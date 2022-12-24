Read full article on original website
Downed power lines, power outages, frozen pipes: Lessons from the bomb cyclone
It all began with the tree in the yard. The massive winter storm that barreled across the northeast on Friday, with wind at times topping 50 mph, toppled one of the large trees in Scott Burkholder’s front yard. That was just the beginning of the winter storm-related woes for...
Grand Canyon Tour Helicopter Rough Landing Leaves Seven Injured
Seven people were injured in Nevada when a Grand Canyon tour helicopter made an extra hard landing recently. Among those injured after the hard landing after the aircraft left the popular national park is the tour helicopter’s pilot. According to reports, the concerns began shortly before the Grand Canyon Tour helicopter approached the landing area at the Boulder City Municipal Airport in Nevada.
Affected by Southwest’s flight cancellations? Hold on to those receipts
To the many people affected by the cancelation this week of nearly 10,000 flights by Southwest Airlines, be sure to hold onto your receipts. From having a longer stay at the airport to hotel rooms to rental cars and more, if you incurred additional costs due to Southwest stranding you, the airline said it will reimburse “reasonable requests.”
Exploding numbers of eels wriggle upstream following demolition of Md. dam
At first, the sight of even one or two juvenile American eels wriggling about in the holding tank atop the Daniels Dam near Ellicott City was encouraging, said William Harbold, a biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Although they were few and far between, their presence meant that...
Law protects export of sacred Native American items from US
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Federal penalties have increased under a newly signed law intended to protect the cultural patrimony of Native American tribes, immediately making some crimes a felony and doubling the prison time for anyone convicted of multiple offenses. President Joe Biden signed the Safeguard Tribal Objects of...
