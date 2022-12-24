Read full article on original website
York County house fire injures one, residents urged to check smoke detectors
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home fire left one injured. The fire, which was dispatched at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, was reported at 806 10th Avenue in Springettsbury Township, according to Curvin Wolfgang, the battalion chief of York Area Fire and Rescue. When crews arrived...
Traffic alert: Lancaster County crash on Route 222 causing delays
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A crash along Route 222 in Lancaster County has caused some delays for those on the roads. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the crash occurred around mile marker 32.8 in the southbound lane around 5:37 p.m. One person has been transported from the scene....
Coroner IDs Woman Killed In York County House Fire
Authorities have identified the 54-year-old woman who died in a York County fire last week.KeShim Whiteleather's body was found inside the home on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the York County coroner's offi…
One injured after Lancaster stabbing
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Hanover Foods worker died at the company's York County facility, according to the coroner's office. The 59-year-old man was found inside a bean hopper at the processing plant on York Street in Penn Township around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. It's not clear how long he...
Man found dead on central Pa. road may have been hiding on passing tractor-trailer: police
Police say it is unclear how an Ephrata man got the fatal injuries he suffered before being found on a road on Christmas Day. 39-year-old Paul Donnelly was found near West Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata just before 12:30 a.m. Christmas Day, according to Ephrata police. Donnelly was...
Fire crews battle fire at Lower Dauphin High School
Previously: Crews worked to battle a fire at a building located on Lower Dauphin High School's property in Hummelstown, Dauphin County. According to Dauphin County 911 dispatch, crews were called to the fire around 3:35 p.m. Several agencies responded, including PPL, as well as Hummelstown and Middletown Fire Departments. Hummelstown...
Harford County man killed in overnight crash
A Harford County man died after crashing while driving at "a high rate of speed" in the Churchville area overnight.
Propane Truck Flips, Leaks Fuel Onto Frederick County Road, Officials Say
All hands were on deck Wednesday morning in Maryland when a propane truck rolled over and leaked fuel into the roadway, tying up traffic for hours in Frederick County. Crews responded shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 to the 1600 block of Park Mills Road in Adamstown when a driver lost control of his truck and overturned along the side of the road, leaking fluids into the ground and surrounding area.
Truck, tools stolen from Lebanon County garage on Christmas Eve
EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A truck, tools, and other items were stolen from a garage in Lebanon County on Christmas Eve. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Dec. 24 around 1:15 p.m., multiple individuals forced entry into Blatt & Tillett tow and repair garage. Once inside, State Police say the individuals rummaged through […]
An employee at Hanover Foods in York County died after falling into machinery overnight, the York County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. Witnesses told investigators that the employee was first seen inside a bean hopper at 2:40 a.m., at the Penn Township facility, the coroner’s office said. At that point, the other employees did not know how long it had been since the man had fallen into the machinery.
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on US 15 in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash caused delays on US 15 in Cumberland County Tuesday evening. According to 511PA, the accident was on US 15 northbound at Exit: PA 581 East to I-83 – Harrisburg/Hershey. Around 5 p.m. officials reported a ramp restriction as a result...
State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery
JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
Coroner: Richland man dies after suffering cardiac event while clearing snow from vehicle
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed to 6 News that a 69-year-old Richland Township man died Sunday after suffering a cardiac event while clearing snow from a vehicle. Lees says the weather-related incident occurred just after 11 a.m. Christmas morning. Authorities say the man...
HANOVER, Pa. — A worker at a York County food processing plant died after falling into a piece of equipment Tuesday morning, the York County Coroner's Office announced. Allan Offord, 59, from Hanover Borough was a temporary worker at Hanover Foods Corporation on the 1500 block of York Street in Penn Township.
Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Paws Animal Hospital recently relocated to a new facility in York County. Founded back in 2010 by Dr. Jessica Friedland, Paws Animal Hospital was originally located on 1053 Baltimore St. in York. According to Paws Animal Hospital’s office manager Jessi Ortner, after years of leasing this previous location, the hospital decided it was time to buy a home of their own.
39-year-old central Pa. man found dead in the road: coroner
A Lancaster County man was found dead on the road in Ephrata on Christmas Day, the coroner’s office said Monday. First responders were called to the intersection of West Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata Borough just after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
Bicyclist fatally hit by vehicle at Harrisburg intersection, community members pay tribute
On Wednesday, community members paid tribute to a bicyclist who was killed in a fatal accident in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg police, a 29-year-old female bicyclist was struck and killed by a truck on Tuesday at about 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Cameron and Paxton streets. Police responded to...
Rt. 30 westbound reopened after vehicle fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of U.S. 30 westbound were closed in Lancaster County Tuesday morning due to a vehicle fire, according to 511PA. As of 9:41 a.m., the incident had been cleared, although residual delays remained, according to 511PA. The vehicle fire occurred on U.S. 30 westbound at Route 741, 511PA said […]
