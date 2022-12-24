Read full article on original website
Laurencia Genest
5d ago
oh yes...for those with an EV guess you can't go to work, can't go to the store, stuck at home while those who use gas can do whatever they want.
Reply(1)
19
elbow grease
4d ago
I got a gas generator and burn wood for heat 🔥, I'm not worried about travel either since I burn diesel to go anywhere. country folk can survive.
Reply(1)
18
Don Fulmer
4d ago
so then close the boarder and stop trying to plug in your electric car crap also stop building your condos all over the place where is the electric coming from to make heat for them
Reply
7
Related
thevalleyledger.com
COVID-19 Deaths of Northampton County Residents in 2022
Between January 1st and December 22, 2022 the Northampton County Coroner recorded 217 COVID-19 related deaths in Northampton County (193 Residents/24 Non-Residents). “The pandemic is not over yet and cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported in our area,” says Lamont McClure. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted and to wear a mask when in the presence of someone who is vulnerable to infection.”
Lehigh Valley’s sole meadery moving in with Weyerbacher, leaving longtime Allentown digs
Weyerbacher Brewing Co., which recently reopened its Easton brewery and taproom under new ownership, is getting a roommate. The Colony Meadery is relocating its hive from Allentown to Easton and sharing Weyerbacher’s space come 2023. The meadery is leaving its former Allentown Mack Truck plant home of nine years for Easton’s south side brewery that Weyerbacher just reopened after an autumn away. The Colony Meadery announced the move on its Facebook page on Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
Wreck on Route 22 West slows rush hour for 45 minutes in Bethlehem Township
A crash Thursday morning on Route 22 West between the Route 33 and Route 191 interchanges in Bethlehem Township slowed the morning commute, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reports. The crash at about 8:15 a.m. shut both lanes, according to PennDOT. There were injuries, according an emergency dispatch. The highway...
Bethlehem employer among 10 that had the largest layoffs in 2022 in Pa.
Things have seemed to have quieted a bit in the business world of 2022 compared to the two previous years, but not enough to avoid more mass layoffs. Ten employers submitted WARN (the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notices to the state in 2022 that involved at least 246 people.
Salisbury Township man dies in industrial incident in Lehigh County
A 39-year-old Salisbury Township man died Saturday morning after an industrial accident at a Lehigh County warehousing and distribution company, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Michael David Lugo was pronounced dead at 11:31 a.m. at NFI Industries, in the 9600 block of West Hills Court in Weisenberg Township, Coroner Daniel...
More than 30 Lehigh Valley businesses we said goodbye to for good in 2022
Every year, businesses begin, and businesses end. And in 2022, the Lehigh Valley found itself saying goodbye to more than 30 that decided this year would end their run.
A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline
Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
Road-weary N.J. drivers have the 3rd longest commutes in nation. Pa. not far behind.
New Jersey drivers know all too well the frustration of an unending stretch of stationary red taillights on what should be a 65 mph highway. From the Parkway to the Turnpike and all major highways in between, long commute times are a part of life in the most densely populated state in the nation.
Water main break, sinkhole close part of Route 191 near Route 22
A combination water main break and sinkhole has closed part of Route 191 Wednesday in Northampton County, and it’s expected to remain closed overnight. Route 191/Nazareth Pike was closed between Newburg Road and Brodhead Road in Lower Nazareth Township. It’s a busy stretch of road north of Route 22, and sees average daily traffic of 13,607 vehicles.
fox29.com
Bucks County man, 72, crashes into Mercer County apartment building, police say
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 72-year-old Bucks County man was hospitalized after he reportedly drove into an apartment building in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Officials said Lawrence Township Police were alerted to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls for the incident Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 2600 block of Lawrence Road.
Phys.org
Climate change is coming for the Jersey Shore, retiring coastal expert warns
On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County, New Jersey, earlier this month, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate...
Crash on Route 22 West near Route 512 slows early morning commute for about an hour (UPDATE)
A crash slowed the morning commute on Route 22 West just past the Route 512 interchange in Hanover Township, Northampton County, authorities say. Traffic was getting by in the left lane after the wreck, which was reported at 5:48 a.m., a Northampton County emergency shift supervisor and a Pennsylvania Department camera indicate.
Notorious New Jersey speed traps to watch out for
As if driving in New Jersey isn't bad enough with all the traffic that takes you so much longer to get where you're going, we also have to worry about speed traps. What's mainly a money grab for the town can become a real hassle if you get caught in one.
Community News
Bordentown Township presents latest plans for new park along the Delaware
In 2020, while we navigated the pandemic, a 50-year-old nonprofit called American Rivers named the Delaware River its River of the Year for “momentous progress for water quality, river restoration and community revitalization.”. With the announcement, Bob Irvin, president and CEO of American Rivers, called the Delaware River “a...
NJ property manager charged for pocketing cash in rent scheme
Officials on Wednesday announced the arrest a 44-year-old property manager in New Jersey accused of pocketing cash for over two years in a rent scheme.
WFMZ-TV Online
ArtsQuest: 'Unauthorized party' sold Peepsfest tickets through Eventbrite
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you have tickets for Peepsfest at SteelStacks this weekend, check to make sure they are legit. ArtsQuest says an "unauthorized party" used the website, Eventbrite, to sell tickets to the event. ArtsQuest says it does not use Eventbrite for any tickets. The Eventbrite page appears to...
Flames tear through building in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Schuylkill County went up in flames Monday night. Officials at the Schuylkill County Communications center say calls came in around 8 p.m. Crews battled the flames at a home on Market Street in Ashland. Firefighters say the place was empty and was...
Looking to Live in Sellersville Borough? Local Builders Are Developing the Area with New Homes
A Bucks County borough is working with local builders to create new homes for people looking for a great place to live. James McGinnis wrote about he recent developments for the Bucks County Courier Times. Sellersville Borough has seen several developments being built recently. Among them is the Sellersville Senior...
freightwaves.com
120-plus-year-old New Jersey freight rail bridge replacement finally rising
KEARNY, N.J. — If the Point-No-Point Bridge in northern New Jersey needs to open for a ship to float by below on the Passaic River, the opening and closing of the drawbridge takes five and a half hours. When the construction of a new bridge is completed in 2025,...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 25