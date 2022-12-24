ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Pros and Cons of Living in Alabama

Before we jump into the pros and cons, let me be clear, I love living in Alabama. I wasn’t born and raised here but I figured my 20 years might qualify me to be an honorary Alabamian. The few years, I wasn’t an Alabama resident, I truly missed it....
ALABAMA STATE
Find Out Alabamians Top New Year’s Resolution for 2023

If you are like me, you are making a resolution to NOT make any resolutions. However, there are many people across Alabama making their resolutions known for 2023. According to Zippia, “41% of Americans make New Year’s resolutions, but only 9% are successful.”. That sounds about right!. In...
ALABAMA STATE
Who Are The Top 3 Wealthiest Alabamians?

The financial publication, Forbes, and the annual list of the wealthiest people in America is out. The list above, of course, has all the richest people in the world. Names you would probably expect to see on this list, combined with a couple you might not have heard of...this is the current Forbes Top 5:
ALABAMA STATE
10 States With the Highest Divorce Rates Revealed

Sadly, divorce is sometimes a byproduct of marriage. Many couples simply don't work out and eventually end their relationship in legal terms. The 10 states with the highest divorce rates prove that divorce can affect anyone, no matter what part of the country they live in. According to a new...
WASHINGTON, DC
Possible Tornado Threat in Alabama Early in the New Year

We are closely monitoring various weather systems that could impact our area just a few days into 2023. One that has our interest is a system that could bring the potential for tornadoes and damaging winds to our coverage areas on Tuesday, January 3. According to the National Weather Service...
ALABAMA STATE
