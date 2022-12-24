Read full article on original website
Quantbase Introduces Investment Platform with Alpaca Broker API
Quantbase has introduced an investment platform with Alpaca Broker API. Som Mohapatra, CIO and Co-founder at Quantbase, explains that the business is a YC-backed investment company that “helps makes it simple for financial companies and individuals with an audience to turn their investment research/data into an investable strategy.”. As...
Invesdor Predicts its Future of Becoming One of the Largest Crowdfunding Platforms in Europe
Invesdor, a growing online capital formation platform that has established a propensity to grow both organically and via acquisitions, has distributed an update on the past year’s performance. Invesdor is based in Finland but currently operates in multiple European Union member states. In recent years, Invesdor has merged with...
Top 10 Fintech Predictions for 2023
I started these predictions series back in 2016. Looking at the Fintech landscape today, it seems like ages ago. Plaid had just raised their $44 million series B from Goldman Sachs. LendingClub’s $3 million loan doc alternation was the scandal of the year. It was the same year that Mike Cagney resigned from SoFi and Coinbase added Ether (ETH) to their exchange for retail clients. According to KPMG’s The Pulse of Fintech 2016, it was a year of reset, valuation, investments, and M&A activities were all falling relative to years prior.
Nageen Kommu, CEO at Digitap, Says Significance of Data Analytics in Fintech Operations Is Rising
Nageen Kommu, CEO at Digitap recently commented on the anticipated trends for the Fintech segment in 2023. In an update shared with CI, Nageen Kommu noted that the Indian Fintech market currently stands “as the third largest Fintech ecosystem in the world and is well aligned to reach $1 trillion by 2030.” There are some “remarkable” trends to anticipate for 2023.
Bridge Rounds on the Rise as VC Market Slows, Carta Report Reveals
As this year’s slowdown in venture capital continued through Q3, VCs increasingly used bridge rounds “to keep their portfolio companies afloat—or to position them for a stronger rebound when dealmaking picks up,” according to an update from Carta. Bridge rounds are “unpriced financing rounds that occur...
Nubank Adds More Digital Currencies to Nubank Cripto Experience
In yet another step towards democratizing access to the world of cryptocurrencies in Latin America, Nubank (NYSE: NU) announced two more digital currencies as part of the Nubank Cripto experience, currently “available to more than 67 million of customers in Brazil.”. Launched in May “with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum...
Bitcoin Mining Centers Owned by Iris Energy Not Impacted by Govt of British Columbia Announcement
Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN), an owner and operator of institutional-grade, highly efficient Bitcoin mining data centers powered by 100% renewable energy, recently announced that its 160MW of data center capacity is “not affected by the recent announcement by the Government of British Columbia.”. On December 21, 2022, the...
Investment Platform PeerBerry Reports that its Portfolio Exceeded €100M
PeerBerry moves to the new year with a “solid” portfolio – the current portfolio of investments in the platform “exceeded EUR 100 million.”. This year, PeerBerry’s investors have already “funded over EUR 500 million of loans listed on the platform.”. On average, PeerBerry investors...
Southeast Asia’s Digital Finance Platform Akulaku Announces $200M Investment from MUFG
Akulaku, a banking and digital finance platform in Southeast Asia, announced a $200 million investment from Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG). The investment round “provides additional support for Akulaku’s projected growth as it advances towards its mission of providing banking services across Southeast Asia with an emphasis on reaching underserved customers and markets.”
Cashfree Payments CEO Shares Insights on Digital Payments, BNPL, Other Fintech Trends
Akash Sinha, CEO & Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments has provided a brief evaluation of the year 2022 and the anticipated trends in 2023, with respect to fintech, digital payments, BaaS, among other sectors. Sinha noted:. “India is in a strong position to become the global leader in fintech innovation, with a...
Fintech MODIFI Survey Reveals that Most Exporters Have Challenges with Cashflow, Unable to Easily Acquire Financing
About 84% of exporters know about invoice factoring as it’s “one of the most common facilities offered by a trade finance company,” according to an update shared with CI. When exporters think about financing their business, “the two most common terms that come to mind are business...
Indian Fintech Money View Secures $75M via Series E at $900M Valuation
Digital credit platform Money View has reportedly secured $75 million in capital via its Series E round, which has been led by Apis Partners, a UK-headquartered asset management firm. The investment round also included contributions from Tiger Global, Winter Capital, and Evolvence. As noted by Money View’s management, the firm...
Cloudworkz, a Provider of Human Capital to SMEs, Raises £827K+ via Crowdcube
Cloudworkz, a B2B, subscription based platform that provides SMEs with in demand human capital, digital marketing and business services, has raised 150% (£827,280.64) of its £550,000 target via Crowdcube (at the time of writing) from 138 investors with 16 days left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign. Cloudworks...
Wealthtech Addepar Introduces New Ways to Identify Key Performance Metrics
In December 2022, Addepar is introducing a new way “to spotlight key performance metrics in the Client Portal for web with changes to mobile slated for next month.”. Addepar is also pleased “to announce individual table and chart filters in Analysis views.” You’ll also “find the latest Investor Sentiment Index data that helps you understand how investors are adjusting their portfolios based on actual transactions.”
Digital Asset Exchange Huobi to Launch the Huobi Visa Card
Huobi, which claims to be one of the world’s leading virtual asset exchanges, announced plans to issue the Huobi Visa Card worldwide, with the aim “to bring a more efficient fiat-to-crypto gateway for its users and promote the development of the virtual assets industry on Dec 22.”. The...
Fagura, which Aims to Build a Digital Banking Platform, Acquires €745,319 via Seedrs
Fagura, which aims to build the first digital bank in CEE “for anyone to borrow, invest and transfer money easily,” has secured 186% (€747,076) of its €400,006 target (at the time of writing) via Seedrs from 268 investors, with the crowdfunding campaign closing soon. Located in...
AI, Machine Learning Increasingly Being Used by Firms to Maximize Data Utility: Verdantix Report
83% of firms will increase spending “on operational excellence initiatives in 2023,” according to an update from Verdantix. AI [artificial intelligence] and machine learning are “increasingly being used by industrial firms to maximise data utility.”. The report from Verdantix also mentioned that “the global skills shortage combined...
Bulgaria-based Digital Asset Exchange Blockforia.com to Launch Operations
Blockforia.com, a Bulgarian cryptocurrency exchange, is announcing the go-live of its platform as 2022 comes to an end. The company reports that it will first begin “accepting customers in selected EU jurisdictions, while further expansion is expected to continue in 2023.”. Whilst expanding its global reach, the company itself...
SyndicateRoom Updates on 2022 Progress, Comments on Expectations for 2023
While 2022 started strong, things went downhill from there. You name it, 2022 has been a tough year from Giga high inflation, the largest land war in Europe since WWII, the cost of energy rocketing higher, global strife, and pandemic stress…. geez… 2023 can only get better, right? SyndicateRoom, an online investment platform that offers a venture fund for smaller investors, has distributed a somewhat optimistic missive via email. SyndicateRoom noted that global private investment sunk during 2022:
LendInvest Comments on What 2022 Meant for Institutional Real Estate Investment
Keren Einhorn, Fund Manager at LendInvest (LSE: LINV), notes that as we started the year it felt like we were “putting the lockdowns and major impacts of the Covid pandemic behind us, and that 2022 could be the first straightforward year in a while.”. Keren Einhorn points out that...
