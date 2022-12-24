Read full article on original website
New Moderna cancer vaccine showing breakthrough results: ‘A tremendous step forward’
A new cancer vaccine from Moderna is showing breakthrough results in preventing recurrences of melanoma, and could ward off other types of cancer as well, the Wall Street Journal reported. In a mid-stage clinical trial involving post-surgery patients, the vaccine was paired with Keytruda, an immunotherapy manufactured by Merck. The risk of relapse or death by skin cancer was lowered by 44% from the use of Keytruda alone. “This is the first time we see a really strong signal with a cancer vaccine,” Merck’s head of global clinical development and chief medical officer, Eliav Barr said. “This is the first time we...
MedicalXpress
Experimental cancer therapy shows success in more than 70% of patients in global clinical trials
A new therapy that makes the immune system kill bone marrow cancer cells was successful in as many as 73% of patients in two clinical trials, according to researchers from The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The therapy, known as a bispecific antibody,...
Scientists find a "single precise" factor in the body that indicates how long you will live
Research from Northwestern University has revealed a key principle about aging and how long a human being has to live barring any unnatural causes of death. According to scientist Thomas Stoeger of Northwestern University, the principle is really simple and it is a "single concise" phenomenon that determines life span.
Medical News Today
Does emphysema progress after quitting smoking?
Emphysema is an incurable, progressive lung condition that is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). People with emphysema have permanently enlarged lung air spaces, which causes difficulty breathing and coughing with or without mucus. Quitting smoking can help prevent further lung deterioration in any stage of COPD. Smoking.
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation and Strokes: What's the Risk if You Take Eliquis?
Eliquis is an anticoagulant medication that lowers the risk of dangerous blood clots forming in your heart due to atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is the most common arrhythmia and a major risk factor for stroke, especially among older adults. AFib is a heart rhythm disturbance characterized by chaotic and unpredictable...
MedicalXpress
Novel immunotherapeutic target against hepatocellular carcinoma
HKUMed researchers at AIDS Institute, Department of Microbiology and Department of Surgery, School of Clinical Medicine, and School of Biomedical Sciences have discovered the role of an isoformic programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1), namely Δ42PD-1, in suppressing the function of killer T cells, which are essential for killing cancer cells in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients.
Update: Potential Medical Breakthrough in Treatment of Asthma
The late-fall through the winter months are particularly dangerous for those who suffer from the common lung-related illness. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to asthma, or who suspects an asthma diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, including MedicineNet.com, Dr. Jill Johnson of Aston University’s School of Biosciences, and ReachMD.com.
labroots.com
Researchers Reveal the Signals That Cause Chronic Gut Pain
Many people suffer from gastrointestinal disorders that disrupt bowel function and lead to excessive inflammation, which often causes chronic pain. While abdominal pain can happen when there is physical stretching, such as from bloating, the biological mechanisms underlying abdominal pain are not well understood. New research has shown, however, that Piezo2 ion channels, which are involved in the sense of temperature and mechanical pressure, are present in the colon and they play a role in abdominal pain sensation. This work, which used a mouse model, has been reported in Neuron and may help scientists develop better therapeutics for the chronic pain that often accompanies bowel disorders.
Prevention
High Intensity Exercise May Reduce the Risk of Metastatic Cancer by 72%, Study Suggests
Research shows that high-intensity exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer. Researchers found that there were 72% fewer metastatic cancer cases in people who reported regularly exercising at a high intensity compared to those who did not engage in physical exercise. Experts explain the findings and the cancer-reducing benefits...
psychologytoday.com
Getting a Good Night’s Sleep Might Help Avoid Cancer
Many people don’t sleep well at night due to an undiagnosed sleep disorder. The risk for all cancers was significantly higher for subjects with a sleep disorder than those without a sleep disorder. Reduced melatonin production may play a role in the carcinogenic effects of sleep disorders. Women are...
scitechdaily.com
Breakthrough Test for Alzheimer’s: New Biomarker Can Detect Neurodegeneration in Blood
A group of neuroscientists developed a test to detect a novel marker of Alzheimer’s disease neurodegeneration in a blood sample. A study on their results, which was led by a University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine researcher, was published on December 27 in the journal Brain. The biomarker, called...
Cancer Screening: Put Prevention into Practice
The Caby Dreamstime Foundation reports between 70% and 100% of cancer deaths can be prevented with early screening. Cancer Prevention Doctor with chalkboard.Photo byDreamstime #84610380.
The deadly type of stroke increasing among younger and middle-aged adults according to researchers
New cases of debilitating and often fatal strokes that cause bleeding in the brain have increased in the United States, rising even faster among the young to the elderly than among the elderly, according to new research.
Scientists are working on a drug that could extend the lifespan of a human being to 200 Years
Living longer has always been one of the oldest desires among human beings. Many people wish to live a little longer in this world. But unfortunately, the average lifespan of a human is only 80 years old on an average. This is the sad reality that people have to live with, with the harsh truth that not everyone would be able to live for more than 100 years.
KTEN.com
What is the Average Age for Cataracts?
Originally Posted On: https://mycorneacare.com/eye-health-and-wellness/average-age-for-cataracts/. If you’re at the average age for cataracts and notice blurred vision and dull colors, it may be time to talk with your eye doctor. A cataract clouds your eye’s natural lens and may cause vision impairment that affects your daily activities. However, with regular...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify protein that may protect the heart during certain cancer treatment regimens
Anthracyclines are a class of chemotherapies effective in treating many forms of cancer, including leukemias, lymphomas and breast cancer. Anthracyclines—such as doxorubicin, frequently used against breast cancer—kill cancer cells by damaging their DNA. However, these effective chemotherapies also cause toxic effects in the heart in about ten percent of patients that can eventually lead to heart failure, particularly in older patients with pre-existing cardiovascular disease.
targetedonc.com
Initiating Therapy for Myelofibrosis Based on Risk Assessment
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Rami Komrokji, MD, and participants discussed when to start treatment for patients with myelofibrosis. A 68-year-old woman presented to her physician with symptoms of fatigue and abdominal pain lasting 4 months. She also reported increased bruising and unexplained weight loss. Her spleen was palpable 8 cm below the left costal margin. Genetic testing results showed a JAK2 V617F mutation. Bone marrow biopsy results showed megakaryocyte proliferation and atypia with evidence of reticulin fibrosis, and blood smear results revealed leukoerythroblastosis.
Healthline
Side Effects of Albuterol Aerosol Inhaler: What You Need to Know
If you have a certain kind of breathing condition, you may be interested in learning more about albuterol. It’s a generic prescription drug used to treat the following conditions in adults and some children:. bronchospasm caused by exercise (also called exercise-induced asthma) Albuterol comes as a metered-dose aerosol inhaler....
neurologylive.com
Addressing Unmet Needs of Dementia With Lewy Bodies: James Galvin, MD, MPH
The director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine discussed the treatment differences and unmet needs between dementia with Lewy bodies and Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “This compounds—CT1812—binds to something called the sigma 2 receptor....
