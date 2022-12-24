Physical retail is experiencing a glow-up. E-commerce dominated consumer mindset and wallet share during the pandemic, with some experts saying boutiques and shopping centers were relics of a bygone era. But three years out from the onset of Covid, the proof is in the footfall. Shoppers are returning to stores, leaving brands and retailers to revamp strategies that have centered mostly on digital growth. The path forward will be an omnichannel one, according to Marie Driscoll, senior beauty, luxury and fashion analyst at Coresight Research. Covid undoubtedly advanced online shopping, with U.S. Census data showing 43 percent year-over-year growth in 2020, but...

