Erie County, NY

8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
I-490 at 531 West back open to traffic after serious rollover crash

GATES, N.Y. – A crash Tuesday afternoon on the west side is affecting traffic for quite a stretch. This happened just after 4 p.m. on Interstate 490 near the Route 531 split. Traffic has been stopped in every lane at some points. News10NBC has a crew headed to the...
Missing 6-week-old found safe in City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police say a missing six-month-old has been found safe at a city home. The baby was last seen on Rosalind Street in Rochester on Monday around 10 a.m. He was believed to be with his non-custodial mother. Police announced just before 6 p.m. Wednesday the baby...
7 confirmed deaths from blizzard

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the death toll has increased to seven in the pre-Christmas blizzard. He fears there could be more fatalities as crews get to more people stranded in cars.
Christmas Blizzard 2022 snowfall totals: See who got more than 4 feet (list)

Buffalo, N.Y. — Another blizzard has buried parts of western and Central New York over the Christmas holiday. But just how much snow fell? And who saw the most snow?. The Buffalo Niagara International Airport — which closed Friday due to “hazardous weather conditions” and will remain closed through 11 a.m. Wednesday — has had more snow fall in the last three days than anywhere else in the state, according to the National Weather Service.
Man dies from injuries after Tuesday’s crash in Gates

GATES, N.Y. – The driver of a vehicle that flipped over Tuesday right before rush hour in Gates has died. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say the man, who was the only person in the car, died Wednesday. The single-car rollover crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Route...
City will hire people recently released from prison to shovel bus stops

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you take the bus, you know it can be quite a hassle when the snow flies. That’s why the City of Rochester is partnering with RTS to start a new program that will pay people recently released from prison to shovel out the bus stops. The city normally handles the sidewalks but the stops themselves can get jammed-packed with snow.
First Alert Weather: Winter season takes a vacation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fundamental change in the overall weather pattern is coming to Western New York in the coming days. Thursday, for the first time in more than four days, the temperature will be climb above freezing. This will mark the start of a long period of unseasonably warm weather which will last at least into the first week of January.
Four arraigned for allegedly looting dollar stores during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been arraigned for allegedly looting various dollar stores during the blizzard this past weekend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 46-year-old Felix Ramos, 55-year-old Luiman Velez, 34-year-old Shaniece Jones and 57-year-old Aaron Peterson are all facing charges in connection with alleged looting incidents in the Buffalo […]
‘Lowest of the low’: N.Y. mayor slams criminals looting during deadly snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People looting stores during a historic winter storm are the “lowest of the low,” according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. WIVB reports Buffalo police have responded to multiple reports of businesses being looted after a blizzard shut down much of the Western New York city. Officers have made “a few arrests” and helped board up some stores that were broken into.
