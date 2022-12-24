ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Worried about that family Christmas? Here’s how you can avoid the rows

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HcV2_0jtXTGG500
‘Keep in mind that it can take years for you and your partner to develop your own family traditions.’

A few weeks ago, I received my first Christmas card from a carpet-cleaning company I sometimes use. A garish green and red, I opened it to read: May the Joy of Family Light Up Your Christmas, followed by the suggestion that I might like to “freshen” up my carpets for the coming seasonal guests.

This card, which was selling the idea that family is the true spirit of Christmas and the source of all happiness has, of course, some truth in it. But it’s no great secret that the festive season can also place big demands on our most intimate relationships.

While seasonal stresses don’t cause relationship problems in themselves, these additional pressures can expose unacknowledged cracks in a partnership – cracks that can turn into canyons over the holidays. All of which makes January an extremely busy time for couples therapists like myself and divorce lawyers.

So, at the risk of putting myself out of business, here are my thoughts on how to turn down the stress barometer during the festive season.

It might seem obvious, but I’m always struck by how much Christmas triggers childhood memories. Sessions with couples before the festive season are often filled with discussions about childhood wishes and disappointments, while sessions afterwards can be consumed with experiences that have reminded them of difficult times as children.

Last year, around this time, I remember having a session with a couple called Mac and Antonia. Antonia told me that she’d decided to marry Mac in part because she was so enchanted by his large family’s lavish Christmas celebrations. The only child of two busy medics, she described how her own childhood Christmases had been lonely, utilitarian events. She’d been brought up to treat Christmas as an indulgence – a commercial opportunity for the stupid and greedy – and she described how her parents would often volunteer to work shifts over the holidays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRmuV_0jtXTGG500
‘Her best Christmas was when she was 13, and her parents had volunteered for Crisis at Christmas.’ Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA

Her best Christmas, she reminisced, was when she was 13, and her parents had volunteered for Crisis at Christmas. Despite spending a large part of the holiday washing up in the large, chilly, institutional kitchen, she’d loved the sense of camaraderie, the singing, the glitter balls. Now, however, with three children of her own, she and her husband were arguing about what to do that year. He wanted what he’d always had – a large family event with all the trimmings. But she felt oppressed by his expectations and was keen for the four of them to escape to Margate for a low-key celebration in the caravan they had there.

She’d loved his big family Christmas when his parents had provided the celebration. It had given her the opportunity to be the child who got the sparkly Christmas she’d always longed for. But now, when she was expected to put on Christmas for their children, his siblings and his now ageing parents, she found herself feeling resentful and overwhelmed.

Childhood wishes and disappointments were all at work in this couple’s disagreement and it took some weeks for them to find a solution to this dilemma, which involved compromise and creating something new that was neither her family’s spartan tradition nor his family’s lavish celebration. This process of a couple creating their own Christmas traditions can be very bonding. But it probably means giving up some of those old ways of doing things and letting go of the “perfect Christmas” that has been ingrained from childhood.

There isn’t really such a thing as the “perfect Christmas”. The very nature of the event means there will inevitably be disappointments, and, in a way, the trick of a good time is to accept those limitations and frustrations from the outset. Children expect adults to try to meet their hopes and dreams and, in my experience, doing this for the children in your family is all part of the pleasure. But we need to remember that once we’re grown up, we can’t really expect that kind of treatment from our partners. Once we’re adults, perhaps we have to accept that at least, in part, the holiday will often be about meeting the hopes and wishes of others, and perhaps that means it can never be quite so magical.

That doesn’t mean we should be martyrs to our family – it just means we have to take some ownership of making Christmas work for us. So, well before December arrives, start a conversation with your partner in which you share memories of childhood Christmases (or other celebrations if Christmas hadn’t been part of your background) and discuss your hopes and expectations for the holiday. Then, jointly, begin to decide what kind of Christmas you want now, so that you can start to create a new family culture together. If Christmas means being visited by relatives, come to an agreement about how long your guests will inhabit the spare bedroom or living-room couch.

If, on the other hand, you’re joining in with someone else’s celebrations and travelling to see family, make time in advance to decide together how long you want to stay. And remember that even if Christmas and Boxing Day are curated by someone else, festive traditions before and after can be designed for your fun and pleasure as a couple.

Keep in mind that it can take years for you and your partner to develop your own family traditions which mean deciding how much money to spend, who to invite and how to spend the day. But if you can keep talking and keep being creative together, then the divorce lawyer and the couples therapist will need to look elsewhere for January business.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Think the war in Ukraine is the world’s deadliest conflict? Think again

A war is raging that has cost more than an estimated 600,000 lives. Its victims have borne witness to shocking human rights abuses and, tragically, civilians have been deliberately targeted. Tens of thousands of women have been raped. It has lasted two years and is happening today, yet the chances are you don’t even know where it is. Though it is far deadlier than the war in Ukraine, the western media have mostly ignored it.
The Guardian

I opened the wrapping paper to reveal a yellow cleaning caddy and an apron – the Christmas present I’ll never forget

It was the first time I had met Judy. She was a friend of my then in-laws, and by “friend”, I mean she cleaned their house, so probably knew more about their relationship than they did. Judy was in her 60s, divorced and lived alone in a flat on an estate around the corner from their redbrick cottage. She had two sons but, as a child of divorced parents myself, I knew not to ask where they were.
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 307 of the invasion

Ukrainian forces appear to have edged closer to recapturing the key Russian-controlled city of Kreminna in Luhansk province. The regional governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, said fighters in part of the city controlled by Russian command were forced to retreat to Rubizhne, a town a few miles to the south-east, as a result of Ukrainian military pressure.
The Guardian

There’s no such thing as ‘freak’ weather any more – and 2023 already looks like a disaster movie

The 2004 film The Day After Tomorrow was based on the idea that the main north Atlantic Ocean current could slow and then reverse, superstorms would flash-freeze the northern hemisphere and a new ice age would abruptly descend. It was dismissed as “profoundly silly”, “a ludicrous popcorn thriller” informed by “lousy science”, and some scientists argued it depicted meteorological phenomena “as occurring over days, instead of decades or centuries”.
The Guardian

What is it like to survive an execution by lethal injection?

Alabama’s corrections department has bungled the procedure on three recent occasions, with IV teams failing for hours on end, adding immense distress to a difficult situation. On three occasions in the past four months, Alabama’s department of corrections has bungled its lethal injections procedure. At 7.57pm on 17...
ALABAMA STATE
The Guardian

‘I’ll stop saying I don’t eat meat – and tell people I don’t eat animals’: the thing I’ll do differently in 2023

I don’t think I’ve ever made a new year resolution. But this year I’m going to stop telling people that I don’t eat meat. It’s not that I do eat meat – I don’t. The thing is, when I tell people that I don’t eat meat, I’m saying it to be polite. I use that form of words because I don’t want to offend people. So, from now on I’m going to be more honest. I’m just going to tell people that I don’t eat animals.
The Guardian

‘Sandy, Candy, you’re moving in with Andy!’ How the royals rehomed the corgi and dorgi who lost their queen

What do you give the prince who’s already sharing his home with an ex-wife and five dogs? That’s right: more dogs!. It was an image that spoke to a nation in mourning, and even those not deep in mourning felt the natural empathy of the dog-lover: Muick and Sandy, the Queen’s corgis, attended by footmen as they watched her funeral procession. What would be the dogs’ fate? Did they even understand that their destiny had changed for ever?
The Guardian

Why did China relax its Covid policy – and should we be worried?

After long pursing a zero-Covid policy, China has relaxed many restrictions including quarantine rules for travellers. But some experts have raised concerns the U-turn may cause problems. We take a look at why. What has happened in China?. Until recently China followed a zero-Covid policy, including strict lockdowns and quarantining...
The Guardian

Israeli authorities: Jerusalem bombing suspect ‘identifies with Islamic State’

Israeli authorities say they have arrested a suspect in Jerusalem over twin bombings that killed two people last month and that he identifies with Islamic State. Aslam Farouh, 26, an Arab man with an Israeli residency card, lived between Ramallah and Kafr Akab, a neighbourhood of Jerusalem, the Shin Bet domestic security agency and Israel police said in a joint statement.
The Guardian

New US lawsuit targets ‘forever chemicals’ in plastic food containers

A new lawsuit says many plastic containers used in the US to hold food, cleaning supplies, personal care items and other consumer products are likely to be contaminated with toxic PFAS. It is now asking federal courts to halt their production. The suit references soon-to-be-published research that found PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl...
The Guardian

Critics mocked Sunak for asking a homeless man if he is in business. The critics are wrong

When Rishi Sunak asked Dean, a homeless man at a shelter, whether he was in business and wanted to get into the finance industry, many liberals were quick to ridicule him. Angela Rayner gleefully posted the video, calling it “excruciating”. The shadow levelling up secretary, Lisa Nandy, said: “How much more out of touch could this prime minister be?” Those of a more sympathetic disposition called the conversation “awkward”.
The Guardian

How do I figure out what to do with my professional life? Will I always feel helpless and bored?

How do I figure out what to do with my professional life? I have always been considered a smart and ambitious young woman. I have an honours bachelor degree, a master’s degree from an internationally lauded university and I excel at whatever job I’ve held (which has been at least 10 in the past 10 years). However I find little to no satisfaction in my working life. I’ve tried everything from archaeology to winemaking to high-flying philanthropy to real estate, but nothing sticks. My parents think I’m a “Pollyanna” who just gets excited at the prospect of something and then disappointed once the rose-coloured glasses come off. I don’t think that’s the whole picture. I am a hard worker, very committed when I start out, often even working myself to burnout.
The Guardian

This Tory conference was the wildest yet – fuelled by caffeine, adrenaline and warm wine

Late nights, early starts and plenty of warm wine in between. Party conference season usually leaves the lobby worn down and ill. But this year’s annual Conservative meet in Birmingham was this in extremis. The depleted coffee and tea stand in the press area pointed to the adrenaline-caffeine high of four days of policy U-turns, market turmoil, blue-on-blue attacks and party plotting. I’ve covered numerous conferences in recent years, through the EU referendum, Brexit wars and days of Jeremy Corbyn. This was the wildest to date.
The Guardian

Cybersecurity firm links Piers Morgan Twitter hack to leak of 400m records

The former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison appears to have been caught up in a leak of partial data on 400 million Twitter users, along with celebrities including the model Cara Delevingne, US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and pop singer Shawn Mendes. Morrison’s Twitter account was included in a sample of...
The Guardian

Russia bans oil exports to countries that imposed price cap

President Vladimir Putin has delivered Russia’s long-awaited response to a western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products to nations that impose the cap. The ban will come into effect on 1 February and last for five months, according to the...
The Guardian

The Guardian

542K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy