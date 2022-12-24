Read full article on original website
Officials ID 32-year-old man killed in Waterbury double shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have announced the name of a 32-year-old man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Waterbury. Dennis Rolon, of Waterbury, was killed after being shot Monday night while sitting in a parked vehicle outside of 264 Walnut St. A 22-year-old man in the vehicle was also shot, and […]
fox61.com
17-year-old high school student among 3 killed in West Hartford crash
A two-car collision left three people dead in West Hartford on Christmas Day, police said. One of the victims was a 17-year-old student from Canton High School.
New Britain Duo Charged In Death Of 4-Year-Old Bristol Girl
Two people have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 4-year-old girl in June. Hartford County residents Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, age 28, and Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, age 31, both of New Britain, were arrested on warrants on Tuesday, Dec. 27 by Bristol Police. Information surrounding the case was...
Mother, Son, 55-Year-Old Woman ID'd As Victims Of Triple-Fatal Christmas West Hartford Crash
Police have released the identities of three people killed in a two-car Christmas Day crash in Connecticut, including a mother and son. The crash took place in West Hartford around 6:50 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. Novellette Bailey, age 55, Faye Dawson-Judkins, age 52, and...
Overnight Altercation At I-95 Rest Stop In Fairfield Under Investigation
State police are investigating after a man was found attacked at an I-95 rest stop. The incident took place in the Town of Fairfield around 10:30 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 26, according to the Connecticut State Police. Troopers responded to reports of a physical altercation at the stop. Upon arrival,...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police warn of heavy traffic ahead of UConn’s matchup with Villanova
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Heavy traffic is expected in Hartford Wednesday night for the UConn men’s basketball game against Villanova. Police said the XL Center is sold out and over 14,000 fans are expected to attend the game. Heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic is expected downtown, Hartford police...
Eyewitness News
darientimes.com
Pedestrian, 74, dies after 'serious' crash, East Haven police say
EAST HAVEN — Police say a pedestrian involved in a serious motor vehicle accident Wednesday evening has died from his injuries. The pedestrian was identified as a 74-year-old man, according to Capt. Joseph Murgo, public information officer for the East Haven Police Department. Murgo said they are withholding the pedestrian's name pending notification of his next of kin.
Easton Parents Charged With Child Endangerment After Infant's 911 Call, Dad Still At Large: PD
Child endangerment and drug charges have been filed against an Easton couple following a 911 call involving their infant, and the father is still at large, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to an advanced life support call involving a 9-month-old child at 1301 Washington St. in Easton on Monday, Dec. 26, Easton Police said Tuesday.
Old Saybrook cop accused of stalking woman appears in court
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — The Old Saybrook police officer that was arrested earlier this month for allegedly stalking a woman using a police database appeared in court on Tuesday. Patrolman Josh Zarbo was placed on administrative leave and his law enforcement authority was taken away after police launched two...
Man arrested for smashing car with crowbar at South Windsor CVS
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after smashing a car with a crowbar at a CVS in South Windsor, according to police. Police responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 525 Buckland Rd. for reports of a man striking a car in the parking lot. The man, identified as 27-year-old Andrew J. Bobey […]
darientimes.com
Woman assaulted, robbed while pumping gas, Ansonia police say
ANSONIA — A woman pumping gas was injured Tuesday during an armed robbery, police said. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries after the pre-dawn holdup, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday. It happened at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive about 4 a.m. The...
Police: One dead after double shooting in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a double shooting on Walnut Street in Waterbury Monday night. Waterbury police responded to the report of a shooting at approximately 8:38 p.m. in the area of 264 Walnut Street. Upon arrival, police located two men who sustained gunshot wounds. Authorities ID 3 killed in West […]
Bristol Press
Bristol woman pleads not guilty to striking woman with vehicle following shoplifting turned robbery
BRISTOL – A Bristol woman accused of hitting a store employee with a vehicle following a shoplifting that turned into a robbery has pleaded not guilty to felony and misdemeanor charges. Normajean Morales, 25, entered her pleas last week in New Britain Superior Court before she was granted a...
Police ID man killed in Christmas Eve crash that sent car plunging into Bridgeport Harbor
Police say 33-year-old Jamal Gordon was killed early in the morning the day before Christmas after his car veered off the street and ended up in the water.
Man seriously injured following crash in I-691 in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man has suffered serious injuries following a two-car crash in I-691 westbound in Southington on Wednesday. Police said a car was stopped or traveling slowly in the left lane after sustaining tire failure from a previous crash. State police said a second car struck the first car from behind, […]
Stamford Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk In New Canaan
A 62-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she drove drunk in New Canaan. An officer was on patrol on Old Stamford Road at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, when he pulled over a vehicle for failure to obey a traffic control signal, the New Canaan Police Department reported.
NBC Connecticut
Victim of Derby Hit-and-Run Has Died: Police
The man who was hit while crossing Division Street in Derby nearly two weeks ago has died, according to police. Police identified the victim Monday as 61-year-old John Jepson. Jepson was crossing Division Street near the railroad crossing around 9:20 p.m. December 15 when he was hit by a car that took off.
