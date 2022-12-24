The following poster has been released for the forthcoming Dave Bautista film Knock At The Cabin:. The film will be released this February 2023. The plot - "While vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand they make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. Confused, scared and with limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."

