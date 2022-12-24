ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan vs. TCU prediction & expert picks - 2022 NCAAF Fiesta Bowl

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The break between the end of the college football regular season and the College Football Playoff always feels like forever, but now all...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

TCU football star puts Michigan on notice ahead of CFP Semifinal

TCU football is preparing for their CFP Semifinal against Michigan on Saturday, with a spot in the National Championship on the line. This Horned Frogs team has defied all the odds in 2022 and will be looking to do so again here, but it won’t be easy. The Wolverines are an elite group and very strong defensively. But, center Steve Avila, who is also a draft prospect, believes TCU should have no problems handling their physicality.
FORT WORTH, TX
MLive.com

TCU aims to ‘shock the world’ in playoff matchup with mighty Michigan

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TCU linebacker Johnny Hodges recently discovered noise-canceling headphones. With TCU set to play Michigan, college football’s all-time winningest program, on the sport’s biggest stage, they’ll come in handy. “I know it’s a bigger game because it’s Tuesday and I’m ready to go now,” Hodges...
FORT WORTH, TX
MLive.com

Ohio State will stay aggressive on D, even after Michigan’s explosive plays

ATLANTA — It was Jim Knowles’ call, the zero blitz against Michigan that left Ohio State football cornerback Cam Brown in a do-or-die situation a long the sideline. Brown didn’t — make the tackle, that is — and Cornelius Johnson raced off for a 69-yard touchdown that opened a 45-23 victory at Ohio Stadium. That was the first of five explosive touchdowns for the Wolverines that day. A month and several hundred miles away, they still hang in the backdrop of the Buckeyes’ preparation to face Georgia in a Peach Bowl playoff semifinal on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Fiesta Bowl tickets: Michigan vs. TCU prices trending downwards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Prices for Michigan’s College Football Playoff game against TCU are trending downwards. On SeatGeek, which has partnered with the Fiesta Bowl, the cheapest ticket for Saturday’s game was listed at $149 ($179 with fees) as of Tuesday afternoon. The least expensive listing a few weeks ago, hours after the matchup was announced, was around $300.
FORT WORTH, TX
MLive.com

Michigan and TCU players prepare for the Fiesta Bowl

Michigan co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale talks to the media at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Michigan plays TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium.Get Photo. 5 / 37. Michigan defense and TCU offense pressers. Michigan defensive...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan football's first practice in Arizona

Michigan quarterback Alan Bowman hands the ball off to running back Kalel Mullings at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Michigan and TCU play in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium.Get Photo. 24 / 49. Michigan football’s first practice in...
TEMPE, AZ
MLive.com

4-star CB Jaylen Thompson commits to Michigan State

A week after signing the bulk of its 2023 recruiting class, Michigan State picked up an addition for the next cycle. Jaylen Thompson, a 2024 four-star cornerback from Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., announced his commitment to the Spartans on Tuesday while at a camp at Ford Field in Detroit.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Junior Colson: From an orphanage in Haiti to Michigan’s top tackler

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Junior Colson calls Michigan teammate Mike Sainristil his Haitian brother, but Sainristil has been holding out on some home cooking. When Sainristil’s mom has visited Ann Arbor and cooked for him, Colson hasn’t been invited. “It’s on him,” Colson said, unable to mask his ever-present...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Keon Coleman starts practicing with Michigan State’s basketball team

EAST LANSING – The day after Christmas, Tom Izzo got another present. When Michigan State returned from its holiday back on Monday, Keon Coleman was back in East Lansing and ready to start practicing with the Spartans basketball team a month after finishing up his sophomore season as a wide receiver on the Spartans’ football team.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Second-quarter run leads Rockford past Country Day in Roundball Classic

REDFORD – About the only thing that went wrong for the Rockford girls basketball team in the second quarter of Wednesday’s Roundball Classic matchup with Detroit Country Day was a buzzer-beating attempt from three-quarters court hitting the front of the rim. Other than that, the Rams poured in...
ROCKFORD, IL
MLive.com

Second-quarter surge lifts Dexter over Battle Creek Lakeview

REDFORD – Defense and 3-point shooting sparked a surge late in the second quarter and early in the third as the Deter girls basketball team erased an early deficit to beat Battle Creek Lakeview 58-40 on Wednesday at the Motor City Roundball Classic. The Spartans race out to an...
DEXTER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

This is the Phoenix-area bar Michigan fans should head to for Fiesta Bowl festivities

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - The history of the University of Michigan’s alumni club in Phoenix is the history of Americans pioneering westward. In 1908, about a dozen UM alumni met at a restaurant called AuDen in Phoenix, four years prior to Arizona’s statehood, according to the club’s history. These Wolverines settled in the territory and formed the Michigan Alumni Association of Arizona, officially becoming recognized by the nationwide alumni association in 1925.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan

A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
FRANKLIN, MI

