MLive.com
Michigan vs. TCU prediction & expert picks - 2022 NCAAF Fiesta Bowl
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The break between the end of the college football regular season and the College Football Playoff always feels like forever, but now all...
TCU football star puts Michigan on notice ahead of CFP Semifinal
TCU football is preparing for their CFP Semifinal against Michigan on Saturday, with a spot in the National Championship on the line. This Horned Frogs team has defied all the odds in 2022 and will be looking to do so again here, but it won’t be easy. The Wolverines are an elite group and very strong defensively. But, center Steve Avila, who is also a draft prospect, believes TCU should have no problems handling their physicality.
MLive.com
TCU aims to ‘shock the world’ in playoff matchup with mighty Michigan
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TCU linebacker Johnny Hodges recently discovered noise-canceling headphones. With TCU set to play Michigan, college football’s all-time winningest program, on the sport’s biggest stage, they’ll come in handy. “I know it’s a bigger game because it’s Tuesday and I’m ready to go now,” Hodges...
MLive.com
Ohio State will stay aggressive on D, even after Michigan’s explosive plays
ATLANTA — It was Jim Knowles’ call, the zero blitz against Michigan that left Ohio State football cornerback Cam Brown in a do-or-die situation a long the sideline. Brown didn’t — make the tackle, that is — and Cornelius Johnson raced off for a 69-yard touchdown that opened a 45-23 victory at Ohio Stadium. That was the first of five explosive touchdowns for the Wolverines that day. A month and several hundred miles away, they still hang in the backdrop of the Buckeyes’ preparation to face Georgia in a Peach Bowl playoff semifinal on Saturday.
MLive.com
Fiesta Bowl tickets: Michigan vs. TCU prices trending downwards
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Prices for Michigan’s College Football Playoff game against TCU are trending downwards. On SeatGeek, which has partnered with the Fiesta Bowl, the cheapest ticket for Saturday’s game was listed at $149 ($179 with fees) as of Tuesday afternoon. The least expensive listing a few weeks ago, hours after the matchup was announced, was around $300.
MLive.com
Michigan’s offense vs. TCU’s defense is a fascinating contrast in styles
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- When Michigan’s offense takes the field against TCU’s defense for the first time on Saturday, one could excuse any of the participants from wondering what the heck they’re looking at. Neither unit is very much like any other opponent either team has faced this...
MLive.com
Michigan and TCU players prepare for the Fiesta Bowl
Michigan co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale talks to the media at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Michigan plays TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium.Get Photo. 5 / 37. Michigan defense and TCU offense pressers. Michigan defensive...
Michigan Quarterback Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ryan Day
J.J. McCarthy is now the face of the Michigan football program. But before he arrived in Ann Arbor, the talented quarterback was recruited by several other top programs around the country — including Ohio State. Ultimately, Ryan Day elected to go with another quarterback option in the 2021 class.
MLive.com
Michigan football's first practice in Arizona
Michigan quarterback Alan Bowman hands the ball off to running back Kalel Mullings at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Michigan and TCU play in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium.Get Photo. 24 / 49. Michigan football’s first practice in...
MLive.com
4-star CB Jaylen Thompson commits to Michigan State
A week after signing the bulk of its 2023 recruiting class, Michigan State picked up an addition for the next cycle. Jaylen Thompson, a 2024 four-star cornerback from Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., announced his commitment to the Spartans on Tuesday while at a camp at Ford Field in Detroit.
MLive.com
Junior Colson: From an orphanage in Haiti to Michigan’s top tackler
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Junior Colson calls Michigan teammate Mike Sainristil his Haitian brother, but Sainristil has been holding out on some home cooking. When Sainristil’s mom has visited Ann Arbor and cooked for him, Colson hasn’t been invited. “It’s on him,” Colson said, unable to mask his ever-present...
MLive.com
Keon Coleman starts practicing with Michigan State’s basketball team
EAST LANSING – The day after Christmas, Tom Izzo got another present. When Michigan State returned from its holiday back on Monday, Keon Coleman was back in East Lansing and ready to start practicing with the Spartans basketball team a month after finishing up his sophomore season as a wide receiver on the Spartans’ football team.
MLive.com
Second-quarter run leads Rockford past Country Day in Roundball Classic
REDFORD – About the only thing that went wrong for the Rockford girls basketball team in the second quarter of Wednesday’s Roundball Classic matchup with Detroit Country Day was a buzzer-beating attempt from three-quarters court hitting the front of the rim. Other than that, the Rams poured in...
Whitmer would sign bill on booze at college games, but is hesitant
The governor talks boozing at college sporting events and college athletes making a profit of of their image.
Brother Rice boys basketball defeats Grand Blanc in top-3 showdown
SBLive's Michigan high school boys basketball Power 25 (Dec. 27-Jan. 1) FERNDALE, Mich. — Both the Brother Rice Warriors and the Grand Blanc Bobcats came into Tuesday night’s game undefeated. The No. 2 Warriors (5-0) were able to hand the No. 3 Bobcats (3-1) their first loss of the season with a ...
MLive.com
Second-quarter surge lifts Dexter over Battle Creek Lakeview
REDFORD – Defense and 3-point shooting sparked a surge late in the second quarter and early in the third as the Deter girls basketball team erased an early deficit to beat Battle Creek Lakeview 58-40 on Wednesday at the Motor City Roundball Classic. The Spartans race out to an...
This is the Phoenix-area bar Michigan fans should head to for Fiesta Bowl festivities
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - The history of the University of Michigan’s alumni club in Phoenix is the history of Americans pioneering westward. In 1908, about a dozen UM alumni met at a restaurant called AuDen in Phoenix, four years prior to Arizona’s statehood, according to the club’s history. These Wolverines settled in the territory and formed the Michigan Alumni Association of Arizona, officially becoming recognized by the nationwide alumni association in 1925.
Detroit's WDIV weather team expands with one new and one returning staffer
Detroit’s Local 4 News on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has two additions to its weathercasting team. Ashlee Baracy and Ron Hilliard are the newest members of 4Warn Weather, the new name for the station’s weather team. The news was posted on the station's website Monday. They'll be joining current...
fox2detroit.com
Former Cass Tech football star Jayru Campbell arrested by police
A former high school and college football star who played in Detroit livestreamed a disturbing encounter with police on Facebook during a tense standoff at a psychiatric facility. In the video, Jayru Campbell can be seen holding his daughter.
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
