New York Post

New Moderna cancer vaccine showing breakthrough results: ‘A tremendous step forward’

A new cancer vaccine from Moderna is showing breakthrough results in preventing recurrences of melanoma, and could ward off other types of cancer as well, the Wall Street Journal reported. In a mid-stage clinical trial involving post-surgery patients, the vaccine was paired with Keytruda, an immunotherapy manufactured by Merck. The risk of relapse or death by skin cancer was lowered by 44% from the use of Keytruda alone. “This is the first time we see a really strong signal with a cancer vaccine,”  Merck’s head of global clinical development and chief medical officer, Eliav Barr said. “This is the first time we...
Medical News Today

Does emphysema progress after quitting smoking?

Emphysema is an incurable, progressive lung condition that is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). People with emphysema have permanently enlarged lung air spaces, which causes difficulty breathing and coughing with or without mucus. Quitting smoking can help prevent further lung deterioration in any stage of COPD. Smoking.
MedicalXpress

Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment

Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
Healthline

Atrial Fibrillation and Strokes: What's the Risk if You Take Eliquis?

Eliquis is an anticoagulant medication that lowers the risk of dangerous blood clots forming in your heart due to atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is the most common arrhythmia and a major risk factor for stroke, especially among older adults. AFib is a heart rhythm disturbance characterized by chaotic and unpredictable...
MedicalXpress

Novel immunotherapeutic target against hepatocellular carcinoma

HKUMed researchers at AIDS Institute, Department of Microbiology and Department of Surgery, School of Clinical Medicine, and School of Biomedical Sciences have discovered the role of an isoformic programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1), namely Δ42PD-1, in suppressing the function of killer T cells, which are essential for killing cancer cells in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients.
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Potential Medical Breakthrough in Treatment of Asthma

The late-fall through the winter months are particularly dangerous for those who suffer from the common lung-related illness. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to asthma, or who suspects an asthma diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, including MedicineNet.com, Dr. Jill Johnson of Aston University’s School of Biosciences, and ReachMD.com.
labroots.com

Researchers Reveal the Signals That Cause Chronic Gut Pain

Many people suffer from gastrointestinal disorders that disrupt bowel function and lead to excessive inflammation, which often causes chronic pain. While abdominal pain can happen when there is physical stretching, such as from bloating, the biological mechanisms underlying abdominal pain are not well understood. New research has shown, however, that Piezo2 ion channels, which are involved in the sense of temperature and mechanical pressure, are present in the colon and they play a role in abdominal pain sensation. This work, which used a mouse model, has been reported in Neuron and may help scientists develop better therapeutics for the chronic pain that often accompanies bowel disorders.
Prevention

High Intensity Exercise May Reduce the Risk of Metastatic Cancer by 72%, Study Suggests

Research shows that high-intensity exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer. Researchers found that there were 72% fewer metastatic cancer cases in people who reported regularly exercising at a high intensity compared to those who did not engage in physical exercise. Experts explain the findings and the cancer-reducing benefits...
psychologytoday.com

Getting a Good Night’s Sleep Might Help Avoid Cancer

Many people don’t sleep well at night due to an undiagnosed sleep disorder. The risk for all cancers was significantly higher for subjects with a sleep disorder than those without a sleep disorder. Reduced melatonin production may play a role in the carcinogenic effects of sleep disorders. Women are...
KTEN.com

What is the Average Age for Cataracts?

Originally Posted On: https://mycorneacare.com/eye-health-and-wellness/average-age-for-cataracts/. If you’re at the average age for cataracts and notice blurred vision and dull colors, it may be time to talk with your eye doctor. A cataract clouds your eye’s natural lens and may cause vision impairment that affects your daily activities. However, with regular...
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify protein that may protect the heart during certain cancer treatment regimens

Anthracyclines are a class of chemotherapies effective in treating many forms of cancer, including leukemias, lymphomas and breast cancer. Anthracyclines—such as doxorubicin, frequently used against breast cancer—kill cancer cells by damaging their DNA. However, these effective chemotherapies also cause toxic effects in the heart in about ten percent of patients that can eventually lead to heart failure, particularly in older patients with pre-existing cardiovascular disease.
targetedonc.com

Initiating Therapy for Myelofibrosis Based on Risk Assessment

During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Rami Komrokji, MD, and participants discussed when to start treatment for patients with myelofibrosis. A 68-year-old woman presented to her physician with symptoms of fatigue and abdominal pain lasting 4 months. She also reported increased bruising and unexplained weight loss. Her spleen was palpable 8 cm below the left costal margin. Genetic testing results showed a JAK2 V617F mutation. Bone marrow biopsy results showed megakaryocyte proliferation and atypia with evidence of reticulin fibrosis, and blood smear results revealed leukoerythroblastosis.
Healthline

Side Effects of Albuterol Aerosol Inhaler: What You Need to Know

If you have a certain kind of breathing condition, you may be interested in learning more about albuterol. It’s a generic prescription drug used to treat the following conditions in adults and some children:. bronchospasm caused by exercise (also called exercise-induced asthma) Albuterol comes as a metered-dose aerosol inhaler....
neurologylive.com

Addressing Unmet Needs of Dementia With Lewy Bodies: James Galvin, MD, MPH

The director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine discussed the treatment differences and unmet needs between dementia with Lewy bodies and Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “This compounds—CT1812—binds to something called the sigma 2 receptor....
