Toledo, OH

Toledo officials ready to reopen North Toledo street after flooding, hurt businesses

By By Luke Ramseth / The Blade
 4 days ago

A water main failure that swamped a large swath of North Toledo late last month is set to be fully repaired, with streets reopened, just after the New Year, a city official said.

Ed Moore, the city's public utilities director, said workers repaved the closed section of Galena Street between Erie and Chase streets this week and will add new sidewalks and make other adjustments next week before reopening the thoroughfare to traffic.

The Nov. 28 pipe failure created a huge sinkhole on Galena. Water gushed down nearby streets for several blocks, swamping house basements and leading to closings, or lost customers, for several businesses.

Officials initially believed the pipe itself broke, but Mr. Moore said it turned out it was a T-fitting plug installed in 1931 that had failed. The T-fitting was installed to join a 24-inch water main that runs along Galena with a 16-inch pipe that runs along Chase.

Instead of installing an elbow-shaped fitting to transition between the two pipes, city workers 90 years ago instead put in the T-fitting and then a metal plug on the one side not being used.

That plug "was held together by two, one-inch rods, with bolts, and a plate across the front," Mr. Moore said. "What happened was, the iron rods eroded over a 90-year period. It failed, so naturally the restraint holding the plug let loose, and that's how the plug came out."

City workers replaced the old T-fitting with an elbow and also fixed another plugged T-fitting they discovered just down the street, the director said.

"We wouldn't construct anything like that nowadays," Mr. Moore said.

City officials now will investigate whether any similar, decades-old T-fittings with plugs remain around Toledo that might also be on the verge of failure.

"We'll track those down and take appropriate action as needed," Mr. Moore said.

Galena’s extended closing has been problematic for a cluster of businesses.

San Marcos, a Mexican restaurant, was closed for about three weeks because it is right next to where the water main failed, and its basement flooded, said Aurora Velazquez, a cashier.

The restaurant had managed to reopen in recent days despite the street remaining closed, with no sidewalk out front. A steady stream of customers placed orders Thursday afternoon.

A block away, Homer's Cycles, a motorcycle parts store, saw its holiday shopping season decimated due to the street closure, co-owner Sheila Mitchell said.

Customers aren't sure Homer's and other nearby businesses are open, and detour signs tell drivers to avoid the area, she said Thursday, standing in a shop without customers.

"It stole the whole Christmas season," she said of the flood and street closing, estimating the store lost about 80 percent to 90 percent of its usual business in recent weeks.

