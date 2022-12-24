Mike Copeland: H-E-B's new Wooded Acres look; Hyatt in downtown Waco; building permit roundup; Oncor keeping city powered

Read full article on original website
Single-family home construction in Waco dips
The list of permits issued to build new single-family homes in Waco used to run longer than the proverbial letter to grandma. Now it is more like a blurb, thanks to rising interest rates, recession fears and less confidence speculative homes will find a buyer in a timely fashion. Homebuilders...
Lack of water, management response continues for Killeen tenants at Stone Hill Apartments
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen resident Lori Keith isn’t the only one still feeling the effects of burst pipes at Stone Hill Apartments. Last Friday, nearby tenants Allani and Scotty Malone experienced flooding in their apartment, too, leaving their carpets soaked and ceiling caved in. They say maintenance came...
Apartment, retail project on Elm Avenue seeking $1.2 million from TIF
Backers of an $8.2 million development that would bring about 50 apartments and a handful of commercial spaces to the corner of Elm Avenue and Douglas C. Brown Street are seeking $1.2 million from Waco’s downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone. The request will go to the TIF board Thursday,...
Belton pool company declares bankruptcy, leaving customers out thousands of dollars
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - At least a dozen Central Texan homeowners who contracted with a local company to build pools in their backyards are out thousands of dollars. After signing construction contracts with Belton pool company Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins, they tell KWTX the company stopped responding, leaving them with unfinished projects in their backyards.
Cancelled flights cause a change of plans for trips to Temple, Texas
TEMPLE, Texas — Five days into the chaos at airports around the country and a federal investigation is underway in Dallas, with thousands of people still stranded. The investigation will look into whether the Dallas-based Southwest Airlines violated a customer service plan they have in place that is legally required.
Belton Village community upset after dealing with no water for four days
BELTON, Texas — Losing water around Christmas time is unfortunate for anybody. Losing water for four days around Christmas time, one could argue, is as rough as it gets. "We couldn't flush our toilets, our house smells horrible," Danny Aller Jr. said. "We haven't been able to wash clothes because the leak was in the washroom and they've had it locked up this entire time."
Local plumbers receiving hundreds of burst pipe calls
TEMPLE, Texas — The freezing temperatures may be behind us, but now Central Texas plumbers are left to clean up the burst pipe disasters in apartments and homes. Temple location Roto-Rooter Plumbing owner Mike Jensen says they been getting more calls than during the winter storm Texas was hit by in 2021.
Auto collision shuts down bridge in Woodway
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Police Department is investigating a wreck that shut down Ritchie Bridge in the 100 block of Wickson Wednesday afternoon. The “bridge is closed at the moment. Please avoid the area,” police said in a Facebook post earlier in the day. The wreck has since been cleared.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Fire truck hit by car while at the scene of a crash
Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a Copperas Cove woman was cited after her car struck a Copperas Cove fire truck that was at the scene of another active traffic accident Tuesday. DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said it happened about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday...
Central Texans among those left stranded by Southwest Airlines cancellations
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of people are filled with frustration from Southwest Airlines cancelling the majority of their flights. This leaves people standing in line, or stuck at the airport, waiting for flights and answers. Plenty of Southwest Airlines passengers like Ana Diaz were disappointed this holiday season. “I...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 29
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (22) updates to this series since Updated 31 min ago.
City of Temple asks residents to celebrate without the bang this New Year's
TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is asking its residents to celebrate the New Year "without the bang" this holiday season, by not using fireworks. According to the City, the use of fireworks is illegal within the city limits. Selling, possessing and setting off fireworks is not currently permitted in Temple.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
Suspects wanted for burglarizing 5 Temple businesses in single night: Police
Three people are wanted in connection with burglarizing five different Temple businesses in a single night.
Over pound of marijuana found during other arrest
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the discovery of over a pound of marijuana while making an arrest on other unrelated charges has led to additional charges being filed against a 28-year-old man. Terrell Issac Edwards remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday afternoon on state jail felony...
After tornado destroyed original building, Salado church opens new facility for Christmas
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A very special gift for the community of Salado came just in time for Christmas. This holiday weekend the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church held its first services in a brand-new facility. On April 12, an EF-3 tornado tore through Salado and completely destroyed the church,...
Temple parents offering to pay student's school lunch balances
TEMPLE, Texas — School kicks off again next week for Central Texas school districts, and Temple parent Mya Manuel is offering to pay off the balances for student's school lunch accounts. In the Texas Education Agency 2021-2022 National School Lunch Program Eligibility Data report, almost 8,500 students were enrolled...
Little League, Challenger field renovations on track for spring ball
Renovations at the old Waco ballfields near North 44th Street are on track to welcome ballplayers home for opening day in April, according to Tom Balk, Waco parks and recreation senior park planner. $8.9 million Lake Air, Challenger renovation on track for spring ball. “I think for park development folks...
McLennan County district attorney leaving office with 9 vacant prosecutor positions, thousands of pending felony cases
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As ousted McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson prepares to leave office, he is leaving behind 13 staff openings, including nine vacant prosecutors’ positions, and 3,700 pending felony cases, with about 60 of those defendants languishing in jail awaiting disposition of capital murder or murder charges.
