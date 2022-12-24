ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

Little Apple Post

Police ID 19-year-old Kansas man who died in crash

JOHNSON COUNTY —Authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as 19-year-old Jordan McWilliams of Gardner. Just before 2a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of East Old 56 Highway and West 151st Street, according to a media release. First responders located...
GARDNER, KS
KMBC.com

Belton police looking for runaway teen last seen over two weeks ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a 16-year-old runaway. Isabella V. Kenslow left her Belton residence on the evening of Dec. 12, 2022. Police believe she may be in the Kansas area. Her last contact with family was by...
BELTON, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas City double-murder suspect is sill at large

JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott is still at large. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges, according to Jackson County. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. According to court...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man who died after car crashed into icy Brush Creek identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 76-year-old man died after his minivan went down an embankment and crashed into an icy Brush Creek near Paseo and Martin Luther King Boulevards on Thursday afternoon. Several witnesses saw the driver lose control and called 911. Kansas City police and fire departments arrived...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT LOOKING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 23-year-old Ezra Cowan is wanted for Missouri parole violation, three counts of failure to appear, and tampering in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-eight and 148 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

CONCORDIA POLICE ASKING FOR HELP IDENTIFYING AN INDIVIDUAL IN SHOPLIFTING INCIDENT

The Concordia Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman in reference to a shoplifting report at Dollar General. Officers responded to Dollar General on Saturday, December 24, 2022 in reference to the report. The woman was caught on camera in the self checkout lane allegedly stealing merchandise by purposely not scanning some of the merchandise.
CONCORDIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Sedalia woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Monday, December 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old juvenile failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a ditch and a tree before coming to rest.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Driver dies in multi-vehicle collision

MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A driver from Florence is dead after her vehicle hit two oncoming cars on 50 Highway Saturday afternoon. Highway Patrol says Kristan Price, 26, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A Warrensburg driver, Layne Fischer reported minor injuries and was hospitalized. Price's eastbound vehicle had reportedly...
FLORENCE, MO
KSNB Local4

Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
OMAHA, NE
Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

