IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Mickie James in 2022. *The 2022 Year-End Awards. *Reviewing the Best of Impact in 2022.
TYSON FURY MAY MISS OUT ON ROYAL RUMBLE, WRESTLEMANIA PAYDAYS DUE TO VISA ISSUES
The US Sun is reporting that Tyson Fury is missing out of making "millions of money" with WWE as he is banned from entering the US due to links with alleged Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan. The report states that WWE were planning for Fury to make an appearance at...
NWA POWERRR PREVIEW FOR FITE.TV
*NWA Champion Tyrus & NWA TV Champion Jordan Clearwater & NWA National Champion Cyon vs. NWA Tag Team Champions La Rebellion & Joe Alonzo. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. NWA Women's Tag Team Champion Kenzie Paige. *NWA TV Champion Jordan Clearwater vs. Mercurio. *NWA United States Champions The Fixers vs....
NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
"Bullet Club leader Jay White challenges Kauzchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in their first singles match in over three years."
MLW FUSION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's MLW Fusion TV on Pro Wrestling TV:.
BEING THE ELITE - CRIMSON CHRISTMAS RECAP
After Dynamite The Elite are starving and they give Brandon their orders for Wendy’s but nobody feels like going. Matt offers to pick up food. At the drive thru his stand in orders. BTE theme song. The stand ins do the typical travel montage for the Bucks. Outside Dynamite,...
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's epic Last Man Standing Match: Raw, Dec. 26, 2022. Relive Bianca Belair's WrestleMania win over Becky Lynch: Raw, Dec. 26, 2022. Cody Rhodes lays out plans for 2023: Raw, Dec. 26, 2022. Logan Paul goes toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel: Raw, Dec. 26,...
'PITCH BLACK' MATCH COMING TO WWE ROYAL RUMBLE
WWE announced a "Pitch Black" match is headed for the 2022 Royal Rumble event as part of a promotion for Mountain Dew, which has a new flavor with the same name:.
AEW DARK PREVIEW
*Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson. Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz. *The Iron Savages vs. Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan. *The Workhorsemen vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes.
TOP MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK'S LIVE WWE NXT
WWE NXT announced the following matches for next Tuesday, their return to live episodes on the USA Network:. *Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre - Anything Goes. *The Waller Effect with WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker. *Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker. *Axiom vs. Trick Williams. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews.
FTR AND MORE SET FOR TONIGHT'S LUCHA LIBRE AAA NOCHE DE CAMPEONES, LIVE ON FITE.TV
Lucha Libre AAA will present the last major international event of the year on 12/28 with their 2022 "Noche de Campeones", which will stream live from Acapulco, Mexico, featuring:. *AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo vs. Bandido. *AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR Dragon Lee and Dralístico. *Vampiro vs....
DAX HARWOOD TALKS PUNK, CODY, WORKING HEEL AND MORE ON DEBUT OF NEW PODCAST
Shop AEW has a Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition AEW Be Elite Champion Pullover Hoodie (Only Available Until 1/3) "If this mother..." Dax Harwood talks about meeting CM Punk and negative preconceptions about Punk. Dax Harwood talks about how he found out about his 1 on 1 match with CM...
BRAND NEW UPPER DECK AEW TRADING CARDS, INCLUDING CM PUNK & MORE, AVAILABLE FROM RINGSIDE COLLECTIBLES
Our friends at Ringside Collectibles announced the following:.
12/26 WWE RAW RESULTS FROM COLUMBUS, OHIO
*Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz via submission with his chokeout. *Omos with MVP pinned Mustafa Ali. *Johnny Gargano forced Baron Corbin to tap to the Gargano Escape, earning a way into the main event. *The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair defeated Bayley with the...
SAMI AS THE CHAMP, ROCK AT MANIA, WRITING A BOOK AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Been reading Nitro off of y’all’s recommendation. Good read. Also watched your appearance on Bischoff’s podcast. Have either Dave or Mike thought of writing a book about their experience basically on the frontline of internet journalism? Or on the evolution of the site as a whole? I’d read it in a heartbeat.
MAIN EVENTS FOR FIRST MONDAY NIGHT RAW OF 2023 ARE...
Scheduled for next week's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins.
PRE-SALE TODAY FOR WWE RETURN TO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, BAUTISTA PRAISED AS BEST WRESTLER TURNED ACTOR AND MORE
There is an ongoing pre-sale for WWE's return to Madison Square Garden on Sunday 3/12 for a Raw and Smackdown Supershow currently at Ticketmaster.com at this link using code WWEMSG. The Bushwhackers' memoir is now out and available for Kindle. It's a great read. Director Rian Johnson is praising Dave...
LOTS OF TALENTS JOIN THE TOUR: 12/27 WWE HOLIDAY TOUR IN ATLANTA RESULTS
WWE returned to Atlanta with the following results last night:. *Bobby Lashley pinned Omos with a spear. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch resulted in a no contest when Bayley hit the ring. Lynch sent Bayley into a KOD. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day...
WWE HOLIDAY TOUR HITS ATLANTA TONIGHT
Atlanta, GA - 12/27:. *The Bloodline vs. Braun Strowman & Kevin Owens. *The New Day, Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Imperium, The Brawling Brutes, Bobby Lashley, Omos and MVP advertised. PWInsider.com is seeking live reports from all Holiday Tour events this week.
WHY SETH & BECKY MISSED LAST NIGHT'S WWE EVENT
Seth Rollins, in responding to a fan comment about he and Becky Lynch missing last night's WWE live event in Columbus, Ohio, revealed that the tour bus he and Lynch use to travel "broke down on the side of the road", preventing them from being able to make the date.
