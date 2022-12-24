Read full article on original website
TYSON FURY MAY MISS OUT ON ROYAL RUMBLE, WRESTLEMANIA PAYDAYS DUE TO VISA ISSUES
The US Sun is reporting that Tyson Fury is missing out of making "millions of money" with WWE as he is banned from entering the US due to links with alleged Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan. The report states that WWE were planning for Fury to make an appearance at...
AEW DARK PREVIEW
*Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson. Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz. *The Iron Savages vs. Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan. *The Workhorsemen vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
TWO MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR WWE NXT NEW YEAR'S EVIL 2023
Scheduled for WWE NXT New Year's Evil 2023, live on the USA Network on Tuesday 1/10/23:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WWE NXT ANNOUNCES TEN LIVE EVENTS FOR EARLY 2023
WWE NXT has announced the following live events for the first quarter of 2023:. Friday 1/6 - Venice, Florida at the Venice Community Center. Saturday 1/7 - Largo, Florida at the Largo Events Center. Friday 1/20 - Ft. Pierce, Florida at the Havert L. Fenn Center. Saturday 1/21 - Melbourne,...
NWA POWERRR PREVIEW FOR FITE.TV
*NWA Champion Tyrus & NWA TV Champion Jordan Clearwater & NWA National Champion Cyon vs. NWA Tag Team Champions La Rebellion & Joe Alonzo. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. NWA Women's Tag Team Champion Kenzie Paige. *NWA TV Champion Jordan Clearwater vs. Mercurio. *NWA United States Champions The Fixers vs....
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's epic Last Man Standing Match: Raw, Dec. 26, 2022. Relive Bianca Belair's WrestleMania win over Becky Lynch: Raw, Dec. 26, 2022. Cody Rhodes lays out plans for 2023: Raw, Dec. 26, 2022. Logan Paul goes toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel: Raw, Dec. 26,...
NEW POSTER RELEASED FOR UPCOMING BAUTISTA FILM
The following poster has been released for the forthcoming Dave Bautista film Knock At The Cabin:. The film will be released this February 2023. The plot - "While vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand they make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. Confused, scared and with limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."
COMPLETE PREVIEW AND LINEUP FOR THIS WEEK'S NINE WRESTIVAL EVENTS ON IWTV.LIVE
The New Year is fast approaching and that means Worcester, MA is gearing up for IWTV’s 2nd annual “Wrestival”! 9 shows starting with Pizza Party Pro on 12/29 and culminating on New Year’s Eve with Beyond Wrestling’s midnight Fans Bring The Weapons match! I’ll be there covering the show from the ground. Tickets are still available (https://shopiwtv.com/collections/wrestival) or you can stream all the events as they happen on IWTV.live!
PREDICTIONS FOR NJPW'S WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 AT THE TOKYO DOME
KOPW 2023 - New Japan Rambo. No participants have been announced at this time. However, I would expect Shingo Takagi, Toru Yano, Taichi and El Phantasmo to be in the mix for the 2023 KOPW Title Belt. Anotonio Inoki Memorial 6 Man Tag Match: Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima and Togi...
MAIN EVENTS FOR FIRST MONDAY NIGHT RAW OF 2023 ARE...
Scheduled for next week's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
DAX HARWOOD TALKS PUNK, CODY, WORKING HEEL AND MORE ON DEBUT OF NEW PODCAST
Shop AEW has a Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition AEW Be Elite Champion Pullover Hoodie (Only Available Until 1/3) "If this mother..." Dax Harwood talks about meeting CM Punk and negative preconceptions about Punk. Dax Harwood talks about how he found out about his 1 on 1 match with CM...
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Mickie James in 2022. *The 2022 Year-End Awards. *Reviewing the Best of Impact in 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WWE SIGNS TOP LUCHADOR, FORMER ROH TV CHAMPION
It was announced during tonight's Lucha Libre AAA Noche de Campeones PPV from Acapulco that former ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee, 27, one of the best Luchadors in the world, has officially signed with WWE. Lee was a multi-time champion in Mexico's CMLL. In Japan, he won the IWGP Junior...
BEST OF BEAST - WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane and Steven Dickey. This week’s episode, number 15, is titled: Edge of Your Seat Action. We are shown that after last week’s episode, WOW World Champion, The Beat, was attacked outside the arena. Because of this, we will be getting a retrospective of some of her best matches.
WWE STARS REACT TO THEIR MADISON SQUARE GARDEN DEBUTS
Several WWE stars reacted to their Madison Square Garden debut last night:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
FOUR TOP STARS MISSED WWE EVENT IN COLUMBUS, OHIO, MORE TRAVEL WOES
Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch all missed last night's Raw live event in Columbus, Ohio. We are told that much like the talents and staff heading to NYC for last night's Smackdown event, the travel into Ohio was a complete nightmare. We are told some talents were arriving very late to the show. Talents from both brands have described this week's travel already as beyond frustrating.
12/26 WWE RAW RESULTS FROM COLUMBUS, OHIO
*Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz via submission with his chokeout. *Omos with MVP pinned Mustafa Ali. *Johnny Gargano forced Baron Corbin to tap to the Gargano Escape, earning a way into the main event. *The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair defeated Bayley with the...
WWE HOLIDAY TOUR HITS ATLANTA TONIGHT
Atlanta, GA - 12/27:. *The Bloodline vs. Braun Strowman & Kevin Owens. *The New Day, Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Imperium, The Brawling Brutes, Bobby Lashley, Omos and MVP advertised. PWInsider.com is seeking live reports from all Holiday Tour events this week. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
FTR AND MORE SET FOR TONIGHT'S LUCHA LIBRE AAA NOCHE DE CAMPEONES, LIVE ON FITE.TV
Lucha Libre AAA will present the last major international event of the year on 12/28 with their 2022 "Noche de Campeones", which will stream live from Acapulco, Mexico, featuring:. *AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo vs. Bandido. *AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR Dragon Lee and Dralístico. *Vampiro vs....
BILLINGTONS VS. BOMAYE ADDED TO MLW BLOOD AND THUNDER IN PHILLY
Tom & Mark Billington vs. Bomaye Fight Club signed for MLW Blood & Thunder. TV trucks roll up to Philadelphia January 7 for a huge TV taping. One of the sport’s most celebrated British dynasties collide with the hottest fight team in MLW: the BOMAYE Fight Club in Philadelphia.
