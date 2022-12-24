Read full article on original website
Related
Boston Globe
Woman who allegedly gave birth in N.H. woods, left newborn in freezing tent, arraigned on several charges
While Alexandra Eckersley allegedly sang along to music on her cellphone, a Manchester, N.H. police officer hurriedly pulled apart a pile of bloody blankets inside a makeshift tent, frantically searching for the woman’s newborn baby boy amid 15-degree temperatures early Monday morning. An officer “noticed a trail of blood...
natureworldnews.com
5 Aggressive Turkeys Terrorize Massachusetts Town, Forcing Residents to Stay Home
Massachusetts residents in Woburn are victims of bullying as a gang of five turkeys led by Kevin; some people haven't even been able to live their homes because of the turkey gang. It can be frustrating on some days, Woburn resident Meaghan Tolson told the Guardian. For instance, if an...
NECN
Police in NH, Maine and Vermont Responded to 500 Crashes During Weekend Storm
This weekend's snow and rain storm might not have been a major weather event in Massachusetts and southern New England, but it certainly was up north. State police in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont said they responded to over 500 crashes and slide-offs from Friday through Saturday as snow and ice coated roadways.
Boston Globe
Where is the best place to go ice skating in Mass.?
New England winter brings the joy of ice skating and Massachusetts offers plenty of spots where folks can pass time on the ice. Do you prefer Boston rinks such as the Boston Common Frog Pond or Fenway’s Rink at 401 Park, or rinks outside the city such as the Marketstreet Rink in Lynnfield or Featherland Park in Sudbury?
pethelpful.com
Bear Holed Up in Tree in Busy Connecticut Town Has Residents Divided
As the winter months creep in, we're all doing what we can to stay cozy and warm... including this black bear. He's made himself comfortable in the hollow of a tree, and-- as cute as he looks with his face poking out of the hole--the folks who live nearby are both fascinated and concerned. That's because the tree he chose is in the middle of a busy Connecticut neighborhood!
New York State Police deploy the 'Rook' to move vehicles stuck in Buffalo snow
A vehicle called the “Rook” has been deployed by New York State Police in Buffalo to clear away stranded vehicles following a deadly Christmas weekend winter storm there.
Z107.3
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0