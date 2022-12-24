ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
dailyhodl.com

Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst

A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
New York Post

Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash

More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin And Ethereum New Price Predictions For 2023 Are Out

There are new exciting crypto predicitons released, and you can check them out now. Here’s what’s next for BTC and ETH. There are new predicitons out for the most important digital assets there. At the moment of writing this article, BTC and ETH are trading in the green.
ambcrypto.com

XRP short traders could be on seventh heaven and this is why

The President of Palau confirmed its partnership with Ripple to launch a stablecoin. XRP’s day traders were spotted scrambling to make profit. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the president of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr, confirmed the country’s plans to collaborate with Ripple toward launching a national stablecoin.
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ether to Rise in 2023, Beating Major Altcoins – Coinbase Predicts

Coinbase Institutional predicts that BTC and ETH could surge in 2023. The exchange is also optimistic about the future of DeFi and self-custody wallets. Coinbase Institutional has released a series of predictions on Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, and crypto mining in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report. The exchange predicts significant growth in major cryptocurrencies, particularly BTC and ETH, next year. Not so for the non-bitcoin cryptocurrencies besides Ethereum. The research predicts an extended crypto winter in the segment.
astaga.com

MicroStrategy Sells 704 Bitcoin (BTC) For The First Time

In response to a submitting with the SEC, the crypto-favoring firm MicroStrategy (MSTR) has elevated its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings by buying roughly 2,395 BTC for a complete of $42.8 million in money between November 1 and December 21. This transaction happened by the corporate’s MacroStrategy subsidiary. Nevertheless, in response to the assertion, the corporate has additionally parted methods with a small chunk of its Bitcoin property.
PYMNTS

Crypto’s Pain Is CBDC and Digital Dollar's 2022 Gain

One surprising digital dollar asset had a great 2022, and it wasn’t cryptocurrency. While the past year saw the value of the crypto market shrink to $1.4 trillion from its 2021 high of $3 trillion, governments around the world increasingly experimented with a different form of digital money — a national legal tender.
ambcrypto.com

Going long on Ripple [XRP]? Here’s the ‘but’ to the current bullish run

XRP was strongly bullish and could hit $0.3829 or above. Open interest increased steadily. A move below $0.3455 will invalidate the forecast. Ripple (XRP) has rallied for the past week, with occasional pullbacks. At press time, XRP was trading at $0.3688, up by 4% alongside a 100% volume increase in the past 24 hours.

