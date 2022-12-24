ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Expert Analysis: Elliot Cadeau Commitment Ushers in New Era for UNC

North Carolina made a big national recruiting splash on Wednesday night in receiving a commitment from the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, Elliot Cadeau. The New Jersey product, who is prepping this year at Link Academy in Missouri, has starred at the high school, AAU and even international levels. He chose the Tar Heels over finalists Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: A look at the Heels’ current NET ranking

It goes without saying that this season hasn’t started off how anybody thought it would for the Tar Heels. After starting the season as the best team of the country, the Heels fell out of the AP top 25 altogether, which led to a lot of rumblings about how they were ranked too high all along. Things are turning around, however, and after wins over Ohio State and Michigan, the Heels are now ranked 25th in the AP poll.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball goes all hands on deck for five-star

Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) junior Dylan Harper was at Countdown to Craziness in October as part of his Duke basketball official visit. Then a few weeks ago, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star, the son of former five-time NBA champ Ron Harper, attended the Blue Devils' 74-62 win over Iowa at the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden.
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Oregon: X-Factor

Like many offseasons, this has been one of change for the Tar Heels. Almost as soon as the clock hit 0:00 against Clemson, the announcements flew. We’ve discussed the changeover at the Offensive Coordinator spot, but it’s tough to see how any change in that spot is going to be noticeable in such a short time. Chances are that the offense, which hasn’t seen a lot of that change otherwise, will look pretty similar.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Oregon: How to Watch

Later tonight, the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) will take on the Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) in the Holiday Bowl. This will be the first bowl game in California that the Heels have ever played, and it will also be the first time ever that they have played the Ducks. As of right now, the Heels are 15-21 in bowl games, and it is now the fourth year in a row that they have qualified for one.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

John Wall Holiday Invitational draws thousands to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Broughton High School in Raleigh was buzzing Tuesday evening because it was the first day of the John Wall Holiday Invitational. “I mean this is really, really a great atmosphere for basketball,” said Bill Sewell, the tournament’s executive director since around 2006. “So,...
RALEIGH, NC
caswellmessenger.com

BY Bucs to recognize 1988 team

Bartlett Yancey will welcome back it’s 1988 state championship basketball team Friday Jan. 13, recognizing players and coaches during basketball games against conference foe Chatham Central. “We hope to get all of them back,” said Tyler Coleman, BY’s athletics director. Louis Williamson, the point guard on that...
YANCEYVILLE, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

Southeast Alamance High School forging into existence

Change is on the way to the local prep sports scene in eastern Alamance County, as Southeast Alamance High School prepares to open its doors for the 2023-24 school year. Former Eastern Alamance High principal Eric Yarbrough has taken the reins at Southeast Alamance High, and has the daunting task over the next several months to staff an entire school prior to August, when the school will officially open.
MEBANE, NC
caswellmessenger.com

2 local prosecutors become board certified specialists

Two Prosecutors from the 22nd Prosecutorial District were recently certified as Specialists in State Criminal Law by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Cockman has been a prosecutor for almost seven years and is currently stationed in Rockingham County. Matthew has a Bachelor...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
automoblog.net

Big Rims, Big Hearts: The Crown Vic Boys & Girls Enhance Cars and Community

Additional reporting by Jennifer Chonillo and James Kiefer. From the moment our team arrived and stepped out of our car at the Windsor Community Center parking lot in Greensboro, NC, it was all love. Camera and recorder in hand, we were greeted by a tidal wave of smiles and greetings. And as each carload of people arrived after us got the same welcome, it became very clear that this kind of familial warmth is every bit as important to The Crown Vic Boys & Girls (CVBG) as their flashy neon cars.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Center Square

North Carolina professor files lawsuit after firing

(The Center Square) — A teacher at the North Carolina Governor's School recently filed a lawsuit against state officials who he claims fired him for questioning the school's critical race theory ideology. David Phillips filed the lawsuit in Wake County Superior Court in mid-December with the help of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization, claiming multiple violations of the North Carolina Constitution. Phillips, a well-respected college English professor,...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina physician, practice agree to pay six-figure settlement to resolve allegations of false claims

United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley announced on Friday, December 16, 2022 that Haritha Nadendla, M.D. and Triangle Women’s Center, P.C. (“Triangle”), an OB/GYN practice that Nadendla owns and operates in the Raleigh area, have agreed to pay $385,000 to settle civil False Claims Act liability concerning allegations that Triangle submitted false claims to the Medicaid program for certain patient visits.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy