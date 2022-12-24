ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Colts vs. Giants Week 17: Odds, Spread, Best Bets and Predictions

The Giants are in a "win and in" scenario for the playoffs while the Colts are looking like a lock for a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Colts are now the worst team in the NFL based on points allowed (357) compared to points scored (248), a -109 point differential. To put that number in perspective, the Bills have the best point differential at +157, 49ers are at +145, and the Eagles sit at +137.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Central Illinois Proud

College Football Bowl Games Bets and Odds: Moneyline Picks for Three Underdogs

Don't let the point spread fool you, these three underdogs are poised to pull off upsets in their Bowl games. Opt-outs, players entering the transfer portal as well as coaching replacements often wreck havoc on the odds and betting lines for college football bowl games. No matter the factors, bettors should not shy away from investing in the ‘tail-end’ of line movements.
TENNESSEE STATE
Central Illinois Proud

2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Texans, Colts and Panthers Pick QBs

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis land with QB-needy teams. We are only a couple of days away from the ball dropping in Times Square and the calendar flipping to 2023. While two weeks remain in the NFL regular season and 14...
GEORGIA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

MMQB Week 16: Cowboys, Packers, Steelers All Survive Scares

Links to all our coverage of the NFL’s Christmas weekend, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Micah Parsons, Kenny Pickett, Rasul Douglas and more. Welcome to Week 16 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 16, plus more from our staff.
GEORGIA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Fantasy Football Players Panic Over Derrick Henry Injury News

The Fantasy Football Championships are this week and some teams will likely be without their star performer. Fantasy football managers who have rode Derrick Henry to their league’s championship will likely need to look elsewhere for support in Week 17. That’s because the productive rusher is officially listed as doubtful for the team’s Thursday Night game against the Cowboys due to a hip injury. With the Titans only needing to defeat the Jaguars to secure a playoff berth and the AFC South title, Henry is unlikely to be in action. That means Hassan Haskins is projected to lead this backfield for Tennessee on Thursday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
News-Herald

All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers

Will he, or won't he? That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he was optimistic that Jackson would play again this season. But missing the first practice...
BALTIMORE, MD
Central Illinois Proud

Chargers DB Derwin James Ejected After Vicious Helmet-to-Helmet Hit

The former All-Pro returned to L.A.’s lineup after missing the last two games. Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday Night Football against the Colts after dishing out a scary helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter. The play occurred on second-and-2 with 5:23 remaining in the quarter as...
Central Illinois Proud

Bengals Perfect Practice Drill Against Patriots

The safety tells Albert Breer about the drill that kept alive their hopes for home field advantage. Plus, the Panthers’ playoff push and how the Ravens are winning without Lamar. There was a point in the Bengals-Patriots game Saturday where the whole thing had taken on the look of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Central Illinois Proud

Ranking the Six Best 2023 NFL Prospects in the College Football Playoff

Here are the players you scouts are most interested in from Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State. Cowboys Beat Eagles Thanks to Lessons From Loss to Jaguars | Ten Takeaways: Takeaways: Kenny Pickett on the Good and Bad of His Rookie Season | Three Deep: How the Bengals Answered the Bell Against the Patriots.
GEORGIA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Nine NFL Records That Could Be Broken by Season’s End

The league’s 17-game regular season puts several records in jeopardy. View the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 season marks just the second year that the NFL is playing 17 games in the regular season—giving players and teams one extra game to take aim at the record books.
Central Illinois Proud

Raiders Benching Carr, Starting Stidham for Rest of Season

Coach Josh McDaniels noted that the team wants to give the younger quarterbacks more play time. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that quarterback Derek Carr will sit out for the remainder of the season. In his place, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games against...
Central Illinois Proud

Raiders’ Derek Carr Leaves Team Following Demotion, per Reports

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games of the season. On the same day that Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that Derek Carr would be benched for the team’s final two games, the veteran quarterback apparently won’t even suit up for the team the rest of this season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Central Illinois Proud

Dolphins Confirm Tagovailoa Concussion, Tab Bridgewater to Start

It’s unclear how or when he sustained the injury in Sunday’s game against the Packers. View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Tua Tagovailoa has a concussion and is day-to-day. He also named Teddy Bridgewater the starter in the event Tagovailoa can’t play Sunday against the Patriots.
Central Illinois Proud

Report: NFL to Fine Mac Jones for Low Hit on Eli Apple

For the first time in his career, the Patriots quarterback faces a punishment from the league. The NFL plans to fine Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for the low hit he levied on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during Saturday’s game between the two AFC teams, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.
CINCINNATI, OH
Central Illinois Proud

Raiders’ McDaniels Doesn’t Rule Out Benching Derek Carr

Las Vegas's all-time leading passer threw three interceptions Saturday. There was a time when the 2022 edition of the AFC West was expected to be one of the most competitive divisions in NFL history, with the Raiders as a key factor. Now, it's Dec. 27 and Las Vegas is 6-9,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Central Illinois Proud

Saints’ Thomas Seems Excited by Brady, Payton Rumor

The story is very much a rumor, but it didn’t stop the former Offensive Player of the Year from sharing it on Instagram. The Saints have struggled to solidify the quarterback position since the retirement of franchise legend Drew Brees. Coach Dennis Allen, who inherited the job vacated by Sean Payton, has also struggled in his first year leading the team, which is 6–9 on the year. On Tuesday, ProFootballTalk posted a pretty spicy rumor about both crucial spots, and it caught the attention of star wide receiver undefined.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Central Illinois Proud

Erin Andrews Reacts to NFL QB Hitting Her With Errant Pass

The veteran Fox reporter played it cool when addressing the incident afterwards. Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews nearly took an errant pass from Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew to the face during Saturday’s Christmas Eve game against the Cowboys. However, she narrowly avoided the misfire by putting her arm up at the last moment, skillfully deflecting the football aside.
DALLAS, TX
Central Illinois Proud

Report: Broncos Name Jerry Rosburg Interim Coach After Hackett Firing

The longtime special teams coach takes over a 4–11 team with two games left. The Broncos reportedly named senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg the interim head coach after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter reported that the Denver roster was told of...
DENVER, CO
Central Illinois Proud

Cardinals’ JJ Watt Reveals Why He’s Retiring at Season’s End

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year admitted it was the “right time” for him to leave after 12 seasons. Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt opened up about what led to his retirement decision while speaking with the media on Wednesday. The Cardinals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy