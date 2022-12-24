Read full article on original website
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
macaronikid.com
mxdwn.com
NEW DATE: The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 17
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have added a third date at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on October 17. The band will perform their landmark albums Give Up and Transalanticism in full for on their fall 2023 tour. Due to high demand The Postal Service and Death...
foxla.com
Highland Park employees shocked about sudden Coco's restaurant closing
LOS ANGELES - Employees at Coco’s Restaurant in the Highland Park area say they are shocked to learn their location will suddenly be shutting down on Wednesday, days before New Year's Eve. "We have people here working 20, 30 years and they’re freaking out, all of us are freaking...
Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Dec. 26 - 29
Watch a Mary Poppins matinee at a classic venue. Celebrate A Very Jewish Christmas. Experience Jean Cocteau’s version of Beauty and the Beast. Get a sneak peek of Rose Parade floats.
I've lived in California's Orange County for 40 years. Here are the 8 best things to do here besides going to Disneyland.
Just a short drive from Disneyland in Anaheim, Orange County has six beach towns that boast excellent restaurants, art galleries, and shopping.
California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
travellemming.com
11 Best Museums in California in 2023 (By a Local)
With so many museums in California, choosing which to visit can be overwhelming. From art to natural history and science, there are endless options for museums to choose from. I mean, the draw is obvious. Even just in the art world, California exhibits some of the best past and contemporary art collections in the country. Think 18th-century pastels at the Getty Center and original Picasso pieces at Norton Simon.
Southwest Airlines cancels many departing Southern California flights
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article indicated Southwest had canceled all departing flights from Los Angeles area airports until Dec. 31. While many flights are canceled or delayed, the airline says only booking is largely “unavailable” until Dec. 31. What began as a crisis for Southwest Airlines amid a crippling winter storm turned […]
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
capitalandmain.com
2022 Year in Photos
In 2022 Angelenos finally began to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction projects restarted, and people began to go out to work and play. It was also a year of hardship, as gas prices and inflation made life here tougher for many. A Los Angeles City Hall scandal revealed racism...
southarkansassun.com
$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families
According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
KTLA.com
Famed mountain lion P-22 will not be put on display at L.A. Natural History Museum
The remains of P-22, the famous mountain lion who roamed the Hollywood Hills for more than a decade, have been transported to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. What happens next, however, is unclear. Museum officials were joined by descendants from several Native American tribes who led a...
spectrumnews1.com
Camphor wins Michelin star less than 1 year after opening
LOS ANGELES — This year the Michelin organization released its new list of stars and other notable restaurants and many Los Angeles restaurants were on that list. Arts District newcomer Camphor received its first Michelin star, less than a year after opening in March 2022. Veteran chefs Max Boonthanakit...
1 Mortally Wounded in a Metro Platform Shooting in Historic South Central
Historic South Central, Los Angeles, CA: An unknown victim was found mortally wounded in a shooting at the Metro platform located on the 2400 block of South Flower Street in the Historic South Central neighborhood of Los Angeles at approximately 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Los Angeles Police Department Metro...
macaronikid.com
Your NYE Family Countdown Kit with FREE Downloads!
Looking for a fun night in with the kids for New Year's Eve? Macaroni KID Rancho Cucamonga has you covered!. Below is a list of everything you need to create your own family countdown kit. With exclusive FREE downloadable pintable's and a quick stop at the store, you’ll be on...
Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays
Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
Native tribes call for famed mountain lion P-22 to be buried with ceremony near Griffith Park
The final resting place of famed mountain lion P-22 appears to be causing some concerns. Native tribes are calling for a Griffith Park burial.
NBC Los Angeles
Residents in Baldwin Hills Are Pleading for Affordable Housing Rates
Residents of a Baldwin Hills neighborhood are pleading with the owner of their buildings not to sell to new owners who might push them out. They're worried about the lack of affordable housing in an area that they say is rapidly gentrifying. It is a neighborhood where a lot of...
Average LA, Orange County gas prices at second-highest Christmas amount
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was at its second-highest amount for a Christmas Sunday, despite dropping 42 of the previous 45 days.
