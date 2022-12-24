Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
The 7 Coolest Android Features We Got in 2022
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In 2022, Google introduced numerous new features on Android, some major while others minor. With many changes to Android in 2022 thanks to the launch of Android 13 and Google's regular Pixel Feature drops, it can be hard to keep up with each one of them.
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Bluetooth Cards for PC
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Wireless technology such as Bluetooth performs virtually indistinguishable from its wired counterparts and has only been improved over time, like the latest Bluetooth 5.2. The days of having millions of wires sprouting from the back of your PC like some bad horror flick are numbered.
makeuseof.com
How to Open Color Management in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Color management is a crucial part of any workflow that relies on digital images. Whether you are a photographer, video editor, or graphic designer, this tool can help you get the most accurate colors out of your display.
makeuseof.com
How to Open the Component Services in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Component Services on Windows can help you maintain the security and performance of your computer. But, how do you find and open Component Services in Windows 11?
makeuseof.com
The Most Exciting Android Devices Released in 2022
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android users worldwide experienced leaps forward in both hardware and software for Android devices in 2022. There have been impressive pushes in all kinds of directions, from seemingly durable foldable phones to impressive camera lenses and post-processing image software.
makeuseof.com
9 Free Cloud Computing Online Courses for Beginners
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cloud computing is a game-changing technology that has changed the way we work. IT services are now delivered over the cloud or the internet, making work processes more efficient.
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Make Windows 11 Start Up Faster
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A slow can booting PC can quite literally suck the life out of you. It's frustrating and adversely affects your productivity. While Windows 11 is a game-changer in redefining your user experience, it can become challenging if your PC takes a long time to startup.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Ubuntu Touch on Your Mobile Phone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smartphones are increasingly invasive, with tracking technology, user accounts, and apps recording your activity. If you're looking for a way to strip things back but still use a smartphone, a Linux phone is an option. But where do you start? The answer may already be in your pocket, thanks to Ubuntu Touch.
makeuseof.com
How to Configure Microsoft Word to Always Open Email Attachments in Reading View on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft Word comes with a lot of security features that protect your computer from malicious files. One of these options allows you to open all email attachments in Word's reading view by default.
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Windows From Saving Files to OneDrive
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OneDrive is a powerful cloud storage client that comes pre-installed on both Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers. With it, you can easily store your data in the cloud and share files across multiple devices.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up a Mobile Hotspot on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In today’s digital age, almost everything we do on our devices depends on being connected to the internet. If you’re unable to get online from your primary device for some reason or another, you’ll want to try connecting through a device already connected to the internet.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Foxit PDF Reader on Ubuntu
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In search of a good PDF reader for your Ubuntu system? Foxit PDF Reader is easy to install and works fantastically with PDF documents on both Ubuntu and its derivatives.
makeuseof.com
How to Open Microsoft Paint in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you are a professional graphic designer or just want to create a quick sketch, Microsoft Paint is an easy-to-use tool that can help you get the job done. In this article, we'll show you how to find and open Microsoft Paint in Windows 11.
makeuseof.com
How to Make a DIY Motion Sensor for Apple HomeKit
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smart home devices compatible with Apple HomeKit are often expensive. However, you can build your own unofficial smart home sensors, such as ones to detect motion, by using an inexpensive ESP8266-based board like a D1 Mini along with a PIR or microwave radar-based motion sensor under $5—no soldering required.
makeuseof.com
How to Use the csplit Command to Split Files on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. csplit is a popular Linux command-line utility used to split the contents of a file into two. The file you need to alter must be a text file with a ".txt" extension.
makeuseof.com
What Is Pinterest Predicts?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do you want to be a trendsetter? Pinterest Predicts is a tool you can use to always be ahead of the curve on trends for the next year instead of just following them. Here is how to use Pinterest Predicts when searching on Pinterest and creating Boards to stay on trend.
makeuseof.com
7 Disadvantages of Using a VPN
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using a VPN allows you to conceal your IP address to protect your online activity, access geographically restricted content on streaming sites, and save money on online purchases by choosing a more favorable location. In fact, you might consider these services to be a one-size-fits-all solution to all your online privacy and security needs.
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Configure Jenkins on Ubuntu
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Jenkins is the most sought-after tool used for automating software development. The automation software allows you to easily integrate various DevOps stages in your project. Jenkins...
makeuseof.com
What Is a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) and How Does It Work?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With the advancements in technology, artificial intelligence (AI) has become a regular part of our lives. From virtual assistants to autonomous vehicles, AI is being used across industries and in various applications.
makeuseof.com
Unable to Copy and Paste to a Remote Desktop Session on Windows? Try These Fixes
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You’re using the Windows Remote Desktop Services tool but suddenly can’t copy and paste files. This can be really annoying, especially if you're using Remote Desktop for the sole purpose of moving files.
Comments / 0