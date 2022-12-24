Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Cher wishes she could show late mum massive Christmas ring from boyfriend
Cher wishes she could show her late mother the massive ring she was given at Christmas by her boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards. The singer said receiving the gift made her miss actress and singer Georgia Holt, who died on December 10 aged 96. Cher tweeted on Monday (26.12.22):...
WFMZ-TV Online
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green’s cancer prognosis ‘good’
Modest Mouse drummer and co-founder Jeremiah Green’s stage four cancer prognosis is said to be “good”. Seattle radio DJ Marco Collin added his friend had a huge support network and was blessed to have an oncologist who was a Modest Mouse fan. In a social media post...
