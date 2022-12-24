Police: Video shows man stealing package from Short North porch again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing packages off of porches in the Short North area in north Columbus.

On Saturday, CPD released video surveillance captured at the 1000 block of Say Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday where a man approached a porch and took a package from it. You can see the surveillance video in the player above.

Police say the man left in a light colored SUV as a passenger and has been captured in two separate videos allegedly stealing packages from porches in the Short North.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-1434.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.