among dozens who were forced to spend part of their Christmas waiting out the storm in a Target store.
WHEC TV-10
I-490 at 531 West back open to traffic after serious rollover crash
GATES, N.Y. – A crash Tuesday afternoon on the west side is affecting traffic for quite a stretch. This happened just after 4 p.m. on Interstate 490 near the Route 531 split. Traffic has been stopped in every lane at some points. News10NBC has a crew headed to the...
WHEC TV-10
Missing 6-week-old found safe in City of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police say a missing six-month-old has been found safe at a city home. The baby was last seen on Rosalind Street in Rochester on Monday around 10 a.m. He was believed to be with his non-custodial mother. Police announced just before 6 p.m. Wednesday the baby...
New York State Police use ‘The Rook’ to help clear roads after Buffalo blizzard
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A video making the rounds on social media Tuesday shows New York State Police using a small armored vehicle to lift and drag cars, vans, and even a tractor trailer after Buffalo’s recent snow storm. The Rook is billed as an “armored critical incident vehicle,” featuring the vehicle extraction tool used […]
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
7 confirmed deaths from blizzard
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the death toll has increased to seven in the pre-Christmas blizzard. He fears there could be more fatalities as crews get to more people stranded in cars.
Woman in Buffalo found dead, trapped in car
A woman in Buffalo found dead, trapped in her car following the brutal winter storm that hit the city
newyorkupstate.com
Christmas Blizzard 2022 snowfall totals: See who got more than 4 feet (list)
Buffalo, N.Y. — Another blizzard has buried parts of western and Central New York over the Christmas holiday. But just how much snow fell? And who saw the most snow?. The Buffalo Niagara International Airport — which closed Friday due to “hazardous weather conditions” and will remain closed through 11 a.m. Wednesday — has had more snow fall in the last three days than anywhere else in the state, according to the National Weather Service.
WHEC TV-10
Man dies from injuries after Tuesday’s crash in Gates
GATES, N.Y. – The driver of a vehicle that flipped over Tuesday right before rush hour in Gates has died. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say the man, who was the only person in the car, died Wednesday. The single-car rollover crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Route...
Snowmobile club members get essential workers to hospitals during blizzard
When essential workers needed to get to their jobs during the blizzard, members of the Northern Erie Sno-Seekers Snowmobile Club stepped up.
Niagara County mobilizing fire departments to assist stranded drivers as storm shifts north
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The situation in Niagara County Saturday morning quickly deteriorated as the lake effect snow shifted north. Niagara County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz tells 2 On Your Side that all county fire departments have been called to their halls to assist with a variety issues.
WHEC TV-10
City will hire people recently released from prison to shovel bus stops
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you take the bus, you know it can be quite a hassle when the snow flies. That’s why the City of Rochester is partnering with RTS to start a new program that will pay people recently released from prison to shovel out the bus stops. The city normally handles the sidewalks but the stops themselves can get jammed-packed with snow.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Winter season takes a vacation
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fundamental change in the overall weather pattern is coming to Western New York in the coming days. Thursday, for the first time in more than four days, the temperature will be climb above freezing. This will mark the start of a long period of unseasonably warm weather which will last at least into the first week of January.
Four arraigned for allegedly looting dollar stores during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been arraigned for allegedly looting various dollar stores during the blizzard this past weekend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 46-year-old Felix Ramos, 55-year-old Luiman Velez, 34-year-old Shaniece Jones and 57-year-old Aaron Peterson are all facing charges in connection with alleged looting incidents in the Buffalo […]
police1.com
‘Lowest of the low’: N.Y. mayor slams criminals looting during deadly snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — People looting stores during a historic winter storm are the “lowest of the low,” according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. WIVB reports Buffalo police have responded to multiple reports of businesses being looted after a blizzard shut down much of the Western New York city. Officers have made “a few arrests” and helped board up some stores that were broken into.
