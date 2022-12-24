Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
This Woman's Love For Her Parrot Is Everything Humanity Needs | The Dodo Faith = Restored
Rescue parrot laughs out loud when she finally flies for the first time 😍. Special thanks to Kristen for sharing this story with us! To see more, follow along on TikTok https://thedo.do/thebirdgirlTT. Some footage provided by https://viralhog.com. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
Lizzo Gives Lookalike Mom a Makeover in New TikTok
There's no doubt who the mother of Lizzo is. The singer, 34, shared a video on TikTok where she styled her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, in her shapewear brand Yitty and the two are nearly identical!. Before Lizzo's mom began strutting in front of a Christmas tree for the camera, an...
Shiba inu who inspired 'doge' meme is seriously ill with leukemia
Kabosu, the internet-famous dog who inspired the "doge" meme and influenced digital culture for a decade, is seriously ill with leukemia and liver disease. The 17-year-old shiba inu stopped "eating and drinking voluntarily" on Christmas Eve, and has been diagnosed with acute cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukemia, according to a series of Instagram posts by her owner Atsuko Sato, a kindergarten teacher in Sakura, Japan.
Ariana Grande still donates Christmas gifts to child patients years after Manchester attack
Ariana Grande has brought some festive sparkle to young patients across Manchester in England once again, after donating gifts to children's hospitals in the city this Christmas. The One Last Time singer has had a long-standing relationship with Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity since the Manchester Arena attack in 2017,...
Buffalo woman saves man with severe frostbite after getting him out of the storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream
As a powerful storm battered western New York with blinding blizzard conditions in the early hours of Christmas Eve, a Buffalo woman jumped into action when she saw a man who was caught in the storm. Sha'Kyra Aughtry said she was home when she heard someone screaming on her street....
Salma Hayek Bundles Up in Rare Vacation Photo With Daughter and Stepsons
Salma Hayek is struggling to find snow while on vacation with her family. But despite the weather, the actress seems to be having a great time, showing off her beautiful kids with a photo on Instagram. In the new picture, Hayek sits on a ski lift with three of her...
A Buffalo woman went out on Christmas Eve, telling her daughter she'd be right back. They found her body a few hundred feet from home
Casey Maccarone's mother was always a kind of superwoman, but even so, when Monique Alexander decided to go out on Christmas Eve, Maccarone worried. It would have been a simple decision any other day, but a blizzard was setting in -- one that would leave some areas of Western New York under more than 50 inches of snow.
Richard Gere and Wife Share Rare Glimpse Into Tropical Holiday Getaway With Young Sons
Actor Richard Gere, 73, and his wife, Alejandra Silva, 39, are a relatively private couple, but the two are sharing a sweet glimpse into their holiday vacation this year. Silva, 39, posted a snapshot of the family's bright and sunny Christmas on Instagram as a little holiday treat for their followers, offering a sneak peek into their tropical getaway with their two young sons.
'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Makes Snow Angels in Just a Black Swimsuit
Clare Crawley is bringing swimsuit season to the wintertime this year. The Bachelorette alum, 41, has been enjoying a winter wonderland with a variety of snowy activities over the last month, including making snow angels in nothing but a swimsuit. In her latest Instagram Reel, the former television personality ditched...
'Sweet Magnolias' Star JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Family Spread Cheer With Adorable Holiday Card
JoAnna Garcia Swisher is giving fans a glimpse at how her family spent the holidays. The Sweet Magnolias actress shared her family holiday card on social media with her half a million followers. In the color-coordinated digital card, the four family members rocked matching black outfits as they posed in...
Shania Twain Criticized By Fans Over New Photoshoot Featuring Chained Hawk
Shania Twain is experiencing what some would call a renaissance—the Twainassance, if you will—but it's not all fun and games for the country icon. In a new photoshoot for the UK's The Times' Sunday Style feature, the "Man, I Feel Like a Woman" singer posed in her signature cheetah print with a hawk on her arm, but the sneak peek she's shared on Instagram has caused quite the kerfuffle amongst her followers.
Usher Mourns Loss of Close Family Member in Tearjerking Message
Usher is mourning the loss of a beloved family member. The 44-year-old musician shared a heartfelt message on social media to announce the passing of his Grandma Tina. "It's taken me a few days to come to grips with the fact that my Grandma Tina is no longer with me," he began the post.
Footage of Candace Cameron Bure Breaking Children's Hearts During a 1992 Meet and Greet Goes Viral
Another week, another Candace Cameron Bure controversy. This time, the internet is stirring up a drama of decades past. Three of them, in fact. Video clips from a news report about a March of 1992 meet and greet at the Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, that ended in disappointment for countless Full House fans are going viral on TikTok thanks to one journalist.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva recreated Jenna Ortega's viral 'Wednesday' dance on ice — complete with costume and makeup
Kamila Valieva sported long, black pigtail braids and a black dress nearly identical to the one Jenna Ortega wore in "Wednesday."
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Recap the Year in an Uplifting '2022 Playback' Video
Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, are reminiscing on the past year with a sweet new video compilation. Everyone on social media has been partaking in a viral trend that has been circulating TikTok that is used to recap someone's year, and now the actor's girlfriend is taking part.
Build-a-Bear Worker Shares the Weirdest Things She’s Heard Parents Say While at the Store About Gender
Parents seem to make it more complicated than it is...
