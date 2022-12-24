ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Canyon Tour Helicopter Rough Landing Leaves Seven Injured

Seven people were injured in Nevada when a Grand Canyon tour helicopter made an extra hard landing recently. Among those injured after the hard landing after the aircraft left the popular national park is the tour helicopter’s pilot. According to reports, the concerns began shortly before the Grand Canyon Tour helicopter approached the landing area at the Boulder City Municipal Airport in Nevada.
Affected by Southwest’s flight cancellations? Hold on to those receipts

To the many people affected by the cancelation this week of nearly 10,000 flights by Southwest Airlines, be sure to hold onto your receipts. From having a longer stay at the airport to hotel rooms to rental cars and more, if you incurred additional costs due to Southwest stranding you, the airline said it will reimburse “reasonable requests.”
Law protects export of sacred Native American items from US

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Federal penalties have increased under a newly signed law intended to protect the cultural patrimony of Native American tribes, immediately making some crimes a felony and doubling the prison time for anyone convicted of multiple offenses. President Joe Biden signed the Safeguard Tribal Objects of...
