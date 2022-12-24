Read full article on original website
Look: Deion Sanders Has 2-Word Warning For College Football
Colorado's recruiting has already improved significantly since Deion Sanders was hired as head coach. Sanders, who was hired just a couple of weeks ago, has already put the program at third overall in the country in terms of transfer ratings. The Buffaloes have gotten one five-star recruit, two four-star recruits, and three three-star recruits from the transfer portal.
Alabama could make the most stunning hire of the offseason and it would completely change their offense
It feels inevitable that the Alabama Crimson Tide will need a new offensive coordinator this offseason. Current Bama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien desperately wants to get back to the NFL. And it feels like he’ll have several opportunities to go back this offseason. There have already been reports...
A player just entered the NCAA transfer portal that the Tennessee Vols absolutely need to pursue
A player entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday that the Tennessee Vols absolutely need to pursue. Wake Forest defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd has entered the portal according to multiple reports. Bothroyd, a former three-star recruit who signed with Wake Forest during the 2018 recruiting cycle, is a Connecticut native...
Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife is the Daughter of an SEC Quarterback Legend
Lane Kiffin is easily the most entertaining head coach in the Southeastern Conference since he took over at Ole Miss. There are so many reasons the "Lane Train" has been both loved and hated in college football. He's blasted everyone and everything in tweets on social media. He once nailed a hilarious Saban impression after winning two national championships as an assistant coach at University of Alabama. No one knows what the 47-year-old is going to say or do next.
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Luke Fickell, newly-hired Wisconsin HC, reveals his belongings are still in Cincinnati
Luke Fickell has had a very busy month. Fickell was announced as the new head coach for the Wisconsin Badgers on November 27th. One month later, Fickell still has not moved his family and belongings to Madison. Speaking with the press ahead of the Badgers’ Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix,...
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)
South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
BREAKING: Elliot Cadeau, Nation's Top-Ranked Point Guard, Commits to UNC
The future of North Carolina's backcourt is set. Whether it's as a member of the class of 2023 or 2024, Elliot Cadeau is a Tar Heel. The country's top-ranked junior point guard announced his commitment to UNC on Wednesday evening. "I'll be committing to the University of North Carolina -...
Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game
The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
Former Michigan football tight end reveals transfer destination
Despite being a four-star in a tight-end heavy scheme who was with the program for two years, one New England-based Wolverine never found a rhythm in Ann Arbor. And now he’s headed home. Hailing from Needham (Massachusetts) St. Sebastian’s, former four-star tight end Louis Hansen was rated the No....
Football World Reacts To Major Big Ten Quarterback Transfer
After three seasons at Texas but with less than 200 passes thrown, quarterback Hudson Card entered the transfer portal ahead of his fourth college football season. He has now landed at a Big Ten program. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Card has decided to join reigning Big...
Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food
Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead. The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.
Look: Oklahoma Fans Furious With Lincoln Riley's Picture
Oklahoma fans have had no issue being upset with Lincoln Riley since leaving Norman for sunny Los Angeles, but now it looks like there's guilt by association for a former Sooners Heisman winner. Per Message Board Geniuses, Oklahoma fans were very mad that Baker Mayfield took a picture with Lincoln...
Texas wideout Agiye Hall makes college football transfer portal decision
Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall has entered the college football transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Hall's departure from Texas comes after he saw limited action this past season, catching one pass for seven yards after being suspended for a period during the team's training camp ...
Sam Pittman says there are 'no excuses' for Arkansas in Liberty Bowl
The Razorbacks enter the AutoZone Liberty Bowl with a shorthanded roster following several transfers and opt-outs.
Jacob Oden, 4-star prospect out of Michigan for 2024, drops top 5 list
Jacob Oden is one of the top prospects out of Michigan for the class of 2024. He’s trimmed down his list of potential destinations, and his top 5 list is predominantly headlined by B1G programs. Out of the conference, Oden kept in-state programs Michigan and Michigan State in the...
Look: NCAA Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
Another week of the 2022-23 college basketball season is in the books. On Monday, NCAA analyst Andy Katz updated his official college basketball rankings. Here is the latest top 25 poll from the college basketball expert on Monday:. Purdue. UConn. Arizona. Kansas. UCLA. Houston. Arkansas. Gonzaga. Texas. Baylor. Alabama. Miami.
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin
Oklahoma State football was outmatched for the better part of three quarters in a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl inside Chase Field in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The Pokes' inability to sustain offensive drives allowed the Badgers (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten) to build a 17-point lead before Oklahoma State attempted to put together a late rally. The Cowboys (7-6, 4-5 Big 12) were out-gained by more than 200 yards on the ground, failed to convert a third down through three quarters and possessed the ball for nearly 16 minutes less than Wisconsin did. Defensively, Oklahoma State did what it could to keep itself in the game, forcing two turnovers and giving up just one scoring drive in the second half.
Quick Look: Remaining targets for USC football's 2023 high school recruiting class
The Early Signing Period is officially closed down with the Trojans signing 19 of their 20 commitments in the 2023 cycle, the No. 11 class nationally. Here is a quick rundown of what is left for the USC when it comes to high school prospects with the February Signing Period on the horizon.
