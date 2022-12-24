Read full article on original website
Sam Smith: No songwriters know the key to hit success
Sam Smith says even the biggest songwriters in the world have no clue "what they are doing". The 'Writing's on the Wall' hitmaker has insisted it's impossible to know if you have a hit on your hands, no matter how successful you are or how long you have been in the music business.
Kim Kardashian tearfully admits co-parenting with Kanye West is 'hard'
Kim Kardashian has tearfully admitted co-parenting with Kanye West is "f****** hard". The 42-year-old reality star - who has kids North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with her ex-husband - has opened up on the way she's trying to raise her four children with the 45-year-old rapper.
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski enter the friend zone
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are no longer dating. After a brief fling, which started in November, the stand-up and the model found themselves in the "friend zone". A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: “Their fling has moved into the friend zone." The insider added...
Ryan Reynolds loved family snowball fights
Ryan Reynolds loved trying to “murder” his brothers during his childhood Christmas holidays. The 46-year-old star admitted some of his “fondest memories” are of the epic snowball fights he and his siblings used to have when the cold weather hit in Canada. He said: “As a...
Vogue Williams excited for ‘peaceful’ Christmas break
Vogue Williams is “thrilled” to be having a “peaceful” festive break. The 37-year-old model, her husband Spencer Matthews, and their children Theodore, four, Gigi, two, and eight-month-old Otto are at Glen Affric, the former ‘Made in Chelsea’ star’s dad’s Highlands estate until the new year, and the blonde beauty is delighted because they’re getting some much-needed “wholesome” family time.
Chelsea Handler had to give up on 'futile' relationship
Chelsea Handler says ending her relationship with Jo Koy was "one of the most difficult things that I have ever had to do". The 47-year-old TV host had known Jo for two decades but they didn't become a couple until 2021 and the romance lasted for a year before Chelsea decided she had no choice but to walk away despite previously believing she had found her "forever" partner.
Kim Kardashian fears her future boyfriends will be ‘scared‘ by Kanye West
Kim Kardashian fears her future boyfriends will be “scared” by her ex-husband Kanye West. She shared her concerns on Monday’s episode (26.12.22) of the ‘Angie Martinez IRL’ podcast, and said she didn’t think it was “fair” to put any man in that position.
Finneas defends Billie Eilish over 10 year age gap with boyfriend
Finneas has defended Billie Eilish over her 10-year age gap with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. The 25-year-old musician has defended his younger sister Billie, 21, after someone reposted one of his TikTok videos and criticised her relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman. On Monday (26.12.22), he replied: "I want my sister to...
Simon Cowell's spontaneous wedding
Simon Cowell wants a spontaneous wedding. The 63-year-old music mogul proposed to Lauren Silverman , 45 - the mother of his son Eric, eight - in Barbados last Christmas - and Simon insisted that when they tie the knot, it will be a spur-of-the-moment event. Speaking to The Sun newspaper's...
Claire Richards’ daughter more inspired by Little Mix
Claire Richards' daughter decided she might want to be a singer after watching a Little Mix show. The Steps singer joked she has spent years "dragging" 11-year-old Daisy to her own gigs, but only after watching the 'Love Me Like You' hitmakers live did the youngster admit she harbours some ambitions to follow in her mum's footsteps.
Rian Johnson annoyed by Glass Onion title
Rian Johnson is annoyed that 'Knives Out' is included in the 'Glass Onion' title. The director says he worked hard to ensure that the original 'Knives Out', released in 2019, and the recent release 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' felt like separate movies that could exist independently of each other and he was not happy with 'Glass Onion's full title.
Kendrick Lamar reveals why he keeps off social media
Kendrick Lamar is largely mute on social media because he doesn't want to brag about "how good" he is. The hip-hop megastar - who is a devout Christian - wouldn't want to get "lost in [his] ego" using apps like Instagram. He told New York Times: “My social media, most...
Who are the most Googled stars of 2022?
In a world of rolling news, constant clicks and thirst for celebrity gossip, it takes something special for a handful of stars to become the most sought after on Google. From the passing of Queen Elizabeth to a gripping court battle between a once happy husband and wife, these are the most searched stars of 2022...
Jamie Lynn Spears' Special Forces 'family'
Jamie Lynn Spears says the 'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test' contestants feel like "family". The 31-year-old singer and actress - who has had a public falling-out with her popstar sister Britney Spears, 41 - insisted she could not have coped without the support of the "amazing" new people she has met on the show.
