Lala1313
4d ago

the only burglar was Scott ..he robbed Laci of being a mother and her life..robbed Conner of living

Judy Stringham
2d ago

The house was extremely clean and smelled of bleach, burglars would be tearing the place up to looked for valuables. They definitely got the right guy I wish the sicko would just cone clean

Dee D
4d ago

The lady is dead, and her husband in jail, so why are you still writing about this. The point of this??

