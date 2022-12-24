ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Milder winds blowing in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much milder winds are blowing out there today as we flip the pattern over the next week or so. This mild pattern also turns wet with even the chance for strong thunderstorms early next week. The winds leading the milder charge can really crank tonight into...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Busted pipes rain across central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Christmas weekend came with chaos as pipes by the hundreds have been bursting across central Kentucky. Servpro, a fire and water restoration company, reported over 300 service calls for just busted pipes, and it’s 10 times the amount the company typically gets this time of year.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
LEXINGTON, KY
radionwtn.com

Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous

Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Monday Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A weak weather maker will continue to spark snow showers and flurries through Tuesday morning. Warmer and drier weather arrives by Wednesday. We’ll end the week with spring-like weather. Multiple waves of rain will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, into the weekend, as highs warm to around 60. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Tips to file insurance flaims after burst water pipes

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Problems are mounting in the days after an arctic freeze in Kentucky. With the severe winter weather, many people are dealing with burst water pipes. Those burst pipes have caused damage to businesses and homes alike. “For the most part, if you have homeowner’s or renter’s coverage,...
KENTUCKY STATE
progressivegrocer.com

AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky

Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
RICHMOND, KY
hot96.com

Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day

A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
PERRY COUNTY, IN
wpsdlocal6.com

Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention

LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Tracking Light Snow To Start The Week

Good Monday to one and all. We are coming off a harsh Christmas weekend and we are still tracking some snow. Light snow is working through here and bringing another day of tricky travel. This is the last of the winter for a bit as we have a very soggy break on the way.
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Until Noon For Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky is now under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon as a round of snow is creating slick roads this morning. A post-Christmas snow is leaving roads and streets with a new coating of snow today, with some of the snow covering patches of ice and packed snow left over from the previous storm.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Highway crews back on the road after short break, renewed reports of slick spots

PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Highway Crews are back on the roads again after a short-lived break, following renewed reports of slick spots. According to a Monday release from the cabinet, snow showers have created additional slick spots in localized areas, mainly along the following roadways: Interstate 69, the Julian Carroll Purchase Parkway, and parts of U.S. 45.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy