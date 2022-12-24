Read full article on original website
Local hospitals reveal top baby names of 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local hospitals are revealing the top baby names of 2022. Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) shared the top names in Green Bay and Sheboygan. Top Boy Name: Noah and Henry (tie) Top Girl Name: Charlotte. HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Top Boy Name: Oliver...
Lighthouse Christian Books in Green Bay closed due to flooding
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A bookstore in Green Bay is closed until further notice due to overnight flooding caused by a burst pipe. The flooding is affecting nearly the entire store, causing water to cover the entire floor with water. Please pray for us today. We arrived to...
Two HSHS hospitals release top baby names of 2022
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay and HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan are pleased to announce the top names chosen for babies born at each hospital in 2022.
Door County gift shop left covered in ice after winter storm
GILLS ROCK, Wis. (WFRV) – The massive winter storm that hit most of the country this past week left its mark on a northeast Wisconsin gift shop in Door County. The Simply Scandinavian gift shop in Gills Rock was left covered in ice that built up over days of high winds and waves, and posted the astonishing pictures on its Facebook page.
Chicken found wandering in Menasha, police issue reminder that they are not allowed in the city
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department wanted to remind residents that chickens are not allowed in the city, after one was seen wandering around a person’s yard. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook about a chicken that was found wandering in a residents yard....
14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin
If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fire engulfs garage in Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a garage in Grand Chute Monday. At about 6:06 p.m., the Grand Chute Fire Department was called to a single-family home in the 500 block of West Sunset Avenue for a fire in a garage attached to a home. The owners escaped their...
Pipes bursting in nearby homes and businesses
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The frigid temperatures outside could cause your pipes to freeze and burst. A few businesses in our area experienced the issue this week. The Lighthouse Bookstore, Above and Beyond Children’s Museum, and the Appleton Pick n Save, are just a few of the places dealing with pipe bursts. The extreme cold temperatures are causing this issue occur more often.
De Pere police looking for woman reportedly involved in trespassing incident
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in De Pere are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman allegedly involved in a trespassing incident. A Facebook post by the De Pere Police Department states that officers are looking to identify the person pictured in two photos. If...
Oshkosh Arena will begin charging for parking during events, starting 2023
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Beginning in 2023, the Oshkosh Arena will begin charging event-goers for parking, including for Wisconsin Herd games. Officials made the announcement on Tuesday and began the statement by thanking Verve for sponsoring the first five years of free parking, “They have been a great partner and we thank them for their continued support of the Oshkosh Arena.”
‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ comes to Green Bay
(WFRV) – If you need a little sweet treat – or a cake for a crowd, you have a fun new option in the area. Jill McGrath and Marisa George visited Local 5 Live with a look at their new business Nothing Bundt Cakes and how you can make an order.
Marie D. Schmidt
Marie D. Schmidt, age 95, a resident of Manitowoc, entered into eternal life on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Laurel Grove Assisted Living in Manitowoc. Marie was born on March 14, 1927 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Otto and Dora Krueger Tittl. She attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1945. On December 28, 1956 she married Donald C. “Butch” Schmidt in Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death on November 7, 2004. Marie was employed in the purchasing department at Mirro Aluminum from 1945 to 1965. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her granddaughter Malachia Murphy along with reading, doing word puzzles and playing solitaire. Marie was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Manitowoc.
A look at Neenah’s nationally ranked ice skating rink
Best Life Magazine named the Neenah Plaza one of the most charming ice skating rinks in the country.
Milwaukee pedestrian accident; woman charged
MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 22 near W. Fond du Lac Ave. and N. Sherman. Bianca Coleman is facing the following charges: Hit-and-run (great bodily harm), knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended...
New Miss Wisconsin named after previous title holder became Miss America
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Kylene Spanbauer, of Fond Du Lac, is the new Miss Wisconsin 2022, after the previous title holder, Grace Stanke, was named Miss America 2023. Based on the rules, Stanke could no longer serve as Miss Wisconsin. According to the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization, Spanbauer...
Weenie of the Week 12-23-22 The Hopped Up Flunky Junkie of Fond Du Lac County
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…a still unidentified 40-year-old man from Hatley who, on Wednesday, led Fond du lac County Sheriff’s department on a nearly 23-mile chase. Here are some of the highlights…. -Police received a report...
Christmas memories with the Action 2 News team and Santa
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Before the Man in Red got too busy for the holiday season, we had a chance to sit down with him and members of Action 2 News. Sitting with Santa triggered discussions about Christmases past and the wonders of Christmas through the eyes of children and adults.
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve with 7-year-old in back seat
MILWAUKEE - Friends of a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman say she was on her way to enjoy Christmas Eve at her mother’s house when she was shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side Saturday, Dec. 24. Friends say her 7-year-old son was in the car at the time. FOX6 News...
