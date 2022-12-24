Read full article on original website
Here Are Some Of The Finest Crab Cakes In The Atlantic City, NJ Area
Earlier in the 2022, we assembled our list. Now, just in time for the New Year’s holiday, here is our refresher course, featuring some of the best crab cakes in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This list is subjective and you may have found your favorite crab cakes elsewhere. Please...
Why This Kohr Brothers Ice Cream on the Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk Got Torn Down
The Wildwood, New Jersey boardwalk is down one Kohr Brothers Frozen Custard. Here's why. When summer hits, I make a BEELINE for the nearest Kohr Bros. I can't get enough of their ice cream, particularly chocolate/peanut butter swirl. So, be still my heart when I saw that one of the...
Phys.org
Climate change is coming for the Jersey Shore, retiring coastal expert warns
On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County, New Jersey, earlier this month, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate...
watchthetramcarplease.com
You Can Spend The Night In This Tee Pee Airbnb in Cape May, NJ
Yes, you read that correctly, there are Tee Pee’s for rent for only $74.00 a night. Here are the details from airbnb.com. Book on airbnb.com here> Authentic Tee Pee (PETS ARE NOT PERMITTED) – Tipis for Rent in Cape May, New Jersey, United States – Airbnb. About...
Sea Isle City Acquires Nickname of ‘Delaware County East’
Sea Isle City, N.J., has acquired the nickname of “Delaware County East” due to the number of people here who vacation at the popular beach town, writes Donald Wittkowski for Sea Isle News. “I’ve heard that many, many people come here on vacation from Delaware County,” said Sea...
2022 Saw Increase In Shark Activity In Atlantic City & NJ: Here’s Why
Make no mistake about it, 2022 is a year that we saw a distinct increase in shark activity in The Garden State. Earlier this year, we looked into this undeniable situation. It’s not anecdotal, it’s true there is a noticeable increase in shark activity in New Jersey (overall), as well as Southern New Jersey and the Atlantic City region.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 14-20, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Nov. 14-20, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Entries list property address followed by selling...
Cause Of Death Update Of Atlantic County Christmas Shooting
On Monday, December 26, 2022, we reported about the Christmas evening shooting death of David Wigglesworth. Marylue Wiggiesworth, 51 has been arrested and charged with shooting and killing her husband on Christmas evening, Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 10:19 p.m., in their Mays Landing, New Jersey home. Marylue Wigglesworth is...
watchthetramcarplease.com
UPDATE: Cape May Canal Bridge Debris Removed by Sea Tow Cape May.
According to Sea Tow Cape May’s Facebook page, Sea Tow Cape May and H. Arenberg Marine Construction teamed up remove the train bridge debris from the Cape May Canal. Photos courtesy of Sea Tow Cape May. Follow them on Facebook here> (3) Sea Tow Cape May | Facebook.
Cape May County, NJ, Woman Killed When Her Car Struck a House
Authorities in Cape May County say a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car struck a house. The Middle Township Police Department says the accident happened just after 2:15 in the 1600 block of Route 9 in Whitesboro. The driver of the vehicle, a fifty-four (54) old female of...
Can You Help Feed The Notorious Brown Cow Of Upper Township, NJ?
It may be a hard story to believe, but it happens to be 100% true. In case you haven't heard, there's a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township. It all started a few months ago when a brown cow was spotted in the woods just minding its own business. Obviously, a cow in the woods is a bit out of place, wouldn't you say? After someone was able to take a picture of this thing out in the wilderness, the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township. Everybody was obsessed with the fate of this brown cow.
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
Hey, Chocolate Lovers! Here are Some of the Best Chocolate Shops in South Jersey
From caramels, to truffles, to pretzels, there's SO much chocolate-covered goodness being crafted in South Jersey. Here are 19 of your favorite local shops, just in time for Valentine's Day!. We asked, you answered. You tipped us off to where you track down the good stuff when you've gotta give...
Surprise: Only this NJ bar can legally have a ‘Taco Tuesday’
Did you have any idea that the term was actually coined and started right here in New Jersey? In Somers Point?. That's the deal, according to Smithhopen.com, the website for patent and trademark attorneys. According to the site, the phrase "Taco Tuesday" was first used by Gregory's Restaurant and Bar...
Who Makes The Best Cheesesteak Sub In The Atlantic City, NJ Area 2022?
With all of the great college and professional football, along with watching wonderful holiday movies … during this precious Christmas and New Year’s 2022 season, we take this opportunity to revisit our listener and readers choice selections. Perhaps this gets you in the mood to have one of...
Dump Truck Flips In South Jersey, Closes Route 40
A dump truck overturned on Route 40 eastbound in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near Route 684 in Egg Harbor Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
ocnjsentinel.com
Somers Point family keeps boy’s memory alive through toy drive
SOMERS POINT — A local family continues to do good deeds in honor of their son, this year collecting and distributing more than 2,800 toys through the fifth annual Wyatt Hopkins Blue Christmas Toy Drive. “We had 60 collection bins spread out all over South Jersey and into Philadelphia,”...
Ho Ho Ho: The Best 20 Chicken Wings In Atlantic County, NJ
Here’s another perfect warm comfort food that you can enjoy with family and friends this Christmas and New Year’s holiday season. There are many great establishments in Atlantic County, New Jersey that offer their own unique take on chicken wings. Our team of great family and friends assembled...
watchthetramcarplease.com
100 ft Section of the Canal Train Bridge Section Breaks Off in Cape May, NJ
Sea Tow in Cape May made the announcement yesterday that a 100 ft section of the Cape May Canal Train Bridge has broken off. It is currently sitting in the middle of the canal. The bridge is owned by NJ Transit. We reached out to NJ Transit yesterday and have not hear back from them at this time.
Fox News host trying to sell million-dollar NJ beach home he renovated
BEACH HAVEN — Fox News Channel host Jesse Watters has put his Jersey Shore beach house on the market. The "Jesse Watters Primetime" star is looking to unload the 2,000-square-foot LBI home that he and his wife Emma bought in April 2021 for $1.1 million. The four-bedroom house on...
