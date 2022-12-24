ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

FanSided

Indiana basketball escapes shame & more takeaways vs. Kennesaw State

No. 18 Indiana basketball played host to Kennesaw State on Friday night, and escaped with a shameful, 69-55, win over the Owls, finishing off 2022 with a record of 10-3. At halftime against Kennesaw State, the Hoosiers and Owls were tied at 27, with Kennesaw State knocking down 6-of-16 three-point attempts, but shooting just 32.3 percent from the field in that half.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Charlie Spegal, former Indiana RB, settles on in-state transfer destination

Former Indiana running back Charlie Spegal has settled on a transfer destination. He will be staying within the confines of the Hoosier State, travelling about 75 miles northeast from Bloomington to Ball State University. Spegal made his transfer decision official on Twitter Monday afternoon. Spegal could thrive in the MAC...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown

INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Indiana Player's Emotional Video

An Indiana men's basketball player did one heck of a good deed for his sister over Christmas. Anthony Leal, who's a forward for the Hoosiers, used his NIL money to pay off his sister's student loans. He gave her a card and wrote in it that he would be helping her out while also saying how much she means to him.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver

John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Local beer comes to Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers fans now have another beer option during home games. Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Upland Brewing Company bar inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be open on the Balcony Level at the top of Sections 201 and 232. Upland's beers will also be sold throughout the venue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Viral video: Car drives on canal in downtown Indy

A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday and quarterback Nick Foles talk about the Colts' 20-3 loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 26,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Morgantown residents without running water

A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Spreading Christmas cheer. Colts signed football stolen from boy. A...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
bestattractions.org

Charming places to visit in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana, has a lot of things to offer visitors. Whether you are a history buff or a nature lover, there is a place for you in Indiana. There are historical monuments, parks, and museums among the many places to visit in Indianapolis. There are also tons of things to do in Indianapolis for kids. So whether planning a family getaway or just visiting the city for the day, you will find something fun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana...
GARY, IN
WISH-TV

More than 60 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 2:45 p.m.: Cass, Blackford, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, Vigo, Vermillion.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Collegiate school for arts in Indianapolis announces closure; 200+ students affected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday it will close its charter school by Jan. 20. The foundation says it does not have the enrollment numbers needed to keep its collegiate school for the arts opened. The school has more than 200 students. It’s located in the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street just west of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The middle school closed in 2009.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Announces Leadership Changes, Including A New Chair

Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Announces Leadership Changes, Including A New Chair. “I’m very excited to begin this new chapter of Chair of the IBLC,” Harris said in a press release. “Over the next two years, we’ll continue the work we’ve been doing for the past 44 years as a caucus to advance the needs of and improve the quality of life for African Americans, as well as all Hoosiers, throughout the state.”
INDIANA STATE

