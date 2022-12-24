Many people suffer from gastrointestinal disorders that disrupt bowel function and lead to excessive inflammation, which often causes chronic pain. While abdominal pain can happen when there is physical stretching, such as from bloating, the biological mechanisms underlying abdominal pain are not well understood. New research has shown, however, that Piezo2 ion channels, which are involved in the sense of temperature and mechanical pressure, are present in the colon and they play a role in abdominal pain sensation. This work, which used a mouse model, has been reported in Neuron and may help scientists develop better therapeutics for the chronic pain that often accompanies bowel disorders.

3 DAYS AGO