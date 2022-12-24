ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.
MAINE STATE
Robb Report

From Pink Snow to Skiing With Olympians: Ski-Resort Insiders Dish on the Over-the-Top Requests From Wealthy Guests

As the wealthy turn the world’s great mountains into their playgrounds this time of year, they’re more than willing to splash out to ensure their winter getaway on the slopes is downright epic. The Washington Post recently collected stories from current and former ski-resort employees, as well as those adjacent to the industry, about how VIP travelers spend their money on the slopes. Some of their requests seem somewhat appropriate, but others are pretty astonishing. Some will splurge on a butler for their skis, for instance, which allows them to try out different types of gear without committing to a specific pair...
ancientpages.com

Oldest Known Projectile Points In The Americas Discovered In Idaho

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered projectile points in Idaho that are thousands of years older than any previously found in the Americas, helping to fill in the history of how early humans crafted and used stone weapons. Stone projectile points discovered buried inside and...
IDAHO STATE
lonelyplanet.com

In the Austrian Alps, dreading the day the cows stop coming home

Cattle in the Austrian Alps play a crucial role in making these mountains look the way they do today © Lukas Bezila / Lonely Planet. The Almabtrieb is both a prized tradition among Alpine farmers and a well-loved spectacle among tourists. But climate change and shifting economics are contributing to an uncertain future.
VIRGINIA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Ski Lift Mechanics Get Shocked by Bizarre Animal Inside Machinery

A couple of ski lift mechanics had quite the surprise recently during a repair. This happened when a stowaway animal decides to hightail it out of its unusual hiding spot. The hilariously shocking video was posted to Instagram by the Unofficial Networks when a stowaway animal made an unexpected appearance. And it is an incredibly hilarious video that is absolutely fun to watch.
Outside Nomad

Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter

The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
discoveringmontana.com

Best Bed and Breakfasts in Glacier National Park

Glacier National Park is one of the high points of the Montana experience for many visitors. The entire region in and around the park is an explorer’s paradise with its rocky peaks, pristine alpine lakes, abundant wildlife of all descriptions, and plenty more. The park continues to receive a...
MONTANA STATE
Pinkbike.com

2022 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees

The nominees for the 2022 Mountain Bike of the Year are all prime examples of just how good modern mountain bikes have become. Whether it's the USA-made Allied BC40, which mixes fast with fun in just the right way, the ultra-versatile Trek Fuel EX, or the refined big hit capabilities of the Santa Cruz Nomad, there's something for almost everyone. And don't forget about the high pivot Deviate Claymore that impressed us at the Enduro Field Test, and the shapeshifting Canyon Strive that Seb Stott said was the best enduro bike he's ever tested.
macaronikid.com

4th Graders can Ski and Snowboard for FREE this Winter!

Getting outdoors on the slopes is fun and good for your health. This year is a great time to introduce your 4th grader to the joys of skiing and snowboarding. The Minnesota Ski Areas Association (MNSAA) and its members are offering a 4th Grade Passport which offers free lift tickets for the passport holder. Our goal is for families to enjoy winter, have fun and stay healthy together. The cost of the Passport is $34.95 (includes tax, payment processing fee and administrative costs of program) All Minnesota Ski Areas are participating.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy