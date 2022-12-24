ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Tharpe-led North Iredell breezes past West into semifinals

OLIN — Just as he had done several times already in the game, North Iredell’s Beckham Tharpe grabbed a loose ball on the run and began to thunder down the court toward the hoop. However, this time, rather than attacking the hoop at full speed, he slowed down just before the hoop, let a couple of West Iredell defenders blow by, and then went up for the easy dunk.
OLIN, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Mustangs sweep Greyhounds

The East Lincoln girls stayed perfect with a dominating 61-12 Western Foothills 3A Conference win on Wednesday at Statesville. Emma Montanari scored 12 points and dished out 5 assists for the Lady Mustangs, while adding 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocked shots. Madison Self chipped in with 10 points, 8 boards and a steal.
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte leaders say Tepper talks on entertainment district, stadium unaffected by Rock Hill fight

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte city government leaders offered a collective shrug of the shoulders last week in response to the resolution of a bankruptcy filing and multiple lawsuits around David Tepper’s abandoned Carolina Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill. Judge Karen B. Owens agreed to approve the settlement plan pending some tweaks, signaling the close of a nine-month ordeal that proved costly for all sides financially and reputationally.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

Dec. 26, 1997-Jan. 1, 1998. School board meeting. “It was also announced that the Iredell-Statesville School System is the largest system in the state to be fully accredited and that the transportation department has a 100 percent efficiency rating and is considered a role model for other school systems.” (12/26)
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Carolina Panthers

Playoff tickets are on sale now

CHARLOTTE — With the Panthers making their bid for the postseason again, fans can secure their place in Bank of America Stadium for the playoffs starting now. A limited number of single-game tickets for a potential Panthers home wild card playoff game are on sale now by clicking here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This North Carolina City Ranked Among The Best For Music Lovers

We LOVE music, the arts and creativity. As a matter of fact, Google searches for best “cities for street art” skyrocketed by 100 percent in the Unites States alone. This North Carolina city ranked among the best for music lovers in the country. Workamajig compiled a list of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Timely help as no one hurt in Christmas fire in Statesville

As Marty Hicks returned home from a family Christmas celebration on Christmas morning, he saw smoke and flames and four children leaving a home on Jennings Road in Statesville. “The main thing, these four children were very blessed to get out of this home safely,” Hicks said. “My wife and I were first to stop, I checked on the children while my wife called 911. I made sure they had every person out of the home. I put the two young boys, one 8 the other 11 in my wife’s car to stay warm.”
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Woman, car recovered from river two days after crash

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 26-year-old Statesville woman and her car were pulled from the South Yadkin River Saturday two days after a crash, officials announced Monday. The woman was apparently driving on Garden Valley Road near the Interstate 40 overpass Thursday when she crossed the center line and struck a bridge railing, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash caused the vehicle to overturn and enter the river.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Concord radio station sold, format switched to Contemporary Christian

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Memories Radio on WEGO, 98.3 FM in Concord, has been sold and is operating under a new format. Educational Media Foundation has agreed to purchase 98.3 FM from 2B Productions in Salisbury. The station will air EMF’s “Air1 Radio” Christian music network, according to Buddy Poole, the station manager for 2B Productions.
CONCORD, NC
country1037fm.com

This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day

It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
ROCK HILL, SC

