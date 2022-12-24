ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

One of the only homeless shelters for seniors will be in Phoenix

Located along the I-17 near Northern Avenue, the Phoenix Inn is in a dilapidated state. But in a few months time, this space will be transformed. “This is a unique model both in Phoenix and in the country," said Lisa Glow, CEO of the Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS), the largest emergency shelter in Maricopa County. She described what will eventually become the Haven.
Litchfield Park Tree Drop-off

Since the City of Litchfield Park does not provide curbside pick up for Christmas trees, residents may drop off their live Christmas trees for recycling beginning Monday, December 26, 2022 through Monday, January 9, 2023. Please adhere to the recycling guidelines:. Remove all ornaments, garland, and icicles from the tree.
AZ Big Spotlight: Guidant Law, ORION, Banner, Delta Dental

Guidant Law Firm hires JoAnn Falgout and Eric Faas. With bankruptcy filings rising steadily in recent months and commercial real estate booming as businesses flock to Phoenix, Tempe-based Guidant Law Firm hired JoAnn Falgout and Eric Faas as senior attorneys to support these burgeoning practice areas. Although Falgout’s deep experience...
Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate

At the last Planning and Zoning Board meeting of the year the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair Jeffrey Crockett said, sporting a sweater featuring Santa Claus riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex. “This is an annual tradition that somehow unfortunately was started years ago that continues on.”
Inside an Italian villa on a Phoenix mountaintop

The late Frank Mineo was a “flashy guy” who parlayed a basement fish-breeding operation into chains of pet stores, according to his son, Frank Mineo Jr., who said his father’s colorful personality is evident throughout his mountaintop compound in Phoenix. “He liked to spend his money,” Mr....
Hundreds of delays, cancellations at Sky Harbor in Phoenix

9 people in all were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out on Christmas Day afternoon in Glendale. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed. WW2 Veteran Mesa resident celebrates turning 100 on Christmas Day. Updated: 18...
Apache Junction Tree Drop-off

A live or freshly cut Christmas tree is a wonderful way to spruce up the holiday season and it doesn’t have to be a problem to dispose of. The city of Apache Junction will provide two free drop-off points that will accept trees 24 hours a day from Dec. 27, 2022 – Feb. 3, 2023.
Mesa farmers ask for help after city council moves forward with 3-year development plan

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For nearly 50 years, Superstition Farm has been a local food supply for the Mesa community, a safe haven for rescued farm animals, and a place for agricultural education. “Our family homesteaded out here, we built the roads and brought in utilities back in the 70s,” said Casey Stechnij, a third-generation farmer and owner of Superstition Farm.
Discount Tire to build new corporate headquarters in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Discount Tire has announced it plans to build its new corporate headquarters in Phoenix near the Loop 101 and State Route 51. The company announced on Tuesday it bought over 35 acres of land at a recent Arizona State Land Department auction for roughly $29,425,000. The proceeds will be invested back into Arizona’s Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to benefit K-12 education. “We are pleased to acquire this property in Phoenix and begin work on an innovative, sustainable workspace that honors and strengthens the culture on which our company was founded,” said Michael Zuieback, chairman at Discount Tire.
Saudi Arabian Lobbyist elected to Maricopa county supervisors, has influence over AZ Water

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The water crisis here in Arizona goes from bad to worse. In a post election story that might have fallen through the cracks, it's been discovered that Saudi Arabia has their hands all over our water. As a lawsuit for control of the water by multiple counties, including ours, The post Saudi Arabian Lobbyist elected to Maricopa county supervisors, has influence over AZ Water appeared first on KYMA.
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announces 5 cabinet members to administration

PHOENIX — Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday five members who will run the health and human services state agencies. This is her first announcement of several members of the cabinet that will offer a track record of expertise to run the health and human services state agencies. “These...
Tempe newlyweds detail their experience on turbulent Hawaiian Airlines flight

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tempe couple is sharing their terrifying experience after experiencing a rough flight from Phoenix to Hawaii last week. They were mid-air when sudden, severe turbulence rocked the plane, sending more than a dozen passengers to the hospital and forcing the plane to make an emergency landing.
Upscale community planned for Seven Ranches

An upscale single-family-home community is in the works for the Seven Ranches area south of Honeycutt Road between Porter and White and Parker roads. Sketch Architecture Company of Mesa submitted a project narrative to the city seeking a pre-application review and a meeting to discuss rezoning the area to create a subdivision.
