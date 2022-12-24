ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
pahomepage.com

Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility

Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Senior citizen apartment faces cockroach infestation. Senior citizen apartment faces cockroach infestation. Christmas Tree Disposal. Red Cross teams up with Church for Blood Drive. Red Cross teams up with Church for Blood Drive. Proposed...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Coroner IDs Woman Killed In York County House Fire

Authorities have identified the 54-year-old woman who died in a York County fire last week.KeShim Whiteleather's body was found inside the home on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the York County coroner's offi…
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One injured after Lancaster stabbing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Fire crews battle fire at Lower Dauphin High School

Previously: Crews worked to battle a fire at a building located on Lower Dauphin High School's property in Hummelstown, Dauphin County. According to Dauphin County 911 dispatch, crews were called to the fire around 3:35 p.m. Several agencies responded, including PPL, as well as Hummelstown and Middletown Fire Departments. Hummelstown...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Propane Truck Flips, Leaks Fuel Onto Frederick County Road, Officials Say

All hands were on deck Wednesday morning in Maryland when a propane truck rolled over and leaked fuel into the roadway, tying up traffic for hours in Frederick County. Crews responded shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 to the 1600 block of Park Mills Road in Adamstown when a driver lost control of his truck and overturned along the side of the road, leaking fluids into the ground and surrounding area.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
abc27 News

Truck, tools stolen from Lebanon County garage on Christmas Eve

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A truck, tools, and other items were stolen from a garage in Lebanon County on Christmas Eve. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Dec. 24 around 1:15 p.m., multiple individuals forced entry into Blatt & Tillett tow and repair garage. Once inside, State Police say the individuals rummaged through […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Worker dies after falling into machinery at central Pa. business

An employee at Hanover Foods in York County died after falling into machinery overnight, the York County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. Witnesses told investigators that the employee was first seen inside a bean hopper at 2:40 a.m., at the Penn Township facility, the coroner’s office said. At that point, the other employees did not know how long it had been since the man had fallen into the machinery.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on US 15 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash caused delays on US 15 in Cumberland County Tuesday evening. According to 511PA, the accident was on US 15 northbound at Exit: PA 581 East to I-83 – Harrisburg/Hershey. Around 5 p.m. officials reported a ramp restriction as a result...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery

JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Paws Animal Hospital recently relocated to a new facility in York County. Founded back in 2010 by Dr. Jessica Friedland, Paws Animal Hospital was originally located on 1053 Baltimore St. in York. According to Paws Animal Hospital’s office manager Jessi Ortner, after years of leasing this previous location, the hospital decided it was time to buy a home of their own.
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy