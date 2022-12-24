Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Giants agree to three-year, $33M deal with Taylor Rogers
After his twin brother was acquired by the San Diego Padres earlier this year, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers joked that the NL West had become "the best looking division in baseball." He now can use the same line about his bullpen. The Giants have agreed to terms on a three-year,...
CBS Sports
Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta
White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Rich Hill: Gets one-year deal from Pirates
Hill signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Pirates on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Hill is coming off a season with the Red Sox which saw him put up a 4.27 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 109 strikeouts over 124.1 innings covering 26 starts. He'll turn 43 in March but has remained mostly effective in recent years, albeit with a drop in strikeout rate. Hill will be a candidate to be traded to a contender at the deadline if he's healthy and pitching well.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Pushed off 40-man roster
The Giants designated La Stella (neck) for assignment Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. La Stella will cede his spot on the 40-man roster to reliever Taylor Rogers, whom the Giants signed to a three-year, $33 million deal. After inking a three-year, $19.5 million contract with San Francisco in January 2021 with the expectation that he would be a productive strong-side platoon infielder, La Stella struggled to stay healthy in first two seasons in the Bay Area, appearing in just 136 of a possible 324 games. He performed as a below-average hitter on the rare occasions he was available, slashing a collective .245/.297/.380 (86 wRC+) in 437 plate appearances. Given that La Stella's defensive metrics have been trending down in recent seasons and his poor health makes him difficult to rely upon heading into his age-34 campaign, the Giants didn't see him as a fit on the 2023 roster. Assuming La Stella goes unclaimed off waivers, he could choose to elect free agency and pursue an opportunity elsewhere.
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Joins Reds on minors deal
Romine signed with the Reds as a non-roster invitee Tuesday. Romine appeared in his 11th big-league season last year, spending time with the Angels, Cardinals and Reds. He didn't make much of an impression with any of his three clubs, hitting a combined .155/.187/.248 in 51 games. He fits best as organizational depth at this point in his career.
NBC Sports
Deebo defends wearing hat with Yankees, Mets logos at Dubs game
Deebo Samuel is defending his fashion choices after recently receiving backlash for what he wore to the Golden State Warriors game on Sunday. Sitting courtside alongside 49ers quarterback sensation Brock Purdy for the Warriors’ Christmas Day clash against the Memphis Grizzlies, Samuel accessorized his fit with a blinged-out chain, some shades and a hat. But not just any hat.
CBS Sports
Mets' William Woods: Designated for assignment
Woods was designated for assignment by the Mets on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Woods made his big-league debut last season for Atlanta, throwing a pair of scoreless innings. He was designated for assignment in mid-November before being claimed by the Mets but will now be available for any team to claim again. It's not often that a 23-year-old with big-league experience is available for free, though Woods' 6.04 ERA in 25.1 innings in the minors last year may dissuade potential suitors.
CBS Sports
Rangers trade candidates: Bryan Reynolds, Max Kepler and more options for Texas to upgrade the outfield
The Texas Rangers continued their busy offseason on Tuesday night, striking a two-year deal with right-hander Nathan Eovaldi to further flesh out their rotation. The Rangers have now signed, re-signed, or traded for five veteran starters this winter: Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom, Martín Pérez, Andrew Heaney, and Jake Odorizzi. (Jon Gray, a free-agent addition last winter, remains in place.)
