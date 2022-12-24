Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Tharpe-led North Iredell breezes past West into semifinals
OLIN — Just as he had done several times already in the game, North Iredell’s Beckham Tharpe grabbed a loose ball on the run and began to thunder down the court toward the hoop. However, this time, rather than attacking the hoop at full speed, he slowed down just before the hoop, let a couple of West Iredell defenders blow by, and then went up for the easy dunk.
lincolntimesnews.com
Mustangs sweep Greyhounds
The East Lincoln girls stayed perfect with a dominating 61-12 Western Foothills 3A Conference win on Wednesday at Statesville. Emma Montanari scored 12 points and dished out 5 assists for the Lady Mustangs, while adding 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocked shots. Madison Self chipped in with 10 points, 8 boards and a steal.
Collegiate award recognizes Union County athlete who started as walk-on
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A cross country athlete from Union County knew in order to compete with the best, she’d have to give it her all. So when Cuthbertson High School graduate Charli Montalvo started her freshman year at High Point University as an unrecruited walk-on this fall, the pressure was on.
WBTV
‘Ultimate student-athlete’: Livingstone College basketball player killed in car accident
‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard. As the state of New York continues to deal with the historic blizzard, a Charlotte family knows firsthand the pain this storm has caused. Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not...
Charlotte leaders say Tepper talks on entertainment district, stadium unaffected by Rock Hill fight
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte city government leaders offered a collective shrug of the shoulders last week in response to the resolution of a bankruptcy filing and multiple lawsuits around David Tepper’s abandoned Carolina Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill. Judge Karen B. Owens agreed to approve the settlement plan pending some tweaks, signaling the close of a nine-month ordeal that proved costly for all sides financially and reputationally.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
Dec. 26, 1997-Jan. 1, 1998. School board meeting. “It was also announced that the Iredell-Statesville School System is the largest system in the state to be fully accredited and that the transportation department has a 100 percent efficiency rating and is considered a role model for other school systems.” (12/26)
Carolina Panthers
Playoff tickets are on sale now
CHARLOTTE — With the Panthers making their bid for the postseason again, fans can secure their place in Bank of America Stadium for the playoffs starting now. A limited number of single-game tickets for a potential Panthers home wild card playoff game are on sale now by clicking here.
country1037fm.com
This North Carolina City Ranked Among The Best For Music Lovers
We LOVE music, the arts and creativity. As a matter of fact, Google searches for best “cities for street art” skyrocketed by 100 percent in the Unites States alone. This North Carolina city ranked among the best for music lovers in the country. Workamajig compiled a list of...
Plans for a landfill next to a Charlotte neighborhood upsetting residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in Charlotte's Oakdale neighborhood are pushing back against plans for a new landfill. Neighbors don’t want dumping in their backyards but city zoning regulations for the proposed facility allow it. Oakdale residents call their community quiet and close-knit. "It’s just a neighborhood that everybody...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Buddy's Seafood is more than just a business. It's a tribute to family
Every morning, as Cornell Harris prepares to open up his seafood shop, the final thing he does is give a command to the automated home device that controls many of the electronics in the store. “Alexa, open the market,” he says. The response he gets comes not from those...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Timely help as no one hurt in Christmas fire in Statesville
As Marty Hicks returned home from a family Christmas celebration on Christmas morning, he saw smoke and flames and four children leaving a home on Jennings Road in Statesville. “The main thing, these four children were very blessed to get out of this home safely,” Hicks said. “My wife and I were first to stop, I checked on the children while my wife called 911. I made sure they had every person out of the home. I put the two young boys, one 8 the other 11 in my wife’s car to stay warm.”
1 Injured After Train Crashes Into Vehicle In North Carolina
One person was taken to the hospital after a train crashed into a vehicle on the tracks.
Woman, car recovered from river two days after crash
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 26-year-old Statesville woman and her car were pulled from the South Yadkin River Saturday two days after a crash, officials announced Monday. The woman was apparently driving on Garden Valley Road near the Interstate 40 overpass Thursday when she crossed the center line and struck a bridge railing, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash caused the vehicle to overturn and enter the river.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for December 29
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
WBTV
Concord radio station sold, format switched to Contemporary Christian
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Memories Radio on WEGO, 98.3 FM in Concord, has been sold and is operating under a new format. Educational Media Foundation has agreed to purchase 98.3 FM from 2B Productions in Salisbury. The station will air EMF’s “Air1 Radio” Christian music network, according to Buddy Poole, the station manager for 2B Productions.
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in NC now charged with killing Kansas girlfriend
NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. — Prosecutors filed a charge of second degree murder against Joseph R. Deluca, 37, in the death of his girlfriend, Elaina Asprea. Asprea, 47, was found dead in a field near her Chanute home on December 6th, three days after officials believe she was killed. Officials say Deluca showed up at a […]
country1037fm.com
This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day
It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
North Carolina man among 2 charged in nationwide Ring camera ‘swatting’ spree
Two young men have been charged with carrying out a "swatting spree" over the span of one week in November as they allegedly hacked into a dozen Ring doorbell cameras across the country, including Huntsville, and live-streamed police response.
Charlotte woman dies after getting stuck in New York snowstorm
BUFFALO, NEW YORK — The blizzard that pummeled the northeast on Christmas weekend also dealt a heartbreaking blow to a Charlotte family. Locally, the weather woes were primarily kept to frigid temperatures and burst pipes, but the winter storm was deadly across the country. So far, more than 50...
wccbcharlotte.com
11-Year-Old Madalina Cojocari Still Missing, Parents Due In Court Wednesday
CORNELIUS, N.C. — The parents of Madalina Cojocari will be in court later this week. The 11-year-old girl from Cornelius was last seen November 23rd. She wasn’t reporter missing for three weeks. A WCCB Charlotte crew went to Cojocari’s home on Monday and saw a man our sources...
