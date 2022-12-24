WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have announced the name of a 32-year-old man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Waterbury. Dennis Rolon, of Waterbury, was killed after being shot Monday night while sitting in a parked vehicle outside of 264 Walnut St. A 22-year-old man in the vehicle was also shot, and […]

