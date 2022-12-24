Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm
Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
foxbangor.com
Store Plaza Sinkhole
SKOWHEGAN — Last weekends storm has left many Mainers without power, and a few local businesses lost a section of their parking lot. The Skowhegan Plaza parking lot is in shambles after the Christmas weekend storm caused flooding that inevitably turned the area into a massive sink hole. Karla...
WMTW
Ice safety reminders as lakes and ponds start to freeze
NAPLES, Maine — Areas of Maine's Lakes Region have started to see water freezing over after the recent cold snap. With the popular ice fishing season getting underway, fishermen and first responders are sharing safety tips for those who are going out onto the ice. Tyson Garcia of Naples...
WMTW
Cumberland deputy provides much needed distraction after tree falls on family home
STANDISH, Maine — A Cumberland County deputy gave two young children a much-needed distraction after a tree fell on their home during Friday’s storm. The two children and their parents were home when a tree fell onto their Standish home late Friday morning. The sheriff’s office noted on...
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled for Vassalboro Man
Waterville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Vassalboro man with cognitive issues. UPDATE: Maine State Police say William Whitley has been safely located. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says William Whitley of Vassalboro was last seen on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:12 pm at the Shaw's Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Officials say Whitley suffers from cognitive issues.
WMTW
Maine police continue investigation into death of toddler on Christmas Day
EDGECOMB, Maine — On Christmas Day, just after 7:30 a.m., the Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call. The caller told police that a 3-year-old child was not breathing. Rescue personnel and deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department rushed to a residence located on Route 1 in...
WGME
'Just an unsettling thing:' Neighbors left with questions after death of Midcoast child
EDGECOMB (WGME)- A toddler’s death is under investigation on the Midcoast. For area residents, there are still a lot of questions. Lincoln County law enforcement initially responded to the call. It has since been turned over to the State Police Major Crimes Unit, which is standard protocol for a child death.
wabi.tv
Farmington Animal Control looking for abandoned dog’s owner
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Farmington Animal Control is looking for the owner of a dog that was left outside of the Franklin County Animal Shelter today. The driver of the car that dropped the dog is a male with facial hair and was driving a white Mitsubishi SUV. If you...
WMTW
Lincoln County 3-year-old's Christmas Day death ruled homicide
EDGECOMB, Maine — Maine State Police have ruled the death of a child in Edgecomb on Christmas Day as a homicide. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Investigation into death of Lincoln County toddler. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Route 1 in Edgecomb after a 911 call...
WGME
Maine's last 2 Sears Hometown stores are closing
BANGOR (BDN) -- The Farmington and Caribou Sears Hometown stores — the only two of the chain left in Maine — have started liquidation sales and are selling goods at steep discounts, companies handling the closures said Monday. They follow the 2019 closure announcement of the Fort Kent...
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 178 calls for service for the period of Dec. 20 to Dec. 28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,581 calls for service. Michael E. Benner, 33, of Brunswick was issued a summons Dec. 20 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Detective Jared Mitkus.
WMTW
A different kind of stargazing in Litchfield, Maine
LITCHFIELD, Maine — Angela Archer was doing a different kind of stargazing Christmas weekend when unique formations formed in the ice on Sand Pond in Litchfield. They are called "ice stars" or "lake stars," but are also known to some as "windshield cracks." According to UAF Geophysical Institute, these...
lcnme.com
Edgecomb Child’s Death Ruled a Homicide
The Maine State Police have determined homicide as the cause of death of the Edgecomb 3-year-old who died Christmas Day. In a press release issued late Wednesday afternoon Dec. 28, Maine State Police identified the child as Makinzlee Handrahan. According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, the...
Central Maine Man Killed In Christmas Eve Crash
According to an article on the KJ website, a 24 year old man from Cornville was killed in a Christmas Eve night rollover crash. At around 10 o'clock on Saturday evening, 24 year old Israel Parsons was Parsons was driving north on Molunkus Road in Cornville when the crash occurred. It appears that his 2006 Toyota Matrix went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole before rolling down an embankment. Parsons was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
WGME
Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer
BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
WMTW
State police investigating child death in Lincoln County
EDGECOMB, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating the death of a child on Christmas Day in Lincoln County. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Route 1 in Edgecomb after a 911 call about a 3-year-old child who wasn’t breathing. The child was...
Maine State Police Say a 3-year-old Child Died on Christmas
Maine State Police are investigating after a child died in the town of Edgecomb. The Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call just after 7:30 Christmas morning about a 3-year-old child who was not breathing. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says rescue workers and members of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department responded to the home on Route 1. The child was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, where the child was pronounced dead.
WMTW
CMP customers expected to have power restored by the end of Tuesday
Maine — Five days after Friday's storm, CMP customers are still without power. CMP President Joe Purington said all customers should have their power by the end of Tuesday. “We have almost 3,000 people in the field who will not stop until every customer has their power back,” Purington said in a statement posted on CMP's website.
mainepublic.org
Power out for over 150,000 customers as wind, rain pummel Maine
More than 150,000 Mainers are without power as a storm pummels the state with high winds that are gusting up to 60 mph on Friday. As of early afternoon, most of the outages are concentrated in Cumberland and York counties. Both Central Maine Power and Versant say they have hundreds...
