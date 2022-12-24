ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Local hospitals reveal top baby names of 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local hospitals are revealing the top baby names of 2022. Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) shared the top names in Green Bay and Sheboygan. Top Boy Name: Noah and Henry (tie) Top Girl Name: Charlotte. HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Top Boy Name: Oliver...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lighthouse Christian Books in Green Bay closed due to flooding

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A bookstore in Green Bay is closed until further notice due to overnight flooding caused by a burst pipe. The flooding is affecting nearly the entire store, causing water to cover the entire floor with water. Please pray for us today. We arrived to...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Door County gift shop left covered in ice after winter storm

GILLS ROCK, Wis. (WFRV) – The massive winter storm that hit most of the country this past week left its mark on a northeast Wisconsin gift shop in Door County. The Simply Scandinavian gift shop in Gills Rock was left covered in ice that built up over days of high winds and waves, and posted the astonishing pictures on its Facebook page.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
viatravelers.com

14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin

If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire engulfs garage in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a garage in Grand Chute Monday. At about 6:06 p.m., the Grand Chute Fire Department was called to a single-family home in the 500 block of West Sunset Avenue for a fire in a garage attached to a home. The owners escaped their...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pipes bursting in nearby homes and businesses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The frigid temperatures outside could cause your pipes to freeze and burst. A few businesses in our area experienced the issue this week. The Lighthouse Bookstore, Above and Beyond Children’s Museum, and the Appleton Pick n Save, are just a few of the places dealing with pipe bursts. The extreme cold temperatures are causing this issue occur more often.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Arena will begin charging for parking during events, starting 2023

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Beginning in 2023, the Oshkosh Arena will begin charging event-goers for parking, including for Wisconsin Herd games. Officials made the announcement on Tuesday and began the statement by thanking Verve for sponsoring the first five years of free parking, “They have been a great partner and we thank them for their continued support of the Oshkosh Arena.”
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ comes to Green Bay

(WFRV) – If you need a little sweet treat – or a cake for a crowd, you have a fun new option in the area. Jill McGrath and Marisa George visited Local 5 Live with a look at their new business Nothing Bundt Cakes and how you can make an order.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Marie D. Schmidt

Marie D. Schmidt, age 95, a resident of Manitowoc, entered into eternal life on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Laurel Grove Assisted Living in Manitowoc. Marie was born on March 14, 1927 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Otto and Dora Krueger Tittl. She attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1945. On December 28, 1956 she married Donald C. “Butch” Schmidt in Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death on November 7, 2004. Marie was employed in the purchasing department at Mirro Aluminum from 1945 to 1965. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her granddaughter Malachia Murphy along with reading, doing word puzzles and playing solitaire. Marie was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Manitowoc.
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pedestrian accident; woman charged

MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 22 near W. Fond du Lac Ave. and N. Sherman. Bianca Coleman is facing the following charges: Hit-and-run (great bodily harm), knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Christmas memories with the Action 2 News team and Santa

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Before the Man in Red got too busy for the holiday season, we had a chance to sit down with him and members of Action 2 News. Sitting with Santa triggered discussions about Christmases past and the wonders of Christmas through the eyes of children and adults.
GREEN BAY, WI

