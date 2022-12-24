Go sweet or savory with versatile cut of pork

Christmas and Kwanzaa are among the most important occasions happening this week.

New Year’s Eve is especially critical, and not only for ringing in 2023. Both the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes are battling in College Football Playoff bowl games that day, with national championship visions dancing in their heads.

These events are all significant, absolutely.

But in our humble opinion, the biggest holiday coming up may just be Friday’s festivities: National Bacon Day. (This is the Food page, after all. We have our priorities.)

Frank Parrish of Parrish Pork and Poultry, who has been bringing home the bacon for 10 years as a regular fixture at the year-round Toledo Farmers’ Market on Saturday mornings, hadn’t known about this event that’s held on Dec. 30 each year. But he was as happy as a pig in clover to learn that such a celebration exists.

On his family’s farm in Edon, Ohio, they raise Duroc and Berkshire pigs, which he firmly believes are “the best two [breeds] in the United States,” striking a nice balance that’s neither too lean nor too fatty. The Parrishes sell regular smoked bacon (and a low-sodium variety, too), which he noted comes from the side of a hog, as well as fresh unseasoned pork belly.

His favorite way to eat bacon, Mr. Parrish said enthusiastically, is in a BLT.

“I love a BLT,” he said.

And the best way to cook bacon, he recommended, is in the oven. (We suggest doing so on a foil-lined baking sheet for 10 to 15 minutes at 400 degrees. This way, “you would still get bacon fat to save” for future cooking projects, he noted, which many people — including the royal we — liken to liquid gold.

Mr. Parrish pointed out that “a lot of people wonder why bacon is so much higher [in cost]” than other pork products, such as sausage. But the prime portion of the pig that gives us bacon is only a small fraction of the total. If market weight is 275 pounds, for example, the farmer explained, “you’re only gonna get 16 to 22 pounds of bacon.”

Because of that limited supply, “that’s why we run out of bacon so quickly,” Mr. Parrish said.

That and because we all love it, right?

On Friday and, frankly, on every other day of the year, you know that bacon will always be our bae.

Pigs in Bacon Blankets

It’s winter, so we need to keep warm with blankets — pigs in blankets made of bacon, that is. Bring even more heat with a sprinkling of cayenne pepper and a spicy dip made with both horseradish mustard and hot pepper bacon jam.

1 12-ounce package bacon (not thick-cut)

1 14-ounce package cocktail weenies

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons horseradish mustard

¼ cup hot pepper bacon jam

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place a cookie cooling rack into a rimmed, foil-lined baking sheet.

Cut each bacon strip into thirds to create smaller strips. Wrap each strip around 1 cocktail weenie, then place each weenie seam-side down onto the rack.

Combine the cayenne and the brown sugar, then sprinkle this over the weenies. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until the bacon is crisp.

Stir together the mustard and the bacon jam; place into a small cup or bowl.

When the weenies are ready, skewer each one with a pick and place them into a serving dish. Serve with the mustard-jam dip.

Yield: About 39 pieces

Source: Mary Bilyeu

Wedge Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette

Drippings can substitute for oil in this dressing, adding even more bacon-y flavor to the classic salad. Remember these words of wisdom: If you eat some vegetables with it, bacon is part of a healthful diet.

6 strips thick-cut bacon

Oil, if needed

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Freshly ground black pepper

1 head Iceberg lettuce

Grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

Blue cheese crumbles

Croutons

Place the bacon into a large skillet and cook over medium heat until crisp. Drain the bacon on a paper towel-lined plate then crumble it.

Pour the bacon drippings into a jar with a lid. (You should have 3 tablespoons; if not, then add oil as needed.) Add the vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, and pepper. Put the lid tightly onto the jar and shake to emulsify the dressing; adjust vinegar, juice, and seasoning as needed.

Core the lettuce and cut it into quarters; place one portion onto each of 4 serving plates.

Sprinkle tomatoes, cheese, croutons, and the cooked bacon over each plate, then drizzle with the vinaigrette.

Yield: 4 servings

Source: Mary Bilyeu

BLT Smash Burgers

You can’t talk about bacon without including BLTs. But since it’s not summer and the tomatoes that feature prominently in that sandwich aren’t ideal, the winter ones can make a cameo appearance behind lettuce, garlic mayonnaise, and lots of porky goodness.

12 strips bacon

1 pound ground pork

1 pound ground beef

Freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons garlic paste from a tube

Pinch of salt

4 brioche buns, lightly toasted

Lettuce leaves

Thinly sliced tomatoes

Cook the bacon over medium heat in a large skillet (in batches, if need be) until it reaches your desired doneness. Place the bacon onto a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Reserve 8 strips of bacon and crumble the remaining 4 strips.

Place the crumbled bacon into a mixing bowl with the pork, beef, pepper, and onion and garlic powders; mix gently just to combine.

Drain off most of the bacon drippings from the skillet, then form the pork mixture into 8 balls. Smash each ball with your hand to flatten it.

Reheat the skillet with the remaining drippings over medium-high heat. Cook the meat patties (in batches, if need be) for 2 to 3 minutes per side, until done.

In a small cup, stir together the mayonnaise, garlic, a pinch of salt, and a generous pinch of black pepper. Schmear this onto the buns, both tops and bottoms. Place the buns onto 4 serving plates.

Place lettuce onto each bottom bun and top the lettuce with tomato slices. Place 2 patties onto each bun over the tomatoes, top with 2 strips of bacon each, then cover with the top buns.

Yield: 4 burgers

Source: Mary Bilyeu

Elvis Ice Cream Sundaes

The King’s favorite sandwich famously consisted of peanut butter, banana, and generous helpings of bacon. We’ve transformed those flavors into a super sundae.

2 strips thick-cut bacon

1½ firm-ripe bananas, peeled, halved lengthwise, sliced into ½-inch pieces, divided

2 tablespoons peanut butter

⅔ cup dark brown sugar

⅓ cup light corn syrup

¼ cup Tennessee whiskey

½ cup half-and-half

1½ pints vanilla ice cream, for serving

Whipped cream

Chopped peanuts

Cook the bacon in a small skillet over medium-high heat until crisp. Place the bacon onto a paper towel-lined plate to drain, then crumble it.

Add 1 banana to the skillet and cook it in the drippings until it’s soft but the pieces still hold their shape, then stir in the peanut butter and remove from the heat.

In a medium saucepan, bring the brown sugar, corn syrup, and whiskey to a boil over medium-high heat; whisk constantly for 3 minutes (the mixture will bubble up). Remove from the heat and whisk in the half-and-half until smooth. Stir in the banana mixture.

Carefully pour the sauce into a microwave-safe jar, cover, and refrigerate it until cold; the sauce will thicken. Refrigerate the crumbled bacon.

When ready to serve, warm the crumbled bacon slightly in the microwave. Warm the sauce in the microwave until it is pourable.

Divide the ice cream among 4 serving bowls, then pour sauce over each portion. Top the sundaes with whipped cream and sprinkle them with the crumbled bacon, peanuts, and the remaining chopped banana.

Yield: 4 sundaes (about 1¼ cups sauce)

Source: Mary Bilyeu

