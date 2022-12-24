PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Discount Tire has announced it plans to build its new corporate headquarters in Phoenix near the Loop 101 and State Route 51. The company announced on Tuesday it bought over 35 acres of land at a recent Arizona State Land Department auction for roughly $29,425,000. The proceeds will be invested back into Arizona’s Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to benefit K-12 education. “We are pleased to acquire this property in Phoenix and begin work on an innovative, sustainable workspace that honors and strengthens the culture on which our company was founded,” said Michael Zuieback, chairman at Discount Tire.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO