Boston, MA

whdh.com

Police launch death investigation in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood. Authorities could be seen working at the corner of Lee Hill Road and Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon, with multiple cruisers arriving sometime around 3 p.m. and clearing out around 6 p.m. The focus was a unit...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

whdh.com

Woman faces multiple assault charges after allegedly hitting man with car, stabbing him in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman from Mattapan has been charged with hitting her former boyfriend with a car before stabbing him, according to officials. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Lashonda Warner, 27, was facing assault and battery charges as well as a charge for leaving the scene after the incident happened Friday, Dec. 23.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Hit Cheating Boyfriend With Car, Then Stabbed Him: DA

A Boston woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit her boyfriend with her car and then stabbed him last weekend. Lashonda Warner, 27, of Mattapan, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said. She was ordered held on $5,000 bail following her arraignment Tuesday and told not to have any contact with the victim.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

DA: Christmas Day murder-suicide in Lowell under investigation

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A murder-suicide involving a husband and wife in Lowell is under investigation, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Following a preliminary investigation, officials said it appeared a 60-year-old man, identified as Jose Santiago, shot his wife, Rosa, 55, before fatally shooting himself on Sunday, Dec. 25.
LOWELL, MA
FUN 107

Brockton Man Who Shot and Killed Blind Man to Be Paroled

BROCKTON — A man convicted of killing a blind man with a shotgun at point-blank range at his home in Brockton in December 1986 will be released on parole again, after he had his parole revoked following multiple arrests in 2009. The Massachusetts Parole Board wrote in its Dec....
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Car goes up in flames at Hyde Park car wash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews were called to a car wash in Hyde Park on Wednesday night after a vehicle went up in flames. There were no reported injuries. The cause of the vehicle fire remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Car slams into Mashpee real estate office

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A mini van slammed into a real estate office in Mashpee Tuesday afternoon. The building sustained major damage. No injuries were reported. A witness told 7NEWS they saw the driver lose control of his vehicle and crash into the building. The cause of the crash remains...
MASHPEE, MA
ABC6.com

Dorchester woman charged with arson

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman is charged with arson of a dwelling after fleeing the scene of a house she set ablaze. Around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, police and fire officials were dispatched to 74 Mora Street in Dorchester for a building fire. First responders rescued two elderly men...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Brockton mother to be sentenced in stabbing deaths of her two children

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton mother will be sentenced Wednesday morning in the stabbing deaths of her two children after a jury found her guilty of first degree murder earlier this week. Prosecutors say Latarsha Sanders fatally stabbed 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La’son Brito in their apartment in...
BROCKTON, MA

