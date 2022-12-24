ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington, NJ

WTNH

Officials ID 32-year-old man killed in Waterbury double shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have announced the name of a 32-year-old man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Waterbury. Dennis Rolon, of Waterbury, was killed after being shot Monday night while sitting in a parked vehicle outside of 264 Walnut St. A 22-year-old man in the vehicle was also shot, and […]
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

New Britain Duo Charged In Death Of 4-Year-Old Bristol Girl

Two people have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 4-year-old girl in June. Hartford County residents Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, age 28, and Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, age 31, both of New Britain, were arrested on warrants on Tuesday, Dec. 27 by Bristol Police. Information surrounding the case was...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
darientimes.com

Pedestrian, 74, dies after 'serious' crash, East Haven police say

EAST HAVEN — Police say a pedestrian involved in a serious motor vehicle accident Wednesday evening has died from his injuries. The pedestrian was identified as a 74-year-old man, according to Capt. Joseph Murgo, public information officer for the East Haven Police Department. Murgo said they are withholding the pedestrian's name pending notification of his next of kin.
EAST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Old Saybrook cop accused of stalking woman appears in court

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — The Old Saybrook police officer that was arrested earlier this month for allegedly stalking a woman using a police database appeared in court on Tuesday. Patrolman Josh Zarbo was placed on administrative leave and his law enforcement authority was taken away after police launched two...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
darientimes.com

Woman assaulted, robbed while pumping gas, Ansonia police say

ANSONIA — A woman pumping gas was injured Tuesday during an armed robbery, police said. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries after the pre-dawn holdup, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday. It happened at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive about 4 a.m. The...
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Police: One dead after double shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a double shooting on Walnut Street in Waterbury Monday night. Waterbury police responded to the report of a shooting at approximately 8:38 p.m. in the area of 264 Walnut Street. Upon arrival, police located two men who sustained gunshot wounds. Authorities ID 3 killed in West […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man seriously injured following crash in I-691 in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man has suffered serious injuries following a two-car crash in I-691 westbound in Southington on Wednesday. Police said a car was stopped or traveling slowly in the left lane after sustaining tire failure from a previous crash. State police said a second car struck the first car from behind, […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Victim of Derby Hit-and-Run Has Died: Police

The man who was hit while crossing Division Street in Derby nearly two weeks ago has died, according to police. Police identified the victim Monday as 61-year-old John Jepson. Jepson was crossing Division Street near the railroad crossing around 9:20 p.m. December 15 when he was hit by a car that took off.
DERBY, CT

