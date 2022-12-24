It’s no mystery why stop-motion animation is admired by critics and audiences alike. The extensive manual labor every visual composition requires keeps us connected to cinema’s tactile past, to an era when the term “special effects” referred to pyrotechnics and animatronics rather than CGI. Stop-motion features have a texture computers, as of now, are unable to successfully replicate. CGI is a cheaper and, some feel, increasingly suitable alternative to stop motion—“Rango” and “The Lego Movie” mostly pulled it off, after all—but one artist who clearly understands the inimitable quality of stop motion, the beautifully imperfect aesthetic that’s produced by working with...

17 MINUTES AGO