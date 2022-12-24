Read full article on original website
Another Round of Snow Showers Tomorrow, with Warmer Temperatures Expected for the Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We saw another day with scattered snow showers working their way through the county. A heavier band of snow showers worked its way through the central part of the county just before the morning commute, providing slippery roadways for folks just after sunrise this morning. Mid to late morning, the sun did make an appearance, but it wasn’t for very long, cloud cover quickly filled back into the region, along with more snow showers during the afternoon, and even lasting into this evening.
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning
More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
Chilly Temperatures Continue Tomorrow Along with Snow Shower Chances
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy monday. This evening’s weather setup shows a couple weak disturbances and troughs sitting back off to our west. These are expected to work through each day over the next few days, resulting in multiple chances for snow showers. Right now, the activity looks to be most widely scattered tomorrow, with more widespread activity expected Wednesday and Thursday. All three days temperatures are expected to remain chilly, meaning a lot of the snow that falls will be the light fluffy snow.
Snow Showers This Morning Will be Paired with Windchills Continuing to Fall Back
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we did have a chance at seeing some sunshine into the afternoon, but clouds quickly filled back in overnight. The clouds continue this morning, but we will have a couple chances for snow showers through the next couple of hours.
Skiers gather for Opening day at Big Rock
MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - Skiers and snowboarders gathered at Big Rock Mountain to enjoy the slopes on opening day of the new ski season. Aaron Damon, the Assistant General manager at Big Rock Mountain says there was a lot of excitement in the air for the big opening day.
A Mix of Sunshine and Clouds Today with Wind Chills Expected
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. We saw windy weather across the region Friday night, leading to power outages for many spots downstate going through the weekend. Looking at some of the wind reports. Frenchville airport reported the highest wind gust, with 77 mph gusts reported there. A viewer down the road from the station reported a 68-mph wind gust. Other spots across the county saw 50 plus mph winds, resulting in tree damage and power outages Friday night and into the weekend. While some spots are still without power here in the county, most of the bigger outages have been restored, with plans to have the lights back on for everyone by Thursday.
Maine's last 2 Sears Hometown stores are closing
BANGOR (BDN) -- The Farmington and Caribou Sears Hometown stores — the only two of the chain left in Maine — have started liquidation sales and are selling goods at steep discounts, companies handling the closures said Monday. They follow the 2019 closure announcement of the Fort Kent...
Staying healthy this holiday season
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - The holidays are here! The four local hospitals have final reminders for people to keep their holidays healthy and safe celebrations. Kris Doody, the CEO of Cary Medical Center says, “So obviously if you have any symptoms, you know, one of the things we don’t want to say is don’t get together like we did a few years ago because that has been very difficult for a number of folks. But if you are symptomatic, if you have some of the things that we’ve talked about, Whether it’s a fever, a cough, you know, new onset of symptoms, then obviously if you want to make sure that your family and friends stay healthy, is obviously not attend the event. And try to keep those around you healthy. That would be the first piece of advice. And also some of the things we’ve talked about for years here on these, on these interviews, the importance of hand washing, and distancing, at certain times, those are still very important. Washing your hands is probably one of the most important things that anybody can do at any time to prevent spread of some of these viruses.”
Two People Arrested for Armed Home Invasions in Caswell and Caribou, Maine
A man and a woman from Caswell were arrested on Wednesday and are facing charges following armed home invasions in Caswell and Caribou. In one incident, the homeowners were assaulted. Armed Robbery and Home Invasion in Caswell. The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Michael Gray and 34-year-old Jamie Gray...
