20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
watchthetramcarplease.com
UPDATE: Cape May Canal Bridge Debris Removed by Sea Tow Cape May.
According to Sea Tow Cape May’s Facebook page, Sea Tow Cape May and H. Arenberg Marine Construction teamed up remove the train bridge debris from the Cape May Canal. Photos courtesy of Sea Tow Cape May. Follow them on Facebook here> (3) Sea Tow Cape May | Facebook.
Dump Truck Flips In South Jersey, Closes Route 40
A dump truck overturned on Route 40 eastbound in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near Route 684 in Egg Harbor Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
Cape May County, NJ, Woman Killed When Her Car Struck a House
Authorities in Cape May County say a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car struck a house. The Middle Township Police Department says the accident happened just after 2:15 in the 1600 block of Route 9 in Whitesboro. The driver of the vehicle, a fifty-four (54) old female of...
Phys.org
Climate change is coming for the Jersey Shore, retiring coastal expert warns
On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County, New Jersey, earlier this month, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate...
Sea Isle City Acquires Nickname of ‘Delaware County East’
Sea Isle City, N.J., has acquired the nickname of “Delaware County East” due to the number of people here who vacation at the popular beach town, writes Donald Wittkowski for Sea Isle News. “I’ve heard that many, many people come here on vacation from Delaware County,” said Sea...
Berks Family Seeing Christmas Lights Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Delaware
A trip to see Christmas lights for a Pennsylvania family turned tragic when their vehicle was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Delaware, leaving some family members dead and other seriously injured, State Police and loved ones said. Jason Wilcox, 46, of Millsboro, DE, was in a black Land Rover...
WMDT.com
Harrington Raceway & Casino closed due to “technical difficulties”
HARRINGTON, Del. – The Harrington Raceway and Casino is closed due to technical difficulties. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Casino’s website featured a pop-up message saying, “Temporarily closed due to technical difficulties. Please check social media or call for updates.”. No further details are available, and Casino...
2 killed in car that got in the way of passing truck on NJ Turnpike
WESTAMPTON — A crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on the Turnpike early Sunday left two men from Bridgeton dead, State Police said. Troopers responded around 5:16 a.m. to the northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike at milepost 42 in Burlington County. Police said 30-year-old Higinio Martinez...
30 Rescued From Motels in West Atlantic City, NJ, During Coastal Flooding
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say they helped rescue 30 people from flood waters along the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City Friday morning. According to the EHT Police Department, flooding began to occur around 7:30 between Athens Avenue and Bayport Drive. With the assistance of the West Atlantic...
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Ask for Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help identifying a person wanted for an armed robbery just before Christmas. The Franklin Township Police Department says the pictured person robbed Newfield Discount Liquors on Friday, December 23rd, at around 6:45 PM. The store is located on West Blvd. in Newfield,...
fox29.com
Coast Guard medevacs boaters off Delaware coast for possible carbon monoxide poisoning
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - An onboard emergency prompted a response from the Coast Guard, and the rescue of five boaters near a Delaware bay on Christmas Day. Officials say the five mariners experienced possible carbon monoxide poisoning while boating 11 miles east of the Indian River Bay near Bethany Beach, Delaware.
phl17.com
Delaware State Police arrest driver of vehicle crash resulting in 3 fatalities
Delaware State Police have arrested a man after he committed a fatal crash killing 3 people and then fled the scene. The incident occurred on December 24th just before 8 p.m. when a 2016 Land Rover was traveling westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway towards Minos Conaway Rd. At this time, a 2008 Honda Odyssey was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of the highway. When the Honda tried to turn left, the Land Rover struck the drivers side of the Honda. The collision caused both vehicles to spin out in a counterclockwise direction.
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
WGMD Radio
House Fire in Salisbury Under Investigation
A fire that occurred at a vacant home on Miami Avenue in Salisbury last night is under investigation. A neighbor discovered the one story, wood frame, single family house on fire. The blaze caused an estimated $25,000 in damage. No one was injured. 30 firefighters responded to the scene and controlled the fire in about 45 minutes. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is still trying to determine the origin and cause of the blaze. Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact Deputy State Fire Marshals at 410-713-3780.
WMDT.com
Lewes crash kills three on Christmas Eve, DSP searching for driver
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of three people on Christmas Eve. Around 7:59 p.m. on December 24th, a Land Rover was traveling westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway, approaching Minos Conaway Road. At the same time, a Honda Odyssey, driven by a 42-year-old man from Temple, Pa. was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection, say police.
Flooding forces motel evacuations at the Jersey shore
Dozens of people were forced to evacuate three motels at the Jersey shore because of flooding on Friday morning.
Surprise: Only This Somers Point NJ Bar Can Legally Have a “Taco Tuesday”
Did you have any idea that the term was actually coined and started right here in New Jersey? In Somers Point?. That's the deal, according to Smithhopen.com, the website for Patent and Trademark Attorneys. According to the site, the phrase "Taco Tuesday" was first used by Gregory's Restaurant and Bar...
Christmas Eve Eve: Whale Washes Ashore In Atlantic City, NJ
On Christmas Eve Eve, a whale has just washed ashore in the 8:00 a.m. hour on Friday, December 23, 2022. The whale came ashore at Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A good friend, Joe Rush took this crystal clear photo. He was phoned by a good friend of his about the whale sighting and he went right to Chelsea Avenue and the beach and got the photo.
Hey, Chocolate Lovers! Here are Some of the Best Chocolate Shops in South Jersey
From caramels, to truffles, to pretzels, there's SO much chocolate-covered goodness being crafted in South Jersey. Here are 19 of your favorite local shops, just in time for Valentine's Day!. We asked, you answered. You tipped us off to where you track down the good stuff when you've gotta give...
downbeach.com
Ocean City Council tackles rowdy teens with new legislation
Ocean City will utilize a new tactic as part of a broader strategy to try to prevent large groups of rowdy juveniles from disrupting the pivotal summer tourism season. During its last meeting of 2022, City Council introduced a lengthy ordinance Thursday that would classify a litany of minor offenses such as curfew violations or littering as a “breach of the peace” to give police more power to detain juveniles who allegedly break local laws.
