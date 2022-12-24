ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas

Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
TEMECULA, CA
travellemming.com

11 Best Museums in California in 2023 (By a Local)

With so many museums in California, choosing which to visit can be overwhelming. From art to natural history and science, there are endless options for museums to choose from. I mean, the draw is obvious. Even just in the art world, California exhibits some of the best past and contemporary art collections in the country. Think 18th-century pastels at the Getty Center and original Picasso pieces at Norton Simon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Southwest Airlines cancels many departing Southern California flights

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article indicated Southwest had canceled all departing flights from Los Angeles area airports until Dec. 31. While many flights are canceled or delayed, the airline says only booking is largely “unavailable” until Dec. 31. What began as a crisis for Southwest Airlines amid a crippling winter storm turned […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
capitalandmain.com

2022 Year in Photos

In 2022 Angelenos finally began to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction projects restarted, and people began to go out to work and play. It was also a year of hardship, as gas prices and inflation made life here tougher for many. A Los Angeles City Hall scandal revealed racism...
LOS ANGELES, CA
southarkansassun.com

$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families

According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Camphor wins Michelin star less than 1 year after opening

LOS ANGELES — This year the Michelin organization released its new list of stars and other notable restaurants and many Los Angeles restaurants were on that list. Arts District newcomer Camphor received its first Michelin star, less than a year after opening in March 2022. Veteran chefs Max Boonthanakit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
macaronikid.com

Your NYE Family Countdown Kit with FREE Downloads!

Looking for a fun night in with the kids for New Year's Eve? Macaroni KID Rancho Cucamonga has you covered!. Below is a list of everything you need to create your own family countdown kit. With exclusive FREE downloadable pintable's and a quick stop at the store, you’ll be on...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA

Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays

Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA

