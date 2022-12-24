Read full article on original website
Pros and Cons of Living in Alabama
Before we jump into the pros and cons, let me be clear, I love living in Alabama. I wasn’t born and raised here but I figured my 20 years might qualify me to be an honorary Alabamian. The few years, I wasn’t an Alabama resident, I truly missed it....
10 Alabama Cities You Don’t Want To Be In This New Year
I hope everyone has a happy and safe new year's celebration. If you happen to be in one of these cities, you may be in for more than you bargained for. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th...
Find Out Alabamians Top New Year’s Resolution for 2023
If you are like me, you are making a resolution to NOT make any resolutions. However, there are many people across Alabama making their resolutions known for 2023. According to Zippia, “41% of Americans make New Year’s resolutions, but only 9% are successful.”. That sounds about right!. In...
Enhanced Severe Weather, Tornado Threat for Portions of Alabama
We are starting 2023 with the risk of severe weather for nearly all of Alabama. It is not odd for our area to have severe weather in January because our season runs from November through May. We encourage you to stay aware, be prepared, understand what county you live in...
Who Are The Top 3 Wealthiest Alabamians?
The financial publication, Forbes, and the annual list of the wealthiest people in America is out. The list above, of course, has all the richest people in the world. Names you would probably expect to see on this list, combined with a couple you might not have heard of...this is the current Forbes Top 5:
10 States With the Highest Divorce Rates Revealed
Sadly, divorce is sometimes a byproduct of marriage. Many couples simply don't work out and eventually end their relationship in legal terms. The 10 states with the highest divorce rates prove that divorce can affect anyone, no matter what part of the country they live in. According to a new...
Possible Tornado Threat in Alabama Early in the New Year
We are closely monitoring various weather systems that could impact our area just a few days into 2023. One that has our interest is a system that could bring the potential for tornadoes and damaging winds to our coverage areas on Tuesday, January 3. According to the National Weather Service...
Alabama Parents Beware Of This Blanket Causing Death In Children
Here’s another recall from Target…What’s going on with this retailer and the dangerous goods they have been selling lately? This is a tragedy that could have been avoided. Children have died and that is cause for alarm! Target is recalling weighted children’s blankets! Two girls, ages 4...
Jason Aldean + His Wife, Brittany, Spread Holiday Cheer — But There Was One Hilarious Catch [Watch]
The holiday season is the season of giving, and Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, took that to heart in 2022. The couple hit up a Tennessee gas station to pay for people's gas. There was just one catch: Customers had to dance to get their gas. Donning their Mr....
