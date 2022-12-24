Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Police launch death investigation in Roslindale
BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood. Authorities could be seen working at the corner of Lee Hill Road and Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon, with multiple cruisers arriving sometime around 3 p.m. and clearing out around 6 p.m. The focus was a unit...
whdh.com
Woman faces multiple assault charges after allegedly hitting man with car, stabbing him in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman from Mattapan has been charged with hitting her former boyfriend with a car before stabbing him, according to officials. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Lashonda Warner, 27, was facing assault and battery charges as well as a charge for leaving the scene after the incident happened Friday, Dec. 23.
Boston man accused of exposing self to teenager on MBTA bus, police say
BOSTON — A 48-year-old Boston man was arrested for exposing himself and making sexual comments to a teenager while onboard an MBTA bus on Tuesday night, police said. Carlos Pires was charged with annoying & accosting, threats to commit a crime, disorderly conduct and attempted unarmed robbery following the incident.
Mass. Man's Death While in Conn. Police Custody Under Investigation
The death of a man who died while in South Windsor police custody earlier this week is under investigation. The Office of the Inspector General said it is investigating the death of Kevin Doherty, of Boston, Massachusetts. He died on Monday while in the custody of South Windsor Police. Last...
Person Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Home On Gallivan Boulevard In Boston
One person is in the hospital after a car crash into a home on a major roadway in Boston, authorities said.Boston EMS responded to a report of a car that crashed into a building near 592 Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, a spokesperson told Daily Voice. …
Woman charged in connection with Dorchester fire, ordered by judge to be evaluated
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is facing arson charges after allegedly starting a fire at her apartment in Dorchester. Nikia Rivera, 45, told booking officers “the devil made me do it, there are ghosts in my house,” after they caught up with the resident, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.
DA: Christmas Day murder-suicide in Lowell under investigation
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A murder-suicide involving a husband and wife in Lowell is under investigation, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Following a preliminary investigation, officials said it appeared a 60-year-old man, identified as Jose Santiago, shot his wife, Rosa, 55, before fatally shooting himself on Sunday, Dec. 25.
Three suspects from New Bedford arrested following catalytic converter theft in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Three suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with a catalytic converter theft in Roxbury. Police say they received a tip just before 4 a.m. Tuesday that someone was stealing a catalytic converter from a parked car in the area of 15 Devon Street. During the...
Brockton Man Who Shot and Killed Blind Man to Be Paroled
BROCKTON — A man convicted of killing a blind man with a shotgun at point-blank range at his home in Brockton in December 1986 will be released on parole again, after he had his parole revoked following multiple arrests in 2009. The Massachusetts Parole Board wrote in its Dec....
Man convicted of kidnapping, killing Boston woman could pay $632K in restitution
BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge will now decide if the man convicted of kidnapping and killing a Boston woman in 2019 will pay $632,000 in restitution. Earlier this year, Louis Coleman was convicted of kidnapping Jassy Correia outside a Boston nightclub in 2019 and then killing her. The money would...
Car goes up in flames at Hyde Park car wash
BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews were called to a car wash in Hyde Park on Wednesday night after a vehicle went up in flames. There were no reported injuries. The cause of the vehicle fire remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
Car slams into Mashpee real estate office
MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A mini van slammed into a real estate office in Mashpee Tuesday afternoon. The building sustained major damage. No injuries were reported. A witness told 7NEWS they saw the driver lose control of his vehicle and crash into the building. The cause of the crash remains...
Dorchester woman charged with arson
BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman is charged with arson of a dwelling after fleeing the scene of a house she set ablaze. Around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, police and fire officials were dispatched to 74 Mora Street in Dorchester for a building fire. First responders rescued two elderly men...
Brockton mother to be sentenced in stabbing deaths of her two children
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton mother will be sentenced Wednesday morning in the stabbing deaths of her two children after a jury found her guilty of first degree murder earlier this week. Prosecutors say Latarsha Sanders fatally stabbed 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La’son Brito in their apartment in...
