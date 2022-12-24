ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Patricia Nixon
4d ago

thank you for saying merry Christmas instead of happy holidays I don't know why people want to leave Christ out of Christmas when that's what it's all about and thank you for the weather reportoh merry Christmas to you and yours

PhillyBite

Where are The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina

- Some great places to get South Carolina hot dogs. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This SC City Was Named the Safest City in the State for 2022

This SC city was named the safest city in SC - here's why!Photo byExploreedgefield.com. South Carolina for the most part is one of the safest states in America. As a matter of fact, the crime rates in "The Palmetto State" are well below national averages. However, that does not mean that crime does not happen. As a matter of fact - violent crime increased by over 5% in SC in 2022 according to safewise.com! With that being said, a major national publication recently released an article naming the "Safest Cities in South Carolina". In this article, we will take a look at which SC city was named the safest city in the state as well as other cities that made the list as well.
kiss951.com

This South Carolina Restaurant Has Been Open Since Before World War II

Isn’t crazy when you think about how long some restaurants have been open? From family restaurants open for generations to popular chains open for years and years. We enjoy some great food throughout the Carolinas, but we sometimes are not sure how long some places have been open. Guess what? One South Carolina restaurant has been open since before World War II. How wild is that? I am from South Carolina and have seen this restaurant, but had no clue how long it has been open.
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
COLUMBIA, SC
wtoc.com

How to avoid pipe problems during cold temperatures

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry don’t often see weather like we’ve had over the last few days, and neither do our houses. Last week, WTOC talked to the folks at the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority to get some tips for you about avoiding any pipe problems the cold temperatures brought over the weekend.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCNC

South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

South Carolina And Georgia Residents Asked To Conserve Water

South Carolina and Georgia residents are being asked to conserve water after below freezing temperatures impacted several communities. Here is the latest from area counties and cities on the requests. Georgia. As of Monday afternoon, Augusta Utilities reports a possible disruption in service may affect customers along Tobacco Road, Morgan...
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
CHARLESTON, SC

