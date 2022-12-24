The 8 best real-estate reality TV shows to binge over the holidays

A scene from Netflix's "Selling Sunset." Netflix

A post-holiday party hangover calls for cozying up and binging some real estate TV.

From the drama of selling a luxury unit to the joy of a new design, there's something for everyone.

Here are the best shows to watch this holiday season and where you can stream them.

What's a more fun way to start the New Year inspired — without even getting off the couch — than by binge-watching some real-estate reality TV?

Joyous stories about how to design beautiful spaces, like " Dream Home Makeover ," are great for the whole family. Dramatic tales of what it takes to make millions selling luxury mansions, like " Selling Sunset ," will motivate you to crush it at work in 2023. Accounts of fascinating construction projects, like on " Tiny Home Nation ," can make you rethink what it means to live more sustainably.

Whether you're nursing that eggnog hangover or recovering from a latke food coma, there's something for everyone. (Psst, real-estate agents like these shows , too.)

Here are eight of the top binge-worthy real estate TV shows to watch and how to watch them, categorized by four different types of real-estate TV watchers: interior design lovers, organization nerds, drama fiends, and home depot card holders.

Shea and Syd McGee on set of "Dream Home Makeover." Netflix.

For the interior-design lover: 'Dream Home Makeover'

Watch "Dream Home Makeover" on Netflix

This series follows husband and wife duo Shea and Syd McGee as they run their now-famous interior-design studio based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Watch as they embark on remodeling everything from a huge home in Southern California to a basement space with a movie theater in it.

Consider tuning in if you're interested in interior design and playful banter between spouses. Their three children under 10, the youngest of whom came into the world in 2022, make adorable appearances throughout.

Average episode length : 30 minutes

Available seasons : 4

Episodes per season: 6

Follow the stars: @studiomcgee

Ray and Eilyn Jimenez of "Designing Miami." Courtesy of Ray and Eilyn Jimenez

For the interior-design lover: 'Designing Miami'

Watch "Designing Miami" on Netflix

Set in one of the most popular spots to move to — especially for the ultrawealthy — the show follows Eilyn and Ray Jimenez, spouses who run competing interior-design firms. Learn how South Floridians are changing up their spaces beyond the typical white-on-white interior aesthetic the Magic City is known for.

Fashion lovers will also love watching the Jimenezes grace the small screen — their snazzy outfits and personal style are as impeccable as their design choices.

Average episode length : 30 minutes

Available seasons : 1

Episodes per season: 8

Follow the stars : @eilynjimenez , @rayjimenez

Joanna Teplin, left, and Clea Shearer of "The Home Edit." Courtesy of Walmart and The Home Edit

For the organization nerd: 'The Home Edit'

Watch "The Home Edit" on Netflix

Are you obsessed with Khloé Kardashian's massive taupe pantry, which has clear jars filled with Cheez-Its and granola, baskets filled with snack-size popcorn bags, and at least six cereal dispensers?

If so, watch her favorite home organizers help celebrities — including Khloé herself, Reese Witherspoon and Kelsea Ballerini — whip their spaces into shape. If cleaning out your closet relaxes you and going into the Container Store makes your heart beat faster, this is the show to add to your watch list.

Average episode length : 45 minutes

Available seasons : 2

Episodes per season : 8

Follow the stars: @thehomeedit , @joannateplin

Netflix

For the organization nerd: 'Tidying Up with Marie Kondo'

Watch "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo" on Netflix

This Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Japanese organizer and author Marie Kondo, who rose to fame in 2015 after her seminal book, "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," became a global sensation.

Kondo's signature KonMari method helps people control clutter and get rid of old items by asking which things spark joy — and saying a tender thank-you and goodbye to anything that doesn't. Guided by Kondo's gentle encouragement, on-screen hoarders whittle down their treasure troves.

Average episode length : 40 minutes

Available seasons : 1

Episodes per season : 8

Follow the stars : @mariekondo

Chrishell Stause and Maya Vander on "Selling Sunset." Courtesy of Netflix

For the drama fiend: 'Selling Sunset'

Watch "Selling Sunset" on Netflix

If you spend your Monday nights watching the tears and drama unfold as a former NFL player or beauty queen date 30 suitors, or if you have RHONY on in the background as you fold your laundry, then this drama-filled reality show about life in the real-estate biz is for you.

It follows luxury brokers such as Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim at LA-based-firm the Oppenheim Group as they sell mansions with infinity pools to sunny southern California's wealthiest residents.

Average episode length: 30 minutes

Available seasons : 5

Episodes per season: 11

Follow the stars on instagram: @chrishell.stause , @thechristinequinn , @jasonoppenheim

Luis D. Ortiz, left, Ryan Serhant and Fredrik Eklund from "Million Dollar Listing NY" attend a 2014 event. Evan Agostini/AP

For the drama fiend: 'Million Dollar Listing New York'

Watch "Million Dollar Listing New York" on Peacock TV

Before there was "Selling Sunset," there was "Million Dollar Listing" — another dramatic look inside the lives of real-estate agents who make millions selling homes to the wealthy. While the series started in LA, their New York City spinoff is some of the best real-estate reality TV out there.

On top of the big personalities that drive the show, from Fredrik Eklund to Ryan Serhant , you'll get to see inside some of the swankiest Manhattan and Brooklyn cribs out there.

Average episode length: 40 to 55 minutes

Available seasons: 9

Episodes per season: 9 to 16

Follow the stars on instagram: @ryanserhant , @fredrikeklundny

Joanna and Chip Gaines of "Fixer Upper." NBC/Getty Images

For the Home Depot cardholder: 'Fixer Upper'

Watch "Fixer Upper" on HBO Max

Wife-and-husband duo Joanna and Chip Gaines flip rundown Texas homes for a living.

Their show, which ran for 13 seasons and wrapped in 2018, was No. 1 on HGTV. (They now release content on their own network.) The original "Fixer Upper" chronicles how their company, Magnolia, flips homes — and what it takes to turn a huge profit.

The couple is not without controversy , but that hasn't stopped their success. The Gaineses have launched a conglomerate of businesses , from a bakery to a television network to a home-decor line, while attracting a cult following. Most of their ventures are based in Waco, Texas, which they have turned into a destination for fans of modern farmhouse style.

Average episode length : 45 minutes

Available seasons: 5

Episodes per season : 13

Follow the stars on instagram : @joannagaines , @chipgaines , @magnolia

The interior of a tiny home. Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

For the Home Depot cardholder: 'Tiny Home Nation'

Watch "Tiny House Nat ion" on Hulu or Netflix

Watch this show if you've found yourself scrolling through irresistible videos of people who live in vans or tiny homes on wheels. As owning a home becomes increasingly unaffordable, many people have turned to tiny homes. (It helps that they can be extremely photogenic in the age of Instagram and TikTok.)

"Tiny House Nation" documents what it takes to make these petite pads livable and comfortable in order to lead a more sustainable, affordable life.

Average episode length : 40 minutes

Available seasons: 2 on Netflix, 1 on Hulu

Episodes per season: 8

Follow the stars: @zackgiffin , @johnkweisbarth