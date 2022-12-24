Read full article on original website
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contentionEdy ZooLouisville, KY
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Milder winds blowing in
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much milder winds are blowing out there today as we flip the pattern over the next week or so. This mild pattern also turns wet with even the chance for strong thunderstorms early next week. The winds leading the milder charge can really crank tonight into...
wdrb.com
Owners of vehicles abandoned during winter weather face deadline in Kentucky and Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a tough weekend for travel. Snow and ice from Friday's flash freeze is starting to thaw, but driving along major interstates and highways in Kentucky and Indiana, you will see similar scenery: vehicles stuck and abandoned. “The minute snowflakes came down we hit the...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky businesses prepare to ring in 2023 with larger crowds compared to previous years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In just a few short days, many people in Kentucky will ring in the New Year. That means, businesses are getting ready for New Year’s Eve celebrations. A Louisville business manager said he’s seeing a trend of more people planning to celebrate, unlike the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
fox56news.com
Busted pipes rain across central Kentucky
Get your home ready for the next winter storm; Louisville plumber's advice
WKYT 27
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
radionwtn.com
Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous
Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Monday Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A weak weather maker will continue to spark snow showers and flurries through Tuesday morning. Warmer and drier weather arrives by Wednesday. We’ll end the week with spring-like weather. Multiple waves of rain will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, into the weekend, as highs warm to around 60. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey.
WKYT 27
Tips to file insurance flaims after burst water pipes
progressivegrocer.com
AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky
Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
hot96.com
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
The best restaurant in Kentucky, according to Guy Fieri
One of the best known food personalities is spilling his secrets.
wpsdlocal6.com
Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention
LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
More than 500 acres of public access added to Kentucky wildlife area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 500 acres of public access have been added to the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. The access in Pulaski County was added following an environmental remediation project that plugged 18 orphaned gas wells, the agency said last week in a […]
kyweathercenter.com
Tracking Light Snow To Start The Week
Good Monday to one and all. We are coming off a harsh Christmas weekend and we are still tracking some snow. Light snow is working through here and bringing another day of tricky travel. This is the last of the winter for a bit as we have a very soggy break on the way.
wdrb.com
Price of parking going up in Jan. at Ky. Expo Center and downtown convention center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cost of parking at the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center is going up. In a news release Wednesday, Kentucky Venues said a "standard parking rate increase" will go in place in 2023 begin in January. Effective Jan. 5, the standard vehicle...
whvoradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until Noon For Western Kentucky
Western Kentucky is now under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon as a round of snow is creating slick roads this morning. A post-Christmas snow is leaving roads and streets with a new coating of snow today, with some of the snow covering patches of ice and packed snow left over from the previous storm.
‘Cousin Eddie’ display in Kentucky leads to police response
After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs.”
wpsdlocal6.com
Highway crews back on the road after short break, renewed reports of slick spots
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Highway Crews are back on the roads again after a short-lived break, following renewed reports of slick spots. According to a Monday release from the cabinet, snow showers have created additional slick spots in localized areas, mainly along the following roadways: Interstate 69, the Julian Carroll Purchase Parkway, and parts of U.S. 45.
