Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Knowles’ game plan, approach to the CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE BLOODLINE HEADLINES, BRAY RETURNS TO THE RING, A BIG MOMENT FOR KARRION KROSS, IC LADDER MATCH & MORE: DETAILED 12/26 WWE IN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN REPORT
WWE returned to Madison Square Garden for their annual post-Christmas Holiday Show, a tradition that has run for decades at The World's Most Famous Arena. The show was near sold out, if not 100% sold out with the crowd, mostly families, really enjoying the show. The live event was very much based around making the crowd happy and in that regard, it was an absolute winner of a card. I can see people who will look at the results and scratch their head at the lineup, but in terms of a series of live matches that entertained the audience, WWE had a strong show tonight.
Pro Wrestling Insider
12/26 WWE RAW RESULTS FROM COLUMBUS, OHIO
*Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz via submission with his chokeout. *Omos with MVP pinned Mustafa Ali. *Johnny Gargano forced Baron Corbin to tap to the Gargano Escape, earning a way into the main event. *The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair defeated Bayley with the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TRAVEL HEADACHES FOR SMACKDOWN CREW HEADING INTO NYC, PRE-MSG NOTES, SCHAMBERGER TRIBUTES HEYMAN AND MORE
We are told that the kickoff for today's Holiday Live tour, at least for the Smackdown side, included a lot of travel headaches for WWE talent and staff as flight issues led to some of them being delayed getting to New York City and others being sent to different airports than originally planned in order to salvage their travel issues. Some are still in route.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHY SETH & BECKY MISSED LAST NIGHT'S WWE EVENT
Seth Rollins, in responding to a fan comment about he and Becky Lynch missing last night's WWE live event in Columbus, Ohio, revealed that the tour bus he and Lynch use to travel "broke down on the side of the road", preventing them from being able to make the date.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE SPIKES, BEST AUDIENCE SINCE SEPTEMBER
The 12/23 Friday Night Smackdown on FOX brought in 2,376,000 overnight viewers, according to Wrestlenomics.com. They did a 0.55 in the 18-49 demo. That was up from last week's show, which saw the series bring in 2,191,000 overnight viewers and 0.52 in the 18-49 demo on FOX. This was their...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FOUR TOP STARS MISSED WWE EVENT IN COLUMBUS, OHIO, MORE TRAVEL WOES
Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch all missed last night's Raw live event in Columbus, Ohio. We are told that much like the talents and staff heading to NYC for last night's Smackdown event, the travel into Ohio was a complete nightmare. We are told some talents were arriving very late to the show. Talents from both brands have described this week's travel already as beyond frustrating.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's epic Last Man Standing Match: Raw, Dec. 26, 2022. Relive Bianca Belair's WrestleMania win over Becky Lynch: Raw, Dec. 26, 2022. Cody Rhodes lays out plans for 2023: Raw, Dec. 26, 2022. Logan Paul goes toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel: Raw, Dec. 26,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE HOLIDAY TOUR HITS GREENSBORO AND CLEVELAND TONIGHT
Cleveland, OH - 12/28:. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins - Steel Cage Match. *Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch. *The Miz, Street Profits, The O.C., The Judgement Day, Johnny Gargano, Bobby Lashley,. Greensboro, NC - 12/28:. *Bray Wyatt appearing. *The Bloodline vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
MAIN EVENTS FOR FIRST MONDAY NIGHT RAW OF 2023 ARE...
Scheduled for next week's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ZELINA VEGA CUTS SHOOT PROMO ON RETURNING TO MSG, NAOMI IN NYC AND MORE
WWE's Zelina Vega posted the following "shoot style" promo about returning to Madison Square Garden earlier tonight and criticism thrown at her, including a reference playing off of her match in her hometown being cut the last time she was there for the company. This is actually a hell of a promo and you'd have to think WWE would want something like this on their programming:
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SIGNS TOP LUCHADOR, FORMER ROH TV CHAMPION
It was announced during tonight's Lucha Libre AAA Noche de Campeones PPV from Acapulco that former ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee, 27, one of the best Luchadors in the world, has officially signed with WWE. Lee was a multi-time champion in Mexico's CMLL. In Japan, he won the IWGP Junior...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: NORTH AMERICAN TITLE MATCH, ROXANNE SPEAKS, CREED VS MCDONAGH, AND MORE
Your announcers are Booker T and Vic Joseph. The Creeds are in the back and they are talking about getting back on track. Julius says that he hopes Indus Sher is watching because JD McDonagh is getting his receipt. JD McDonagh says he is glad the holidays are over. He...
Pro Wrestling Insider
'PITCH BLACK' MATCH COMING TO WWE ROYAL RUMBLE
WWE announced a "Pitch Black" match is headed for the 2022 Royal Rumble event as part of a promotion for Mountain Dew, which has a new flavor with the same name:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
SAMI AS THE CHAMP, ROCK AT MANIA, WRITING A BOOK AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Been reading Nitro off of y’all’s recommendation. Good read. Also watched your appearance on Bischoff’s podcast. Have either Dave or Mike thought of writing a book about their experience basically on the frontline of internet journalism? Or on the evolution of the site as a whole? I’d read it in a heartbeat.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STOCK FALLING, BOOKER TOLD NOT TO DO THE SPINAROONIE, BISCHOFF ON VINCE RETIRING, EMMA ON HER RETURN AND MORE
The WWE stock closed today at $67.51, down $2.36 a share. The stock has been in a fall lately, as has the overall market. The stock closed at $80.80 a month ago today so it's taken a pretty big hit during the period, down over 16% in that period. It has also given up most of the gains that it made when Vince McMahon "retired" from the company.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEW YEAR'S SMASH DYNAMITE THIS WEDNESDAY
AEW will present the final Dynamite of 2022 this week with New Year's Smash from Broomfield, Colorado at the 1stBank Center on TBS this Wednesday, featuring:. *AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Match Six in Seven Match Series. *Jon Moxley &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK'S LIVE WWE NXT
WWE NXT announced the following matches for next Tuesday, their return to live episodes on the USA Network:. *Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre - Anything Goes. *The Waller Effect with WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker. *Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker. *Axiom vs. Trick Williams. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DAX HARWOOD TALKS PUNK, CODY, WORKING HEEL AND MORE ON DEBUT OF NEW PODCAST
Shop AEW has a Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition AEW Be Elite Champion Pullover Hoodie (Only Available Until 1/3) "If this mother..." Dax Harwood talks about meeting CM Punk and negative preconceptions about Punk. Dax Harwood talks about how he found out about his 1 on 1 match with CM...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK PREVIEW
*Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson. Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz. *The Iron Savages vs. Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan. *The Workhorsemen vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
MANIA BUDGET, THE CELEBRITY I WANT TO SEE AT WRESTLEMANIA, THE DUNGEON AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I am planning a Canada trip. Can I visit the Hart Dungeon?. The dungeon part closed almost 20 years ago and the family doesn’t even own the home anymore. When it comes to attending Wrestlemania with...
