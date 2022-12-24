Read full article on original website
Five Most Shocking Betting Upsets of 2022
These five upsets could have lined your pockets but at the very least, they were amazing to witness!. It's been an incredible year for both sports bettors and the sports betting industry, reaching a record-setting revenue of $1.68 billion in 2022, according to the American Gaming Association in its Q3 revenue report. The total represents an 80.6% increase compared to the previous year, and more growth is expected as more states come online.
NFL Week 17 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads
Teams are fighting for playoffs spots and seedings in Week 17, and the Chiefs are the biggest favorites against the Broncos. Eight home teams are favorited in SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest for Week 17. It was a chalky holiday weekend in NFL betting, as favorites went 11-5 straight-up...
Bears-Lions Week 17 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Lions are favored by more than a field goal at home against the Bears in Week 17 in their quest to sweep the season series. The Lions had a chance in Week 16 to push their record over .500 in December for the first time since 2017. Unfortunately, when the lights when on in Carolina, their defense wasn’t prepared to slow down the Panthers’ run game (43/320/3 – 7.4 yards per carry).
All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers
Will he, or won't he? That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he was optimistic that Jackson would play again this season. But missing the first practice...
Chargers TE’s Goose Egg Enrages Countless Fantasy Managers
As fantasy football semifinals matchups wrapped up on Monday night, a lot was riding on the Chargers-Colts game. View the original article to see embedded media. Monday night’s game between the Chargers and Colts was not the pinnacle of the sport. The two teams combined for five turnovers, while the hapless Colts went 0-for-10 on third-down attempts. At many points it was difficult to watch, but for some fantasy football managers, there was no use trying to look away.
NFL Playoff Scenarios for Full Week 17 Schedule
Here are which teams can clinch playoff positioning and how this weekend. With only two weeks left in the regular season, the NFL playoff picture is becoming clearer. So far, the Bills, Chiefs, Vikings and 49ers have clinched their divisions, while the Bengals, Ravens, Chargers, Eagles and Cowboys have secured playoff spots.
Eagles OT Lane Johnson Ruled Out With Abdominal Injury, per Report
Philadelphia’s top offensive lineman reportedly will miss the rest of the regular season. The hits keep on coming on the injury front for the Eagles. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson will not play in the team’s final two regular-season games due to an abdominal injury, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport noted that Johnson’s availability for the postseason has yet to be determined.
Broncos Fire Coach Nathaniel Hackett
He posted a 4–11 record in his first season with Denver. View the original article to see embedded media. The Broncos have fired coach Nathaniel Hackett, the team announced Monday. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Hackett compiled a 4–11 record in his first season with Denver.
Nine NFL Records That Could Be Broken by Season’s End
The league’s 17-game regular season puts several records in jeopardy. View the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 season marks just the second year that the NFL is playing 17 games in the regular season—giving players and teams one extra game to take aim at the record books.
Colts’ Jim Irsay Regrets Giving Frank Reich Contract Extension
Indianapolis extended the contracts of Reich and general manager Chris Ballard before the 2021 season. When the Colts fired Frank Reich in November, many observers were confused as to why the team made the decision at midseason—especially because the team just gave Reich a contract extension through 2026 just last year.
Report: NFLPA Launches Second Probe Into Tua Concussion Handling
The Dolphins quarterback landed back in protocol this week after suffering a concussion against Packers. After Tua Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol for the second time this season, the NFLPA has “initiated” an investigation into the handling of the matter, according to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. The Dolphins quarterback...
JJ Watt’s Wife, Kealia, Reacts to His Retirement Announcement
She couldn’t help but sing her husband’s praises after the big decision. JJ Watt’s surprise retirement announcement Tuesday shook the NFL world and fans from across the sport chimed in to sing the future Hall of Famer his praises. The most heartfelt, of course, came from Watt’s wife.
Chargers’ Brandon Staley Blames Colts for Hit by Derwin James
The Pro Bowl safety was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit during the first half of Monday’s 20-3 win over the Colts. View the original article to see embedded media. The Chargers’ 20-3 victory over the Colts on Monday night was slightly marred by the ejection of star safety Derwin James, who was disqualified following a helmet-to-helmet hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin in the second quarter. In the aftermath, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley defended his star player, and blamed Indianapolis for putting Dulin in a precarious position.
