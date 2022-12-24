Marie D. Schmidt, age 95, a resident of Manitowoc, entered into eternal life on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Laurel Grove Assisted Living in Manitowoc. Marie was born on March 14, 1927 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Otto and Dora Krueger Tittl. She attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1945. On December 28, 1956 she married Donald C. “Butch” Schmidt in Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death on November 7, 2004. Marie was employed in the purchasing department at Mirro Aluminum from 1945 to 1965. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her granddaughter Malachia Murphy along with reading, doing word puzzles and playing solitaire. Marie was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Manitowoc.

