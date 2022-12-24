ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carmel, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

4 teens arrested after late night chase in Nashville

The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken into custody after a chase in Nashville. 4 teens arrested after late night chase in Nashville. The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken into custody after a chase in Nashville. TN Dept. of Health reports...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury Regional Medical Group welcomes physician assistant

Brian Lovely, PA-C, is now a part of the staff at Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Primary Care in Columbia. Lovely joins the team with 13 years of experience as a physician assistant. He received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and soon after completed his master’s degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
COLUMBIA, TN
wjhl.com

Region's Methodist face April LGBTQ split

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christianity’s waiting season of Advent drew to a close on Christmas Sunday, but the United Methodist Church’s (UMC) Holston Conference — and the entire denomination — is in a waiting period of its own. Region’s Methodist face April LGBTQ split...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man arrested after allegedly shooting sibling in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing an assault charge after police found his sibling with a gunshot wound Tuesday night. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), police responded to reports of a shooting around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Freemond Drive. Police report that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
weddingchicks.com

A Glass Chapel Wedding Full of Whimsy in Nashville, TN

This Nashville, TN wedding is overflowing with whimsical yet timeless wedding inspiration. Married in a glass chapel, their ceremony aisle not only had beautiful lighting but a breathtaking view of the woods that surrounded the venue. Add to that the flowers inside made the venue feel like an absolute fairytale! They also had a unique and fun menu for their wedding reception inspired by their love for breakfast food!
NASHVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Scott County Rotary Club wraps up 33rd annual Shoe Fund Drive

WEBER CITY — A project that started by collecting loose change from club members in 1989 has blossomed into an annual Christmas blessing for students in Scott County, Virginia. In mid-December, the Scott County Rotary Club wrapped up its 33rd annual Shoe Fund Drive by delivering new shoes and...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WJHL

New K9 ‘Stash’ joins Bristol police as narcotics detection dog

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officer Eric Keller of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) has a new partner. K9 Stash is a Belgian Malinois selected by Keller and the BTPD as the latest addition to the department’s K9 Unit. A release from the city states that Stash was born in Holland, then brought to the […]
BRISTOL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy