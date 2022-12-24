Read full article on original website
BRAND NEW UPPER DECK AEW TRADING CARDS, INCLUDING CM PUNK & MORE, AVAILABLE FROM RINGSIDE COLLECTIBLES
Our friends at Ringside Collectibles announced the following:.
TOP MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK'S LIVE WWE NXT
WWE NXT announced the following matches for next Tuesday, their return to live episodes on the USA Network:. *Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre - Anything Goes. *The Waller Effect with WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker. *Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker. *Axiom vs. Trick Williams. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews. If...
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
AEW did the following angles on last night's episode of Dark Elevation:. Adam Cole gaming video: Garfield Kart is WAYYY Better than Mario Kart!.
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Mickie James in 2022. *The 2022 Year-End Awards. *Reviewing the Best of Impact in 2022.
DAX HARWOOD TALKS PUNK, CODY, WORKING HEEL AND MORE ON DEBUT OF NEW PODCAST
Shop AEW has a Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition AEW Be Elite Champion Pullover Hoodie (Only Available Until 1/3) "If this mother..." Dax Harwood talks about meeting CM Punk and negative preconceptions about Punk. Dax Harwood talks about how he found out about his 1 on 1 match with CM...
ZELINA VEGA CUTS SHOOT PROMO ON RETURNING TO MSG, NAOMI IN NYC AND MORE
WWE's Zelina Vega posted the following "shoot style" promo about returning to Madison Square Garden earlier tonight and criticism thrown at her, including a reference playing off of her match in her hometown being cut the last time she was there for the company. This is actually a hell of a promo and you'd have to think WWE would want something like this on their programming:
'PITCH BLACK' MATCH COMING TO WWE ROYAL RUMBLE
WWE announced a "Pitch Black" match is headed for the 2022 Royal Rumble event as part of a promotion for Mountain Dew, which has a new flavor with the same name:.
NEW POSTER RELEASED FOR UPCOMING BAUTISTA FILM
The following poster has been released for the forthcoming Dave Bautista film Knock At The Cabin:. The film will be released this February 2023. The plot - "While vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand they make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. Confused, scared and with limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."
MLW FUSION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's MLW Fusion TV on Pro Wrestling TV:.
WWE HOLIDAY TOUR HITS ATLANTA TONIGHT
Atlanta, GA - 12/27:. *The Bloodline vs. Braun Strowman & Kevin Owens. *The New Day, Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Imperium, The Brawling Brutes, Bobby Lashley, Omos and MVP advertised. PWInsider.com is seeking live reports from all Holiday Tour events this week.
FOUR TOP STARS MISSED WWE EVENT IN COLUMBUS, OHIO, MORE TRAVEL WOES
Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch all missed last night's Raw live event in Columbus, Ohio. We are told that much like the talents and staff heading to NYC for last night's Smackdown event, the travel into Ohio was a complete nightmare. We are told some talents were arriving very late to the show. Talents from both brands have described this week's travel already as beyond frustrating.
NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
"Bullet Club leader Jay White challenges Kauzchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in their first singles match in over three years."
MAIN EVENTS FOR FIRST MONDAY NIGHT RAW OF 2023 ARE...
Scheduled for next week's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins.
WHY SETH & BECKY MISSED LAST NIGHT'S WWE EVENT
Seth Rollins, in responding to a fan comment about he and Becky Lynch missing last night's WWE live event in Columbus, Ohio, revealed that the tour bus he and Lynch use to travel "broke down on the side of the road", preventing them from being able to make the date.
BEING THE ELITE - CRIMSON CHRISTMAS RECAP
After Dynamite The Elite are starving and they give Brandon their orders for Wendy’s but nobody feels like going. Matt offers to pick up food. At the drive thru his stand in orders. BTE theme song. The stand ins do the typical travel montage for the Bucks. Outside Dynamite,...
WWE STOCK FALLING, BOOKER TOLD NOT TO DO THE SPINAROONIE, BISCHOFF ON VINCE RETIRING, EMMA ON HER RETURN AND MORE
The WWE stock closed today at $67.51, down $2.36 a share. The stock has been in a fall lately, as has the overall market. The stock closed at $80.80 a month ago today so it's taken a pretty big hit during the period, down over 16% in that period. It has also given up most of the gains that it made when Vince McMahon "retired" from the company.
AEW DARK PREVIEW
*Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson. Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz. *The Iron Savages vs. Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan. *The Workhorsemen vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes.
TWO MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR WWE NXT NEW YEAR'S EVIL 2023
Scheduled for WWE NXT New Year's Evil 2023, live on the USA Network on Tuesday 1/10/23:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller.
WWE STARS REACT TO THEIR MADISON SQUARE GARDEN DEBUTS
Several WWE stars reacted to their Madison Square Garden debut last night:.
NWA POWERRR PREVIEW FOR FITE.TV
*NWA Champion Tyrus & NWA TV Champion Jordan Clearwater & NWA National Champion Cyon vs. NWA Tag Team Champions La Rebellion & Joe Alonzo. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. NWA Women's Tag Team Champion Kenzie Paige. *NWA TV Champion Jordan Clearwater vs. Mercurio. *NWA United States Champions The Fixers vs....
