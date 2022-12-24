Read full article on original website
insidethehall.com
Top takeaways from Indiana women’s basketball’s non-conference schedule
Indiana has proven to be one of the top teams in women’s college basketball this season, and conference play has barely begun. The Hoosiers have stayed put at No. 3 in the USA TODAY/WBCA Coaches Poll and No. 4 in the AP poll for the entire month of December, and don’t intend to drop anytime soon.
Indiana basketball escapes shame & more takeaways vs. Kennesaw State
No. 18 Indiana basketball played host to Kennesaw State on Friday night, and escaped with a shameful, 69-55, win over the Owls, finishing off 2022 with a record of 10-3. At halftime against Kennesaw State, the Hoosiers and Owls were tied at 27, with Kennesaw State knocking down 6-of-16 three-point attempts, but shooting just 32.3 percent from the field in that half.
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana women’s basketball is gonna be on ESPN, here’s what that means
You can count the amount of times that Indiana women’s basketball has been on ESPN in the past few years on one hand. That number goes down if you don’t count the NCAA Tournament. Last year, it was the regular season beatdown of Kentucky in Assembly Hall and...
Teri Moren's Tenure: Indiana Women's Basketball Journey to a Banner
Indiana women's basketball has had great success the past few seasons showcasing its talent in multiple NCAA Tournaments and in the regular season with excellent defense by powerful starters and a deep bench. All of the success is thanks to head coach Teri Moren who set out to build a cream and crimson team that would win its first NCAA banner.
Indiana basketball senior guard Xavier Johnson out indefinitely
Xavier Johnson, the senior point guard for Indiana basketball, went down with a foot injury against No. 8 Kansas on December 17 and is now out indefinitely following foot surgery on December 21. In one of the most important games of the season for Indiana basketball facing the defending national...
saturdaytradition.com
Charlie Spegal, former Indiana RB, settles on in-state transfer destination
Former Indiana running back Charlie Spegal has settled on a transfer destination. He will be staying within the confines of the Hoosier State, travelling about 75 miles northeast from Bloomington to Ball State University. Spegal made his transfer decision official on Twitter Monday afternoon. Spegal could thrive in the MAC...
Lawsuits in Indiana, other states use religious freedom to defend abortion access
INDIANAPOLIS — Cara Berg Raunick watched with bafflement as Indiana's Republican legislators took less than two weeks to debate and pass an abortion ban that the governor signed quickly into law. The women's health nurse practitioner from Indianapolis was struck by just how frequently faith was cited in the...
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
Sports World Reacts To Indiana Player's Emotional Video
An Indiana men's basketball player did one heck of a good deed for his sister over Christmas. Anthony Leal, who's a forward for the Hoosiers, used his NIL money to pay off his sister's student loans. He gave her a card and wrote in it that he would be helping her out while also saying how much she means to him.
cbs4indy.com
Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver
John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
Local beer comes to Gainbridge Fieldhouse
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers fans now have another beer option during home games. Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Upland Brewing Company bar inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be open on the Balcony Level at the top of Sections 201 and 232. Upland's beers will also be sold throughout the venue.
Fox 59
Viral video: Car drives on canal in downtown Indy
A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday and quarterback Nick Foles talk about the Colts' 20-3 loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 26,...
cbs4indy.com
Morgantown residents without running water
A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Spreading Christmas cheer. Colts signed football stolen from boy. A...
bestattractions.org
Charming places to visit in Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis, Indiana, has a lot of things to offer visitors. Whether you are a history buff or a nature lover, there is a place for you in Indiana. There are historical monuments, parks, and museums among the many places to visit in Indianapolis. There are also tons of things to do in Indianapolis for kids. So whether planning a family getaway or just visiting the city for the day, you will find something fun.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana...
WBUR
In this Indiana suburb school board election, the red wave didn't materialize
In November, anti-critical race theory and pro-parental rights groups made a push to win seats on school boards around the country. But the election results were mixed for these conservative candidates during the midterm elections. Lee Gaines of WFYI takes a look at a school district in suburban Indianapolis where...
WISH-TV
More than 60 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 2:45 p.m.: Cass, Blackford, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, Vigo, Vermillion.
WISH-TV
Collegiate school for arts in Indianapolis announces closure; 200+ students affected
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday it will close its charter school by Jan. 20. The foundation says it does not have the enrollment numbers needed to keep its collegiate school for the arts opened. The school has more than 200 students. It’s located in the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street just west of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The middle school closed in 2009.
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
city-countyobserver.com
Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Announces Leadership Changes, Including A New Chair
Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Announces Leadership Changes, Including A New Chair. “I’m very excited to begin this new chapter of Chair of the IBLC,” Harris said in a press release. “Over the next two years, we’ll continue the work we’ve been doing for the past 44 years as a caucus to advance the needs of and improve the quality of life for African Americans, as well as all Hoosiers, throughout the state.”
