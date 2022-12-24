ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

watchthetramcarplease.com

UPDATE: Cape May Canal Bridge Debris Removed by Sea Tow Cape May.

According to Sea Tow Cape May’s Facebook page, Sea Tow Cape May and H. Arenberg Marine Construction teamed up remove the train bridge debris from the Cape May Canal. Photos courtesy of Sea Tow Cape May. Follow them on Facebook here> (3) Sea Tow Cape May | Facebook.
WMDT.com

Harrington Raceway & Casino closed due to “technical difficulties”

HARRINGTON, Del. – The Harrington Raceway and Casino is closed due to technical difficulties. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Casino’s website featured a pop-up message saying, “Temporarily closed due to technical difficulties. Please check social media or call for updates.”. No further details are available, and Casino...
HARRINGTON, DE
phl17.com

Delaware State Police arrest driver of vehicle crash resulting in 3 fatalities

Delaware State Police have arrested a man after he committed a fatal crash killing 3 people and then fled the scene. The incident occurred on December 24th just before 8 p.m. when a 2016 Land Rover was traveling westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway towards Minos Conaway Rd. At this time, a 2008 Honda Odyssey was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of the highway. When the Honda tried to turn left, the Land Rover struck the drivers side of the Honda. The collision caused both vehicles to spin out in a counterclockwise direction.
MILLSBORO, DE
92.7 WOBM

The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore

I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WGMD Radio

House Fire in Salisbury Under Investigation

A fire that occurred at a vacant home on Miami Avenue in Salisbury last night is under investigation. A neighbor discovered the one story, wood frame, single family house on fire. The blaze caused an estimated $25,000 in damage. No one was injured. 30 firefighters responded to the scene and controlled the fire in about 45 minutes. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is still trying to determine the origin and cause of the blaze. Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact Deputy State Fire Marshals at 410-713-3780.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Lewes crash kills three on Christmas Eve, DSP searching for driver

LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of three people on Christmas Eve. Around 7:59 p.m. on December 24th, a Land Rover was traveling westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway, approaching Minos Conaway Road. At the same time, a Honda Odyssey, driven by a 42-year-old man from Temple, Pa. was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection, say police.
LEWES, DE
WPG Talk Radio

Christmas Eve Eve: Whale Washes Ashore In Atlantic City, NJ

On Christmas Eve Eve, a whale has just washed ashore in the 8:00 a.m. hour on Friday, December 23, 2022. The whale came ashore at Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A good friend, Joe Rush took this crystal clear photo. He was phoned by a good friend of his about the whale sighting and he went right to Chelsea Avenue and the beach and got the photo.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Ocean City Council tackles rowdy teens with new legislation

Ocean City will utilize a new tactic as part of a broader strategy to try to prevent large groups of rowdy juveniles from disrupting the pivotal summer tourism season. During its last meeting of 2022, City Council introduced a lengthy ordinance Thursday that would classify a litany of minor offenses such as curfew violations or littering as a “breach of the peace” to give police more power to detain juveniles who allegedly break local laws.
OCEAN CITY, NJ

