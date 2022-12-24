Read full article on original website
Patricia Nixon
4d ago
thank you for saying merry Christmas instead of happy holidays I don't know why people want to leave Christ out of Christmas when that's what it's all about and thank you for the weather reportoh merry Christmas to you and yours
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable Buffet
If you're the type of person who can really work up an appetite or, simply can never decide on what you feel like eating, this buffet in South Carolina is definitely for you.
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina
- Some great places to get South Carolina hot dogs. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
WLTX.com
COVID-19 cases continue to climb in South Carolina
For the week ending Dec. 17, there were about 8,000 new cases of the virus. 23 more South Carolinians died due to the virus, and the percent positive was 17.1.
This Is South Carolina's Most Iconic Sandwich
24/7 Wall St. found the best signature sandwiches across the country, including this popular favorite in South Carolina.
This SC City Was Named the Safest City in the State for 2022
This SC city was named the safest city in SC - here's why!Photo byExploreedgefield.com. South Carolina for the most part is one of the safest states in America. As a matter of fact, the crime rates in "The Palmetto State" are well below national averages. However, that does not mean that crime does not happen. As a matter of fact - violent crime increased by over 5% in SC in 2022 according to safewise.com! With that being said, a major national publication recently released an article naming the "Safest Cities in South Carolina". In this article, we will take a look at which SC city was named the safest city in the state as well as other cities that made the list as well.
kiss951.com
This South Carolina Restaurant Has Been Open Since Before World War II
Isn’t crazy when you think about how long some restaurants have been open? From family restaurants open for generations to popular chains open for years and years. We enjoy some great food throughout the Carolinas, but we sometimes are not sure how long some places have been open. Guess what? One South Carolina restaurant has been open since before World War II. How wild is that? I am from South Carolina and have seen this restaurant, but had no clue how long it has been open.
South Carolina witness reports military helicopter following orange light
Military helicopter.Photo byDON JACKSON-WYATTonUnsplash. A South Carolina witness at Ridgeland reported watching a military helicopter following a solid orange light at about 10:30 p.m. on October 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
7-7-7! Thousands of South Carolina lottery players win Christmas Day ‘Pick 3’ drawing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Seven was a lucky number for South Carolina lottery players on Christmas Day. Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery said Tuesday that thousands of ‘Pick 3’ players celebrated on Christmas with triple sevens were drawn. “12,125 winning straight plays won with 7 – 7 – 7 in the Sunday, December […]
wpde.com
Saturday Weather Update: Thousands across Carolinas wake up with no power on Christmas Eve
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands across the Carolinas woke up with no power on Christmas Eve, mostly due to downed and damaged powerlines from high winds spawned by a bone-chilling arctic blast moving across the country. As of 4:30 p.m., Duke Energy's power outage map showed there were 2,477...
The best restaurant in South Carolina, according to Guy Fieri
Of all the things Guy Fieri has eaten, a piece of fried chicken in South Carolina really captured his heart.
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
wtoc.com
How to avoid pipe problems during cold temperatures
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry don’t often see weather like we’ve had over the last few days, and neither do our houses. Last week, WTOC talked to the folks at the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority to get some tips for you about avoiding any pipe problems the cold temperatures brought over the weekend.
South Carolina mom loses almost everything she owns due to burst pipe
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many people across South Carolina’s Upstate are having problems in their homes because of burst pipes including a single mother of two that lives at the Hidden Park Apartments. She said she opened her door on Christmas night to her ceiling gone, along with almost everything she owns. “I walked in […]
South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
wgac.com
South Carolina And Georgia Residents Asked To Conserve Water
South Carolina and Georgia residents are being asked to conserve water after below freezing temperatures impacted several communities. Here is the latest from area counties and cities on the requests. Georgia. As of Monday afternoon, Augusta Utilities reports a possible disruption in service may affect customers along Tobacco Road, Morgan...
Thousands without power across Carolinas as temps drop
ROCKINGHAM — Hundreds in Richmond County and thousands across the Carolinas are out of power Friday morning as strong winds sweep across the region. As of 11 a.m., Duke Energy reported that more than 170,000 of its customers in both North and South Carolina were affected. More than 140,000 of those are just in North Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
