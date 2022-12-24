I started these predictions series back in 2016. Looking at the Fintech landscape today, it seems like ages ago. Plaid had just raised their $44 million series B from Goldman Sachs. LendingClub’s $3 million loan doc alternation was the scandal of the year. It was the same year that Mike Cagney resigned from SoFi and Coinbase added Ether (ETH) to their exchange for retail clients. According to KPMG’s The Pulse of Fintech 2016, it was a year of reset, valuation, investments, and M&A activities were all falling relative to years prior.

