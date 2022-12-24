Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Mass Power Outage in North Carolina Leaves More Than 40,000 People Without Power - Here's What Happened.Ty D.Hillsborough, NC
85 gallons of untreated sewage overflow into Ellerbe Creek in DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
BREAKING: Elliot Cadeau, Nation's Top-Ranked Point Guard, Commits to UNC
The future of North Carolina's backcourt is set. Whether it's as a member of the class of 2023 or 2024, Elliot Cadeau is a Tar Heel. The country's top-ranked junior point guard announced his commitment to UNC on Wednesday evening. "I'll be committing to the University of North Carolina -...
Expert Analysis: Elliot Cadeau Commitment Ushers in New Era for UNC
North Carolina made a big national recruiting splash on Wednesday night in receiving a commitment from the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, Elliot Cadeau. The New Jersey product, who is prepping this year at Link Academy in Missouri, has starred at the high school, AAU and even international levels. He chose the Tar Heels over finalists Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech.
packinsider.com
Where Does NC State Stand in Bowl Games Compared to the Rest of the ACC?
#23 NC State is set to play in their 33rd Bowl Game on Friday in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against former ACC foe Maryland. Here’s a look at where the Wolfpack stand in the ACC historically in Bowl Games. 1. Wake Forest – 11-6 (64.7%) 4. Boston...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: A look at the Heels’ current NET ranking
It goes without saying that this season hasn’t started off how anybody thought it would for the Tar Heels. After starting the season as the best team of the country, the Heels fell out of the AP top 25 altogether, which led to a lot of rumblings about how they were ranked too high all along. Things are turning around, however, and after wins over Ohio State and Michigan, the Heels are now ranked 25th in the AP poll.
Duke basketball goes all hands on deck for five-star
Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) junior Dylan Harper was at Countdown to Craziness in October as part of his Duke basketball official visit. Then a few weeks ago, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star, the son of former five-time NBA champ Ron Harper, attended the Blue Devils' 74-62 win over Iowa at the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Oregon: X-Factor
Like many offseasons, this has been one of change for the Tar Heels. Almost as soon as the clock hit 0:00 against Clemson, the announcements flew. We’ve discussed the changeover at the Offensive Coordinator spot, but it’s tough to see how any change in that spot is going to be noticeable in such a short time. Chances are that the offense, which hasn’t seen a lot of that change otherwise, will look pretty similar.
John Wall Invitational: Aaron Bradshaw, Drake Powell, Dylan Harper and others shine on day one
RALEIGH, NC — Events are taking place across the country this week and in the heart of the Hoops State is one of the premier events every year - The John Wall Holiday Invitational. On Tuesday, things tipped off at Broughton Magnet High School and the day featured several...
UNC target, five-star guard set to make college decision
While all is quiet on the court as North Carolina is in the midst of an eight day hiatus, things are heating up for the Tar Heels on the recruiting trail. Five-star guard and UNC target Elliot Cadeau announced on Monday that he will be making his college decision on Dec. 28th.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Oregon: How to Watch
Later tonight, the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) will take on the Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) in the Holiday Bowl. This will be the first bowl game in California that the Heels have ever played, and it will also be the first time ever that they have played the Ducks. As of right now, the Heels are 15-21 in bowl games, and it is now the fourth year in a row that they have qualified for one.
cbs17
John Wall Holiday Invitational draws thousands to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Broughton High School in Raleigh was buzzing Tuesday evening because it was the first day of the John Wall Holiday Invitational. “I mean this is really, really a great atmosphere for basketball,” said Bill Sewell, the tournament’s executive director since around 2006. “So,...
caswellmessenger.com
BY Bucs to recognize 1988 team
Bartlett Yancey will welcome back it’s 1988 state championship basketball team Friday Jan. 13, recognizing players and coaches during basketball games against conference foe Chatham Central. “We hope to get all of them back,” said Tyler Coleman, BY’s athletics director. Louis Williamson, the point guard on that...
North Carolina college basketball player dead in wreck involving off-duty deputy
Livingstone College basketball player Eric Henderson died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Durham
Durham might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Durham.
mebaneenterprise.com
Southeast Alamance High School forging into existence
Change is on the way to the local prep sports scene in eastern Alamance County, as Southeast Alamance High School prepares to open its doors for the 2023-24 school year. Former Eastern Alamance High principal Eric Yarbrough has taken the reins at Southeast Alamance High, and has the daunting task over the next several months to staff an entire school prior to August, when the school will officially open.
New North Carolina laws in effect Jan. 1, recap of 2022’s new laws
With the new year comes a batch of new laws. While some may go by unnoticed, a few could will have more measurable impacts.
caswellmessenger.com
2 local prosecutors become board certified specialists
Two Prosecutors from the 22nd Prosecutorial District were recently certified as Specialists in State Criminal Law by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Cockman has been a prosecutor for almost seven years and is currently stationed in Rockingham County. Matthew has a Bachelor...
automoblog.net
Big Rims, Big Hearts: The Crown Vic Boys & Girls Enhance Cars and Community
Additional reporting by Jennifer Chonillo and James Kiefer. From the moment our team arrived and stepped out of our car at the Windsor Community Center parking lot in Greensboro, NC, it was all love. Camera and recorder in hand, we were greeted by a tidal wave of smiles and greetings. And as each carload of people arrived after us got the same welcome, it became very clear that this kind of familial warmth is every bit as important to The Crown Vic Boys & Girls (CVBG) as their flashy neon cars.
North Carolina professor files lawsuit after firing
(The Center Square) — A teacher at the North Carolina Governor's School recently filed a lawsuit against state officials who he claims fired him for questioning the school's critical race theory ideology. David Phillips filed the lawsuit in Wake County Superior Court in mid-December with the help of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization, claiming multiple violations of the North Carolina Constitution. Phillips, a well-respected college English professor,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina physician, practice agree to pay six-figure settlement to resolve allegations of false claims
United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley announced on Friday, December 16, 2022 that Haritha Nadendla, M.D. and Triangle Women’s Center, P.C. (“Triangle”), an OB/GYN practice that Nadendla owns and operates in the Raleigh area, have agreed to pay $385,000 to settle civil False Claims Act liability concerning allegations that Triangle submitted false claims to the Medicaid program for certain patient visits.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two North Carolina men plead guilty to firearm, carjacking charges; third man found guilty of firearm charge
Three defendants from Wilson, Johnston and Pitt counties were recently convicted of firearms and carjacking charges, according to a December 6, 2022 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Kenneth “Smoke” Piper and Eric Cruz Pineda pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm...
